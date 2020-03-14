Coronavirus: Should we go to the movies during the epidemic?

With growing concern over the widespread appearance of coronavirus (COVID-19), people put a certain “social distance” between them and others while they navigate the unknown while trying to protect themselves.

Friday, when all cinemas were already closed in China, the first major cinema chain in the United States announced that it would reduce by at least 50% its theatrical capacities in each of its auditoriums, starting on Saturday March 14. and will continue this trend until April 30.

Many people fear a weekend where they can be locked indoors and instead try to find alternative entertainment methods, such as reading or frenzy of the many television offerings available via many digital streaming platforms.

In one Press release Sent to investors on Friday, AMC Theaters said it will achieve its 50 percent capacity reduction by “capping ticket sales for each hour of performance in each of its theater’s auditoriums at an amount equal to 50 percent of the normal capacity “.

In addition, the chain will further limit ticket sales to a maximum of 250 in auditoriums with more than 500 seats.

“The health and safety of our guests and theater teams is of the utmost importance to AMC,” said CEO and President Adam Aron in the release. “As a result, AMC is taking proactive steps to halve the number of tickets we will make available in all of our US theaters. With this action, we facilitate the “social distance” between customers who always want to see films on the big screen. “

“These are unknown times in the United States,” he said. “We are following CDC guidelines very closely. We follow all guidelines from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and with our unilateral decision to reduce capacity and increase social distance, we go beyond what governments require of us . “

Although the chain is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, this latest initiative to reduce capacity is likely an attempt to mitigate potential losses from the coronavirus. risk of exposure could have on its bottom line while getting moviegoers in its cinemas.

Declared “national emergency” by President Trump on Friday, the virus has already forced the major sporting events and social entertainment gatherings closed, including the NCAA tournament, while the NBA has suspended its entire season until further notice after a player from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

With that, Major baseball league announced Thursday that it will cancel the remainder of spring training and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, while Disneyland in California will close on Saturday due to concerns over the spread.

What else, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo all ordered Broadway theaters to close Thursday amid lingering concerns and banned rallies of 500 or more people in the city, effectively forcing the hand of Broadway producers who previously said that Broadway would be “open for business” unless otherwise advised by the government.

An avalanche of musicians, recording artists and concert performers have canceled or postponed their scheduled tours and festivals for the foreseeable future – which could position the film industry at a better level than most other occupations, given current global circumstances.

As of Friday, the number of deaths from coronaviruses in the United States was 41, including 31 in Washington State, while the number of deaths worldwide is more than 5,000 – with more than 3,000 deaths reported in China and more than 1,000 from China. Italy.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

Mariah Haas and Frank Miles of Fox News contributed to this report.