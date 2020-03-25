Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Flickers Again As Graham Lights Up On Nickel And Dems Gradation While People Die

Barely hours after President Trump’s chief economic adviser said Congress was on the verge of reaching an unprecedented deal $ 6 trillion stimulus package, tensions rose sharply again on Capitol Hill Tuesday night – with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham speaking in the Senate and calling for an immediate end to negotiations because he said the Democrats were “nickel-and-diming to a time when people are dying – literally dying. “

Graham’s late-night remarks came after tensions apparently eased in Congress during the day, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its highest point gain in its history while leaders of both sides signaled that an agreement could be at hand. Futures were down Tuesday evening.

“In case you are watching,” said Graham, referring to the president, his voice rising, “says [Treasury Secretary] Steven Mnuchin to return to the White House and end negotiations. I think I understand the concessions of life and politics, but I have been called by two good friends on the Democratic side in the past five or six hours to want more money. End the negotiations. “

He added: “This bill is $ 2 trillion. There is a ton of money in this bill for people who need it, but what we are doing now is special interest group in town try to get a little more. “

Monday was marked by a furious debate on the floor of the Senate, while the Republicans accused the Democrats of the House of proposing a alternative stimulus bill which was full of unnecessary progressive wishlist items.

The bill proposed by the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Included measures to limit airline carbon emissions, protect illegal immigrants, provide same-day voter registration, reimburse billion student loan debt, encourage federal agencies to employ a “minority”. banks, “bail out the US Postal Service and even fund the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Republicans, including the President, called for action “absurdity” non-runners. After Democrats signaled that they might be willing to negotiate some of their proposals, the Dow Jones jumped Tuesday to its highest point in history, and lawmakers appeared more optimistic.

“This is ridiculous,” continued Graham Tuesday evening. “Steven Mnuchin has done a good job. I appreciate his efforts to negotiate a bill that will help America. Senator [Mitch] McConnell says we are on the two yard line. I think the problem is that there are 20 people playing in defense, and we have to remove some people from the field. What bothers me is that at this late hour, I’m still getting calls from people who want more money. “

“I lost my patience with the political process,” added Graham. “We are neat and obscured now. The big stuff we are pretty good at, and if it is not perfect, we can fix it later. But, we have to vote tonight, and the reason why I am on I would like to say that I have been called by two fellow Democrats in the last five or six hours to ask for more money. The store is closed. Mr. Speaker, end the negotiations. Insist that we vote.

Graham’s frustration was matched by many of his colleagues. Louisiana GOP Senator John Kennedy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday evening, when the coronavirus “can kill you”, “hunger” too. He accused Pelosi of demolishing a Senate compromise bill with his own legislation.

However, it is highly unlikely that the bill will see a vote on Tuesday evening, since lawmakers have not even finalized the text. A Thursday or Friday vote in the House of Representatives seemed possible. But, since many House legislators have not been in Washington, this process would likely involve a voice vote with a skeleton team, essentially requiring unanimous consent – which means that only one member of the House could kill the vote .

Shortly before Graham spoke, Trump told a coronovirus task force briefing that the country was nearing the “end of our historic battle” with “the invisible enemy” of the coronaviruses. Trump approval figures reached its climax this week, with 60 percent of Americans endorsing its coronavirus response efforts.

The President also issued a note of unexpected magnanimity: “I would also like to thank Congress, because whether we are happy or not that they have not yet arrived, they have worked long hours. I am talking about the Republicans and Democrats, all of them, the House, the Senate. I want to thank Congress because it is really trying to get there, and I think it will. “

Then the director of the United States National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, specifically said that the new coronavirus bill was making its way congestion congestion would total $ 6 trillion: $ 4 trillion in Federal Reserve cash and $ 2 trillion in new money. Typical congressional appropriations in any given fiscal year are approximately $ 1.2-4 trillion, with total expenditures of approximately $ 4.3 trillion.

“This package will be the largest Main Street assistance program in US history,” said Kudlow, adding that negotiations would continue into the evening but that a vote was imminent.

Meanwhile, there was good news inside the White House area. At the end of the briefing, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has been quarantined since contacting Brazilian officials almost two weeks ago and has worked from home, has revealed that she had received negative COVID-19 results and that she would be back to work on Wednesday.

Grisham will return as the Trump administration increasingly seeks to project optimism. The President, who tweeted Sunday, “WE CANNOT READ THE CURE BEYOND THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” said Fox News Virtual City Hall that he “would like the country to be open and to prepare to leave for Easter”.

Pressed by John Roberts of Fox News on timeline, Trump said during the briefing: “We will be looking at a lot – we will be looking at very large parts of our country as well, but I will be guided a lot by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and by Deborah [Birx]. “

Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, whose absence from recent coronavirus briefings has sparked a speculation in the media said the schedule was still “flexible”.

