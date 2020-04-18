Coronavirus test disrupts Trump’s efforts to reopen country

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

US struggles to test enough people to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, which President Donald Trump is striving to do by May 1.

Trump Thursday released plan to ease trade restrictions which is based on a downward trajectory of positive tests.

But more than a month after declaring, “Anyone who wants to take a test can take a test,” the reality was very different. People say they can’t get tested. Labs, government officials say critical supply shortages make it impossible to increase trial at the levels that experts deem necessary to control the virus.

“There are places that have enough test pads, but not enough workers to administer them. There are places that limit testing because of the CDC criteria on who should get tested, “said Dr. Megan Ranney, emergency physician and associate professor at Brown University. “There are so many inefficiencies and problems with the way tests are currently conducted across the country.”

Trump’s plan contemplates the establishment of “sentinel surveillance sites” that would screen people without symptoms in places that serve the elderly or minority populations. Experts believe that tests should be tripled to be effective.

The plan pushes responsibility for testing on states.

“The governors are responsible for the tests,” Trump told reporters during his daily briefing on Friday. He said the federal government would send 5.5 million nasal swabs to the states in the “next few weeks” to help address the shortages.

“Swabs can be done easily by the governors themselves,” said Trump. “Especially it is cotton, it does not matter.”

But state and local officials as well as laboratory directors say they can’t expand the tests until supplies are gone.

Governors, medical groups and laboratory directors this week called on the Trump administration to address the shortage of highly specialized swabs, protective equipment and laboratory chemicals needed to analyze the virus’s genetic material . Hospitals and state health departments report traveling the world to get orders, compete against each other and their peers overseas in a system that Governor Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y., described as “chaos”.

“The federal government cannot wipe their hands and say,” Oh, the states are responsible for the tests, “” Cuomo said Friday as he complained about a shortage of chemicals made in China. “I don’t do relationships with China. I don’t do international supply chains.”

Trump has denied that the United States has fallen short, saying the country has “the most extensive and precise testing system in the world.” Only in the past few days has the United States surpassed the testing rate in South Korea, which has performed around one test per 100 people. Vice President Mike Pence boasted on Thursday that the United States had performed more than 3 million tests, but in March he promised that 5 million would be distributed by the middle of this month. Pence told reporters on Monday that if the governors simply “activated” underutilized high-capacity test machines, “we could literally double the number of tests in the United States overnight.”

“This is not the experience of Rhode Island,” said Governor Gina Raimondo, D-R.I.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly of Kansas, whose state has one of the lowest per capita test rates in the country, told CNN that it had been difficult to get test supplies. Governor Jim Justice, R-W.Va., A Trump ally, said tests need to be stepped up before restrictions can be lifted.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a pharmacy technician at a large California retail chain, said she was fired from home by her employer last week after experiencing symptoms. Her company didn’t want to test it, and she spent hours on the phone trying to find a place that would, she said.

The San Luis Obispo County Health Service can only test 50 samples a day, and a spokesperson said that these tests are only for people in the hospital, first responders, and those who have been in contact with people being tested. positive. Rodriguez did not qualify. Another clinic told her that she might have to pay $ 150 if she determined she didn’t meet her test criteria.

“I just feel like medical workers, or even front line people, they should have some sort of priority,” said Rodriguez.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Laboratory officials and health experts told the Associated Press that supply shortages have prompted them to limit the number of people who can be tested. This can leave out people who have symptoms but are not sick enough to be hospitalized, or people who have no symptoms and who may unintentionally spread the virus. Experts say it will be crucial to test these people if the economy is to reopen.

Ed Thornborrow, medical director of the University of California at the clinical microbiology laboratory in San Francisco, said he wanted to perform 3,000 tests a day, but could only do 100-250 now because he lacked enough nasal swabs. He is constantly working to find more.

“This is what I spend most of my time these days,” he said.

Meghan Delaney, chief of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Washington National Children’s Hospital, says shortages of chemicals called reagents limit the number of tests her laboratory can perform.

Vendors, in response, are restricting what hospitals can buy, said Dr. Robin Patel of the Mayo Clinic’s Infectious Disease Laboratory.

“It’s a bit like rationing,” said Patel.

In early March, Trump announced a nationwide testing plan via driving sites in chains like Walmart and Target, linked by a Google affiliate website. Six weeks later, the website is a pilot program available in only four California counties. Few retail sites have opened, and business leaders, including Walgreens, have said they are awaiting more guidance from the federal government.

Trump’s “test czar”, said Dr. Brett Giroir on Friday, the United States should process 4.5 million tests per month to enter the first phase of the relaxation of the social distancing guidelines, in as part of the White House reopening plan. Currently, the United States performs about 1 million tests per week, said Giroir.

“We will continue to push this more and more as we open the laboratories and are able to open all the supplies we need,” said Giroir.

Trump and his assistants have promoted a 15-minute test developed by Abbott Laboratories as a “game changer”. Federal authorities initially distributed 15 machines to each of almost all public health labs in the states and territories, as well as 250 to the Indian Health Service. Alaska received 50.

But the governors say they didn’t have enough cartridges to run a large number of tests.

Rhode Island received only 120, far less than what had been promised. Raimondo said that when the state tried to get more, Abbott and others who make the test cartridges directed her to the federal government, which in turn told it to go directly to business. The state has now received 850 tests, far less than it requested, Raimondo said Friday.

Federal health officials have declined to say how many cartridges were originally shipped to the states, but have said more will be available as Abbott increases production. The company says it currently produces 50,000 cartridges a day and has shipped more than 600,000 to hospitals, emergency care clinics and other healthcare facilities across the country.

The United States missed their initial deployment of tests due to flaws in the test kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precious time was lost in February because the test was corrected and redistributed. Private laboratories in hospitals, universities and commercial companies were not fully mobilized until March.

The United States currently tests about 145,000 people a day, for a total of 3.5 million reported results, according to state data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. Public health experts argue that capacity must be much higher, in part to repeatedly test essential workers and to isolate those who are positive and to seek their close contacts to prevent further epidemics.

“We probably still need to do three times more tests than we currently do,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Global Health Institute at Harvard. “I don’t see America getting away with 100,000 to 150,000 tests anytime soon.”