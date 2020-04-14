Coronavirus `` Sun Code '': How a hospital celebrates patient recovery

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“Here Comes The Sun” has never been better.

The comforting song by The Beatles takes on a whole new life in a hospital just outside of New York, where it is used to celebrate patients who have overcome the coronavirus.

Each time a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital or his intubation has been withdrawn, the melody at the top of the list is triggered to play throughout the hospital in North Westchester.

“This is a time of well-being for all of us and it brings us all together while celebrating this patient,” Carley Dowd, nurse manager of the Joint Medical Oncology Unit, told Fox News.

Dowd, who supervises about 50 nurses and technicians, said she was inspired to create this new tradition on the night of March 28, after what she described as a particularly difficult day.

“I left work that day a little uncomfortable,” said Dowd. “We were, you know, on our increase to receive a lot more patients and we see a lot of things that we have never seen before, very sick patients. And the staff is emotional, which also makes you emotional. So it was one of those days when you went out [of your shift] feeling a little heavy on the heart, ”she said.

Then something happened. A baby is born.

It’s a monumental event in any setting, especially in a hospital during a pandemic, and it’s an event that has always been celebrated where Dowd works with playing a lullaby on the speakers.

“So when I get out of work [that night], I heard a lullaby and thought, “Wow, wouldn’t it be amazing if we could know when a patient beats COVID and is discharged home?” “

She raised the idea the next day, and it was immediately agreed that the new tradition could help boost morale. The only hudle? Choose a song.

“We sort of went back and forth, we actually were like singing songs for days, trying to find the right song. I don’t know exactly who came up with [“Here Comes The Sun”], but once someone found out, it spread and everyone loved it, “said Dowd. “There is so much emotion and it gives this building so much life when you hear this song, I’m glad it was the song we chose.”

“SUN CODE”

After choosing a song, the protocol was put in place: a nurse called the operator each time a coronavirus patient was extubated or discharged, let’s say the password – “Sun Code” – and the music would be triggered. It is now an official hospital procedure.

This is exactly what happened when an 88-year-old patient named Rita stepped out in the hospital’s first tradition video. Dowd was there, she said, and the joy was overwhelming.

Rita was kicked out by a dozen cheering and singing hospital staff, but Dowd said that by playing the song throughout the hospital, the celebration extends to nurses, and even other patients. and guests, who may not be able to celebrate in person.

“No matter where you are and you hear it, it really makes you think and think … whether it’s a smile or a guest in the hall or everyone cheering, we even had people who cried when they l ‘hear,’ “said Dowd. “It’s just a moment of hope that brings everyone and the whole team together. It really means that victory over the virus, and that is what we need in this time of uncertainty, “added Dowd.

Still, patients like Rita will have a long way to go before they fully recover, and Dowd warns that these types of videos should not be considered a victory trick against the COVID-19 pandemic as a whole. Westchester County has nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“If anything, it’s just more a break in time and a moment of well-being just to keep moving forward with the team. I think that’s a lot in health care right now, this unknown, “admitted Dowd. “My team is what keeps me focused and hopeful during this time, their teamwork and resilience at times like this are so inspiring and are what really drives me to my career. So I’m really thankful to have this song and the team together and to have this time when we can all be together and it just pushes you enough to keep going, “said Dowd.

And there is still hope.

“The other day, I know we had 12 ‘Suns Code’ in one day, it was a huge day,” said Dowd. “Everyone was very excited for this.”

Dowd said his team has received massive donations from the community, especially food, but they share a way for people to support frontline health workers, wherever they are.

“What keeps us motivated is that we continue to receive letters from the community, especially children and drawings and only letters, inspirational quotes, things of this nature that we post everywhere”, said Dowd. “As the nurses go up and down the halls, and they are in their equipment for 12 hours and it could certainly be a task, they have to look up and see this letter written by a 7 year old child around the corner . who keeps saying to this nurse, “Keep going.”

“We are really all together,” she added.