Coronavirus reaches New Jersey, state confirms first putative positive case of new virus

New Jersey has joined the list of states with confirmed cases New coronavirus. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed the first putative positive case for COVID-19 in a 32-year-old man.

Unidentified patients have been hospitalized in Bergen County since March 3 News release from New Jersey Health Department. Positive cases were “from a sample tested by the New Jersey State Public Health and Environment Institute (PHEL) New Jersey Health Service and are currently being submitted to the CDC for confirmation testing.” Contact information for identifying a person.

“My administration is working actively to keep the population safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” said New Jersey’s Phil Murphy in a statement. “We take this situation very seriously and are preparing for it for several weeks. I will keep the population calm and use the resources of the New Jersey Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control to control the spread of the infection. Prepare and encourage expansion. “

It was not immediately obvious how men became infected.

The news, along with the New York Mayor Bill de Brassio, came as neighboring New York recently reported more cases of coronavirus. Report two additional cases of the virus early Thursday. New cases for both New York City residents, men in their 40s, and women in their 80s are now in the intensive care unit and have nothing to do with other reported cases or a history of travel to areas where COVID is currently occurring . 19 outbreaks.

Just one day after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state had announced 11 cases of coronavirus, two new cases came.

A man working as a lawyer in Midtown Manhattan was transferred to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan after visiting the Bronxville Hospital. His wife, two children, and the neighbor who took him to the hospital, all eventually became positive for the disease, as well as other members of the family who had contacted him.

The first case in the state involves a 39-year-old health care worker living in Manhattan and traveling to Iran. She was recovering at home and did not require hospitalization. Her husband, who had also experienced possible symptoms, was tested negative.

