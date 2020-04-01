Coronavirus surveillance: what is an oximeter?

Known symptoms of new coronavirus fever, cough and shortness of breath, depending on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But in addition to using a thermometer to monitor high temperatures, should you store your medicine cabinet with other tools, such as an oximeter?

Andy Cohen, who was back at work almost two weeks after a positive test for COVID-19, said that in addition to taking Tylenol, vitamin C and loading fluids, he used a pulse oximeter to monitor his oxygen levels.

The product is sold in pharmacies and online, and is usually clipped to a person’s finger in a non-invasive material.

An oximeter is a tool that measures the oxygen saturation in a person’s blood. In a healthy person, oxygen saturation measures over 95%, but for people with chronic conditions such as COPD, the number may be lower.

Cohen said his doctor advised him to understand the readings, which could be alarming, which helped allay his fears as he recovered from COVID-19.

“You can scare yourself and think,” Oh my God, my lungs are not feeling well, “but you can use this pulse oximeter and see,” OK, well, well, you’re fine. beach, “” he said on “Andy Cohen Live”.

But at least one doctor says that Americans shouldn’t necessarily flock to the pharmacy to clean the shelves of oximeters.

“It is reasonable to have an oximeter under the supervision of a doctor,” Dr Alexa Mieses, a practicing family doctor in Durham, North Carolina, told Fox News. “It is important to know if your oxygen saturation is normal for you and what to do if it is not.”

Mieses said the tool is best used “in a healthcare setting” where a healthcare professional is present and can interpret the results and intervene if necessary.

“Please do not use an oximeter without consulting your doctor,” she said.

If you are using it and are concerned about your oxygen levels, Mieses advises calling your doctor.

“If you are concerned that your oxygen saturation is low, call your family doctor immediately, as low levels of saturation could be an indicator of hypoxemia, which can cause the body to have difficulty supplying oxygen to all of its cells. , tissues and organs, “said Mieses. said.