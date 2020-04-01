Coronavirus: Social distancing gap should be increased significantly, says MIT researcher

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

New research questions have established recommendations that individuals should stand six feet apart to avoid spreading coronavirusreported a report on Tuesday.

While social distancing measures encourage people to stay at home or, in cases where you have to go out in public, to keep a safe distance, research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests the right the safety distance is actually 27 feet, USA Today reported.

New research suggests that the dynamics of coughing and sneezing have revealed that these “exhalations cause gaseous clouds,” which have the ability to travel up to 27 feet, Associate Professor Dr. Lydia Bourouriba told the newspaper. at MIT.

In the research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, she says that the social distancing measures in place are now based on a disease transmission model developed in the 1930s.

“The implementation of public health recommendations based on these old models can limit the effectiveness of the proposed interventions.” – Report from MIT Associate Professor Lydia Bourouiba in the March 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association

the World Health Organization reports that respiratory infections spread through droplets of different sizes, maintaining the coronavirus is no different, the newspaper reported. Droplets are transmitted when someone coughs or sneezes into the air, according to the WHO.

William F. Wells, who studied the transmission of tuberculosis in the 1930s, classified these droplets as large and small, according to a study by Bourouiba. While large droplets settle quickly, small droplets – also called aerosols – evaporate and “form residual particles made up of the dried matter of the original droplets,” according to Bourouiba.

“Infection control strategies were then developed depending on whether the infectious respiratory disease is mainly transmitted by the large or the small droplet.” – Lydia Bourouiba, associate professor at MIT

The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention base their recommendations on this droplet size classification system, but that could explain the rapid international spread of the coronavirus, said Bourouiba.

His research shows that sneezing and coughing consist of clouds of gas carrying clumps of droplets. Existing in this cloud of gas allows the droplets to avoid evaporation longer than the singular droplets, according to the report cited by the article.

“Under these conditions, the lifespan of a droplet could be considerably increased by a factor of up to 1,000, from a fraction of a second to a few minutes,” said Bourouiba.

Dr. Paul Pottinger, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Washington medical school, believes that if Bourouiba’s research turns out to be correct, more people would be sick, USA Today reported.

“If you think about it, if it really traveled very efficiently by air, we wouldn’t have this conversation. Everyone would know it’s true because everyone would be infected,” Pottinger told USA Today. “If it was a 27 foot radius that posed a high risk to someone, it would be a totally different conversation. It isn’t. “

But the WHO recognizes in the context of the coronavirus, “transmission by air may be possible in specific circumstances and contexts in which procedures or supportive treatments that generate aerosols are performed,” the newspaper reported.

Bourouiba’s research also cites a 2020 report from China showing that COVID-19 particles were found in ventilation systems in hospitals above rooms where patients were being treated with coronavirus.

“The discovery of viral particles in these systems is more consistent with the turbulent gas cloud hypothesis of disease transmission than the dichotomous model, as it explains how viable viral particles can travel long distances from patients,” wrote Bourouiba.

Bourouiba believes that agencies should be overly cautious when considering measures of social distancing, even if the scientific community cannot agree on a specific distance that the coronavirus can travel, according to the report.

“Although there are still many questions to be asked about the amount of virus at a given distance or not, we have no answer in one way or another at the moment,” said Bourouiba. United States today. “Therefore, the precautionary principle should lead politicians to declare that we should have high quality respirators used for healthcare workers.