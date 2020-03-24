Coronavirus responsibility game in China now moves to Italy

In another effort to escape blame for the world coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese the government has now pointed the finger Italy as part of its ongoing propaganda campaign to spread misinformation about the epidemic.

A story widely circulated on the social media platform Weibo in China claims that the virus could have started in Italy, not in China, as early as October.

The latest efforts came after several Chinese diplomats accused the U.S. military and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week of bringing the virus to China.

The coronavirus, which is developing into the new respiratory disease known as COVID-19, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, in November, the World Health Organization reported in February.

But according to a report released Monday by Quartz, a New York-based business news site owned by Japanese media company Uzabase, Chinese media has translated and republished several interviews with Italian doctor Giuseppe Remuzzi in which he talks about early cases . in Lombardy.

In one of them, a story published by NPR Last Thursday, Remuzzi said he spoke with practitioners in northern Italy who “remember seeing very strange, very severe pneumonia, especially in the elderly in December and even in November”.

“This means that the virus was circulating, at least in Lombardy and before we knew about this epidemic in China,” he said.

The article was translated from English to Chinese by the Chinese state media CCTV and published on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site, with the hashtag #expert indicating that the coronavirus may have started circulating in Italy in November. latest #

The translated story is in vogue and has been viewed over 490 million times on Weibo, according to the Quartz report, with many users indicating that the Remuzzi interview proves that the virus could not have originated in China.

“Chinese diplomats are becoming entirely Russian – spreading multiple contradictory conspiracy theories, not to convince people of an explanation but to create the idea that it is impossible to know the truth,” said Laura Rosenberger, director of the Washington-based Alliance for Securing Democracy, said on Twitter on Sunday.

“For the first time, I saw the CCP pursue this approach, and a disturbing sign of its leadership,” she added, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Remuzzi is the director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and was born in Bergamo, a city in northern Lombardy, which is the epicenter of the epidemic in Italy. He published an article on March 13 in the medical journal The Lancet on the Italian government’s response to the pandemic and was then interviewed by NPR as an expert to explain how Italy was apparently blind when the virus was first reported on February 27.

In a separate interview with Italian broadcaster La7 Attualità, Remuzzi said that some practitioners in northern Italy reported seeing strange cases of pneumonia as early as October. This interview was translated from Italian into Chinese by the Chinese public television channel CGTN and published on Weibo. The video has been viewed more than 7 million times on the platform, Quartz reported.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is currently in Italy with his wife, told the Fox News Rundown podcast on Tuesday that air routes between Wuhan and Milan could be the cause of the first epidemic in coronavirus in the European country, which currently has a death rate from any nation affected by the pandemic.

“None of us, at least I didn’t know there were 100,000 Chinese [people] living in northern Italy and many of them are from Wuhan and there was a flight between Milan and Wuhan, “said Gingrich.

“We think this is how the virus caught Italy early. Initially, the government did not realize how dangerous it was going to be,” he said. “He first treated it as a small town, a local regional problem, then boomed, it exploded.”

Europe is now considered to be the epicenter of the global pandemic, and the virus has killed more than 6,000 people in Italy alone.

President Trump was pushed back last week for repeatedly declaring at press conferences that it was a “Chinese virus” that had caused the pandemic. Several Chinese diplomats have tweeted messages accusing the U.S. military of bringing the virus to China. Some tweets have also accused the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention of keeping the virus secret in the United States until its widespread epidemic in China.

The State Department strongly rebuked the claims, with Secretary Mike Pompeo summoning the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign office, Yang Jiechi, to a conference call on the allegations last week.

“As a global crisis, COVID-19 should be an area of ​​cooperation between nations,” Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah also wrote last week in response to Zhao’s tweet. “Instead, the Chinese Communist Party chose to enact false and absurd conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 blaming the US military. #ChinaPropaganda ”

Yael Halon of Fox News contributed to this report.