Coronavirus strikes veterans in Oregon

A veterans’ home in Oregon was hit hard by the novel coronavirus, the 14 cases in Linn county linked to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’s Home in Lebanon, according to local reports.

The Oregonian reported that 13 residents of the home – 12 veterans and a veteran’s spouse – have contracted the new virus, while the 14th case is related to an employee of the home.

The cases bring the state total to 51, the newspaper said.

The majority of the 150 residents at home are over the age of 70, while about one third are over the age of 90. Home cases are cause for concern, in part, because seniors and those with underlying health conditions are more at risk for becoming seriously ill from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All residents of Edward C. Allworth Veterans’s Home will now be tested for the new virus, according to The Oregonian.

To date, the virus has killed at least one person in Oregon, a man in his sixties.