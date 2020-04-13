Coronavirus started spreading in California as early as December, official says

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A silent spreader?

In California, the new coronavirus may have started to spread – albeit discreetly – since December, at least a month before the confirmation of the first American case in Washington state, a local state official recently said.

“The virus has been circulating freely in our community and has probably been around for some time,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, physician and director general of the Santa Clara County government, during a recent briefing with the county chiefs, Los Angeles Times. reported.

Smith, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health services and beyond, later told the newspaper in an interview that the virus may be circulating in the Bay Area “much longer than we thought at the start “, and maybe” since December “.

But, he noted, “It was not recognized because we were going through a severe flu season”

“The symptoms are very similar to the flu. If you have a mild case of COVID, you haven’t really noticed. You didn’t even go to the doctor. The doctor may not even have done it because he assumed it was the flu, ”he added.

The Bay Area did not report its first case of community spread until February 27, and most of the positive cases thereafter “pointed to local spread,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It means the virus is already in the community – not, as the CDC suspected, like only in China and is spread through contact with China,” Smith said during the meeting with county leaders, according to the newspaper.