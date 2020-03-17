Coronavirus Stops Production of “The Young and The Restless”, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Love glory and beauty“and”Young and restless“are the latest shows to stop production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension for the two soap operas will take effect on Tuesday and production will pause for two weeks, according to Deadline.

Representatives from Sony Pictures Television, CBS and the respective production companies did not immediately resend Fox News’ request for comment.

On Monday, viewers of “The Bold and the Beautiful” were informed that the episode would be available online due to media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic priority.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS CAUSE “JEOPARDY!” AND “WHEEL OF FORTUNE” TO FILM WITHOUT LIVE AUDIENCE

According to Deadline, “The Young and The Restless” was recently renewed for four years, while “The Bold and the Beautiful” is already in a three-year contract which ends in 2022.

The soap operas join an already long list of television shows that have stopped production since the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS CAUSES FILM AND DELAYS IN TELEVISION PRODUCTION CREATING INDUSTRY “NIGHTMARE”, SAYS EXPERTS

CBS already production suspended of “The Amazing Race” and “Survivor”, while “Riverdale” was suspended in Canada and production of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in Prague was canceled.

Similarly, the production of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Grace and Frankie”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”, “NCIS: New Orleans”, “Chicago Fire” and many others have all been paused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.