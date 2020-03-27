Coronavirus rescue bill contains nearly $ 12 billion in questionable spending

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump signed the most $ 2,000 billion coronavirus rescue package Friday and said it would help American workers across the country – but the bill also includes millions for items unrelated to the pandemic.

Fox News counted them and found nearly $ 12 billion in spending that has a tenuous or contested connection to the emergency.

The final invoice includes:

$ 10,804,687,000 for international development

$ 350,000,000 for refugee resettlement

$ 93,000,000 from Congress (including $ 25 million for “salaries and expenses”)

$ 75,000,000 for PBS stations

$ 75,000,000 for the National Foundation for the Arts and Humanities

$ 75,000,000 National Endowment for the Humanities

$ 50,000,000 for the Institute of Museum and Library Services

$ 25,000,000 for the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts

$ 7,500,000 for the Smithsonian Institution

Critics have criticized these provisions of the bill.

“It shouldn’t be filled with Nancy Pelosi’s pork – including $ 25 million for the Kennedy Center, grants for the National Endowment for the Humanities and Arts, and millions more for other measures that don’t have no direct connection to the coronavirus pandemic, “tweeted Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., the only member of Congress who attempted to force a roll-call vote that would have delayed the bill.

TRUMP SIGNS $ 2 MILLION BILL AFTER HOUSE APPROVES HISTORICAL CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

Doubtful spending is associated with stimulus packages that provide $ 1,200 in payments ($ 2,400 for married couples) to individuals and hundreds of billions of loans and business assistance.

Proponents of the bill say that some questionable elements are not as ridiculous as it may seem.

Trump was asked about the $ 25 million allocated to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in D.C. on Wednesday.

“The Kennedy Center has suffered a lot because no one can go there,” said Trump. “It’s basically closed, and they need funding. And I said” look “- it was a Democratic request. It wasn’t my request. But you have to give them something. It’s something they wanted. You know, it works that way. “

Trump added that the money for the center had been negotiated for $ 35 billion to $ 25 billion, while noting that the reduction was less impressive than he would have liked.

“It’s not a good soundtrack. But that’s how life works,” said Trump.

Supporters of the president say the provisions are a necessary evil.

“President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been bold, exceptional and successful so far, but it is also clear that he is still forced to function within many long-standing dysfunctional practices of the swamp,” Michael Johns, co-founder of the national Tea Party movement and former White House speechwriter for President George HW Bush, told Fox News.

“Most of the funds and resources allocated under the stimulus bill are absolutely essential,” he said.

Over 99% of the funding for the bill goes to provisions directly related to economic or emergency support.

Proponents of the much-criticized spending exclusions say there are reasons for this.

Local PBS stations say money is needed as it is more difficult for them to find the donations they depend on.

“How do you raise funds in the middle of a pandemic?” Mike Wall of the Kodiak, Alaska public service broadcasting said The Washington Post. “I don’t want to be the guy on the air in the middle of the virus saying,” By the way, by the way, give us some dough now. “”

Other public service advocates have said they need more funding than the bill provides.

“Seventy-five million is good, but it is really not enough,” Viktorya Vilk, program director for digital security and free expression at PEN America, told The Post.

Other lines of the emergency bill have their own supporters.

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar defended the $ 350 million for refugee resettlement, tweeting: “Immigrants and refugees are Americans / pay taxes and, like vulnerable communities need resources” .. to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. “”

With regard to the billions spent on overseas aid in developing countries, the international development aid media Devex reported that lobbyists were disappointed that they did not have even more money .

“Health and development advocates around the world have been pushing for more international funding to be included in the package, but told Devex that while the relative lack of funding has been disappointing so far, there is no it’s not surprising that US lawmakers are currently focusing on domestic response and recovery, ” according to at Devex.

Several provisions widely disseminated in the bill which had been proposed for the first time by the House of Representatives also did not reach the final bill, in particular the emission limits of the airlines.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

Final Bill Gives States $ 400 Million For “Election Security Grants,” But Doesn’t Say Money Should Go To Create Mail-In Voting Systems, Critics Say additional electoral security concerns.

Many economists argue that the bill, even with irrelevant expenses, is necessary.

“It is the political reality that independent things are tied all the time to” must have “legislation. Is it desirable? No. But the American people needed help yesterday. It has to pass right away, even if it’s not perfect, “Abby McCloskey, a Texas-based economist and political consultant, told Fox News.

Trump and almost all of the Republican members of the House and the Senate have finally decided that emergency relief outweighs unnecessary spending.

“I am deeply grateful that the two sides have come together to provide relief to American workers and families in this hour of need,” said Trump on Thursday.

Maxim Lott is executive producer of Stossel TV and creator of ElectionBettingOdds.com. He can be reached on Twitter at @MaximLott.