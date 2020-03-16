Coronavirus Stops Life in the United States as Federal and Local Governments Strive to Stop Spread

It was the week that changed everything.

Federal, state and local governments, in the past 72 hours, have taken unprecedented steps to try to slow down coronavirusAnd strengthen small businesses, first responders and hospitals preparing for an influx of patients with severe symptoms.

Newt Gingrich, former Speaker who spends time in Italy with his wife, Callista, the US ambassador to the Holy See, wrote in Newsweek that the United States should plan for a “worse pandemic “. He called for a unified effort with the kind of “intensity of implementation that served us so well during World War II”.

Exhausted Italian nurses have caught on social networks to give grim updates on patient care in the northern city of Lombardy. Some health care workers say that hospitals cannot keep up with demand and that they lack beds.

“It’s like asking yourself what to do if an atomic bomb explodes,” Dr. Antonio Pesenti, head of the Lombardy crisis intensive care unit, told the Washington Post. “You declare defeat. We will try to save what is recoverable.”

Italian doctors have had the gruesome task of issuing guidelines on patient access to the supply of shrinking ventilators. Young people and those who have the best chances of survival are priority, according to the Post reported.

President Trump, at a press conference on Sunday, said the United States is studying how countries have managed the epidemic effectively. South Korea and China are two countries lauded for their efforts. Italy, which has a large population of elderly people, is considered at this stage to be an edifying tale.

The triggering of COVID-19 sickened more than 162,000 people worldwide and killed more than 6,000, with thousands of new cases confirmed every day. The death toll in the United States has risen to 68, while infections have exceeded 3,200. West Virginia is the only state with no confirmed cases.

The coronavirus, for the most part, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Americans have seen dramatic measures taken that affect their daily lives, reduced work hours, new concerns for an elderly parent or an urgent need for child care.

But the country has also seen measures that affect our national identity. NBA, NHL, MLB preseason, NCAA and PGA the seasons have been suspended. The Statue of Liberty, the 9/11 Memorial and Ellis Island are closed to the public with immediate effect. There will be an emergency meeting to discuss the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The US Capitol will cease all public visits. The Walt Disney World theme parks and the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles will also be closed.

MGM Resorts announced on Sunday that it will suspend operations at famous Las Vegas casinos on Tuesday, including The Bellagio, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay. No reservations will be made before May. A total of 14 hotels are expected to close by Tuesday.

Trump worked on Sunday to appease Americans who saw their schools closed and grocery stores emptied. He said these grocery stores will remain open. The National Security Council went on Twitter Sunday evening to deny rumors of a “national quarantine”.

“We’re fine, everything will be fine,” said Trump.

The president lobbied for calm, but the crisis evoked memories of the September 11 attacks and the 2008 financial crisis. Axios reported that Delta Airlines’ recent decision to reduce its flight capacity by 40% went further than in 2001. The New York hotel market is in its own “state of emergency”, according to Hospitality.net. John Lam, hotel developer and CEO of the Lam group, said “it’s worse than September 11”.

“During September 11, you still had government and Red Cross workers entering and staying in hotels. Now no one is coming to New York,” he said.

Uncertainties are perhaps the most troubling aspects of the coronavirus. China has said it will try to slowly return to normal in Wuhan, the city where medical experts believe the virus originated, but whether the infection rate will rise again during the transition remains to be seen. For the first time on Sunday, the virus officially killed more people outside of China than inside.

Trump has worked to calm the markets, but the long-term impact of the virus on business in the United States and around the world is to be guessed. Biotechnology companies are working to develop a vaccine, and the first trials on humans are expected on Monday evening in Seattle.

Jason Furman, President Obama’s adviser at the time during the 2008 financial crisis, told NBC News that the coronavirus was potentially more serious than the financial crisis. He said timing is everything. If the virus disappears in two months, he would not be worried.

“The problem with the economic side is that if it lasts more than a few months, it then gains momentum”, he said. “If you look across the United States and into other countries, the unemployment rate can go up very quickly, but it can’t go down very quickly. It never did. A company with balance sheets tattered after nine months without income could go bankrupt, she could go bankrupt, or she wouldn’t be able to rehire people immediately, even if demand comes back. “

The Federal Reserve, like other central banks, lowered its benchmark interest rate to almost zero and promised to buy $ 700 billion in treasury bills and mortgage bonds. American Futures for the S&P 500 Benchmark responded with a 5% drop Sunday evening, triggered a stop trading.

“Despite the exit of the big guns,” the Fed’s action “is far from the decisive safety net for the markets,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report. “The markets could have seen the Fed’s response as a panic, fueling its own fears.”

CITIES ACT

The coronavirus has prompted some of the country’s largest cities to take prompt action to avoid an overwhelming epidemic.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced Sunday evening an executive decree “in order to save the lives of our loved ones and our neighbors”, the city will limit bars, restaurants and cafes to delivery only. The decree provides for the closure of all nightclubs, cinemas and concert halls in the city. The restrictions are consistent with other cities such as Washington, D.C. and the State of California.

The mayor announced earlier that the city’s public school system will also be closed until April 20. The school system will use distance learning from March 23. The school system has about 1.1 million students.

“The idea of ​​having a disrupted school year in this way, I have no words to say how horrible it is,” he said.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti also invoked a decree and closed all bars, nightclubs and cinemas until March 31. Like de Blasio, he said that these restaurants could deliver food.

Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale have closed their beaches, where thousands of university spring breakers flocked. Cities have also ordered restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m. and keep the crowds below 250.

“We cannot become a Petri dish for a very dangerous virus,” said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber. “The spring break is over. The party is over.”

The decisions of these major cities to close these establishments follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to block all gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. He added that in any event, people should take the necessary precautions, including washing their hands and keeping their distance.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading infectious disease expert, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think Americans should be prepared to put in a lot more effort than we as a country,” said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

There is no indication that Trump is considering such a move.

STATES ACT

Vice President Mike Pence, who has been called on to chair the President’s coronavirus task force, told a news conference on Sunday that the federal government is in touch with the states and said it was need to take an “all america” ​​approach to fight the virus.

“We could not be more grateful to all the governors, especially in areas where the community has grown, for the unfailing cooperation that is taking place,” he said. “And we congratulate the local health authorities and all those who are literally on the front line.”

The governors of the United States have also implemented decrees that they say help prepare their states for an outbreak of coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom, the Californian Democrat, last week issued an executive order that allows the state to take over hotels and motels for medical care for possible patients with coronavirus. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Democrat from Michigan, signed an executive order on Sunday that places new restrictions on rising prices. ClickonDetroit reported that the order makes it illegal for someone to resell a product that far exceeds their purchase price.

Governor Henry McMaster, the Republican of South Carolina, has ordered state schools and universities closed until at least March 31. The state is working to equip some school buses with Wi-Fi in remote areas of the state to accommodate students living there, a says the report.

Some leaders have taken a different stand on the call to isolate themselves and maintain a distance of six feet from each other. Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted a photo of him and his children in a crowded subway restaurant on Saturday night. Republican representative Devin Nunes released a similar message to Fox News on Sunday and encouraged people to go to local restaurants and pubs.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters last week that the virus was “among us, but we don’t see it yet.”

She said that even if there were only five confirmed cases in the state, the most realistic figure is likely to be around 100,000, as many have not been tested and the symptoms could be mild.

“It is certainly an unprecedented period. It is this 50 year pandemic that we have been planning and that we have been talking about a lot for over 30 years in public health,” said Acton. “We have never seen a situation like this.”

ELECTIONS 2020

Senator Bernie Sanders Told the New York Times Sunday that it might be wise to suspend the primaries during the coronavirus epidemic.

The report notes that Louisiana and Georgia have already postponed their primaries, but the states that vote on Tuesday, including Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona, plan to move forward.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose defended his state’s decision to hold the primary election, calling the vote “sacred.”

“And if we can do it in a healthy way, based on what scientists tell us based on what doctors tell us we have to go ahead with this, give up on that because of the fear or give it up because we “It might be irresponsible to somehow replace the advice of professional experts with ours,” he told Fox News.

Sanders said he hoped state officials would listen to public health experts and avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

“I think of some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, recording people, all that. It doesn’t make much sense. I’m not sure if that is the case,” he said.

Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager, wouldn’t have wanted to decide whether or not Tuesday’s contests should be postponed. But she said, “We encourage everyone to follow the advice of public health officials and public officials in their states. We believe that we can defend the values ​​of our democracy while protecting public health. “

Paul Steinhauser of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report