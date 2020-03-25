Coronavirus survived for 17 days in empty cruise ship cabins, says CDC report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that coronavirus” The RNA survived up to 17 days in the cabins of the Diamond Princess cruise ship – after these rooms have already been vacated by guests.

CARNIVAL CEO MEETS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The report, released Monday, looked at data from the Diamond princess Cruise ship, which was quarantined after passengers began testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

In the analysis, which used data from US and Japanese health organizations, the CDC reported that the virus’s ribonucleic acid (RNA) had survived for 17 days in rooms previously occupied by symptomatic and asymptomatic passengers on board the Diamond Princess. The RNA also survived on a “variety of surfaces,” the report said, although before any “disinfection procedure,” according to the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

However, the CDC says the results have not shown whether virus transmission is still possible via these contaminated surfaces, writing that “a more in-depth study of the fomite transmission of SARS-CoV-2 on board vessels cruise is justified. “

The CDC report comes after previous studies had suggested that the coronavirus could live on certain surfaces – namely glass, metal or plastic – up to nine days, according to a study published in The Journal of Hospital Infection which analyzed other human coronaviruses (e.g. SARS, MERS). Subsequent studies determined how long the coronavirus survives on cardboard surfaces up to 24 hoursand on stainless steel surfaces for days.

What is certain, according to the CDC, is that cruise ships are “often the scene of epidemics of infectious diseases because of their closed environment and contacts between travelers from many countries,” the report said.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined for the first time in early February after a passenger who had previously left Hong Kong tested positive for COVID-19. Additional tests revealed that 712 of the 3,711 passengers and crew members eventually contracted the virus as well.

Later in February, the cruise ship Grand Princess was also identified as the source of a separate outbreak after a passenger who had previously sailed on a voyage from February 11 to 21 tested positive for coronavirus and finally died while the ship was already on a voyage. This navigation also experienced an epidemic among passengers, and the Grand Princess was quarantined off San Francisco amid testing.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Both CDC and the US Department of State have since advised Americans to avoid traveling by cruise ship.