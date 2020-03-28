Coronavirus scares doctor arrested, accused of coughing nurses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Nurses taking care of coronavirus at Connecticut According to reports, the hospital told police that they had deliberately coughed up a doctor who had been arrested for violating the peace.

Dr. Cory Edgar, orthopedic surgeon at UConn Health in Farmington, was arrested on Thursday on charges, Fox 61 Hartford reported.

Police charged Edgar, 48, after responding to an outpatient surgery clinic for a doctor’s report “deliberately coughing and hugging nurses, which caused them considerable alarm,” reported the Hartford Courant.

“Witnesses and medical workers believed he was deliberately unaware of the space and security concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” University of Connecticut spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz told reporters.

The offense is punishable by a fine or six months in prison. He was scheduled to appear in court in June.

The hospital believes that Edgar was not infected with the coronavirus at the time of the incident, according to the Courant.

The newspaper obtained a statement from a hospital spokesperson, who said that Edgar had confirmed that he was in excellent health and that he “did not, to his knowledge, have COVID-19 “.

“We can also say that any UConn Health employee with an indication of illness is invited to stay at home, and during this pandemic, all employees are screened for symptoms before entering the premises,” said said spokeswoman Jennifer Walker.

Police in other parts of the country have announced arrests in similar coughing cases since the start of the coronavirus crisis. None of these cases involved the arrest of a doctor.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly 1,300 people tested positive for coronavirus in Connecticut, but officials say the number is much higher.

Connecticut officials said the virus was responsible for 27 deaths.