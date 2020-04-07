Coronavirus scam in India includes person who tried to sell the world’s largest statue for billions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

The second largest country in the world could be nationwide lockdown for three weeks to fight coronavirus, but that doesn’t stop a spike criminal activity online.

While 1.3 billion people in India remain House, authorities have reported an increase in cybercrime activity – including one person who attempted sale the largest statue in the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on March 24 a 21-day national lockdown. People India are only allowed to leave their home for the most part; religious gatherings are explicitly prohibited.

Federal Interior Ministry officials told Reuters that there has been an 86% increase in cyber crime in the past four weeks, as the pandemic stopped the world.

In one, someone online attempted to sell the world’s largest statue for $ 4 billion, claiming the product was intended for the Gujarat state government to fund its response to COVID-19.

The “Statue of Unity” represents Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India and was inaugurated in October 2018 in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat. It is almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Officials told the news agency that the scammers have created fake versions of the “PM CARES Fund” launched by Modi to fight coronaviruses and they look like the official website.

Many Indians and individuals identified as non-resident Indians (INR) have become victims.

“We have received more than 8,300 complaints from people across India and from NRIs who have given thousands of dollars into fake accounts,” a senior interior ministry official told Reuters.

Online scams have become criminals who prey on people already wary of the pandemic. In the United States, the FBI has warned against a Costco “stimulus check” scheme and other phishing emails.

The 21-day lockdown in India is expected to end next week, but regional officials are asking the government for an extension or to leave certain restrictions in place.

The chief minister of the state of Telangana, in the south of the country, told reporters on Tuesday that, even if the economy suffers, saving lives is more important.

“I’m for locking the country more after April 15. Because we can recover from the economic problem. But we cannot recover lives, ”K. Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters.

Tuesday, there are 4911 COVID-19 reported cases and at least 137 deaths in India, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.