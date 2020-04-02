Coronavirus sees demand for telemedicine increase as experts weigh the pros and cons

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The spread of COVID-19 urged officials to urge people not to come into close contact with others, creating the need for non-traditional forms of interaction or consumption of medical care. This includes telehealth or telemedicine, which allows patients to consult doctors and receive prescriptions remotely.

On Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced several reforms, allowing for temporary changes in health care provided by the government, including 80 additional services provided by telehealth.

“CMS enables telehealth to meet many face-to-face requirements so that clinicians can see their patients in inpatient rehabilitation, palliative and home care settings”, the agency said.

The technology has been touted by others, as demand from the industry appeared to increase considerably during the pandemic.

“Telehealth is an important first line of defense against COVID-19 and, immediately after the epidemic began, almost all of the major health care stakeholders began to shift care to telehealth,” said Dr. Peter Antall, medical director of AmWell, a popular telehealth app. .

“This has created a huge increase in our volume and demand is constantly increasing,” he said. “At the national level, the use of our platform has increased by more than 400% and is even more important in certain geographic areas where infections are increasing. In these regions, we have seen an increase in use of 650% or more in a few days. “

Health insurance giant Cigna also told Fox News that he has seen an increase in call volume for telemedicine and waived reimbursable costs related to coronavirus.

“We recently announced that Cigna will waive reimbursable customer costs for visits related to COVID-19 testing, including telehealth, until May 31, 2020,” said a Cigna spokesperson.

The company also opened a coronavirus helpline that allows patients to access clinicians to help them manage the fear, anxiety and stress surrounding the pandemic.

Antall said distance care was also an important tool to minimize the impact on medical facilities that could be overwhelmed by the impact of the virus.

“Telehealth provides a safe channel for prompt medical advice from experts,” he said. “Healthcare teams can screen patients, assign risks, answer questions, and recommend next steps that a patient should take. This ability significantly minimizes demands for in-person primary care, urgent care, [Emergency Department], etc. “

Telehealth has however been criticized for its potential impact on the quality of care. Harvard Medical School professor Ateev Mehrotra previously warned that telehealth creates “serious quality gaps” and can be overused to the point of harming the target population.

“Although I think there is a lot of evidence that telemedicine can be of equal quality in many circumstances, I think people have stretched this too far, and at least in some of the work that we have going on, we have documented that in telemedicine D2C, there are serious quality gaps in terms of prescription of antibiotics ”, Mehrotra would have said.

Antall told Fox News that telehealth is particularly useful in responding to the economic demands of pandemics like COVID-19.

“A pandemic like COVID-19 risks overwhelming our health care system. We are already seeing it in some areas. Telehealth provides access to practical and quality care on a large scale. In this way, telehealth can ensure that any excess of providers can meet demand. ,” he said.

As the virus spreads, the Trump administration sought to limit exposure expanding the benefits of telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries, which includes people in the age groups at higher risk for the disease.

The Foundation for Government Accountability, a right-wing think tank, hailed the expansion of telemedicine, but told Fox News that further reform was needed.

“This good job cannot stop there, however. It is essential that we open up more opportunities for private policyholders to see health professionals – including nurses and assistant physicians – practicing telemedicine without being limit to their own state’s borders, “said Josh Archambault, senior fellow at the FGA. “If we want to flatten the curve, it will take all hands on the bridge.”