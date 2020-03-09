Coronavirus test kit shortages, delayed results compounding frustration

The country continues to face a shortage of test kits for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) amidst the growing number of those in need. Several governors have called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to speed up the production and shipping of additional test kits.

But the scarcity of test kits is not the only problem. The nation is struggling to reverse the results at a fairly rapid pace.

“With only one site for testing across the country, capacity was limited [to confirm or rule-out a positive diagnosis]”Samuel Sia, Ph.D. and professor of biomedical engineering, Columbia University, told Fox News. “This allowed the laboratories located closest to the test subjects to reduce the time required to transport the samples.”

Initially, the CDC was the only laboratory with this capability. The headquarters of the CDC is located in Atlanta. With the increase in the distribution and the number of cases across the country, this puts the most distant at a disadvantage.

There was also a manufacturing problem, said E Hanh Le, MD and senior director of medical affairs at Healthline.

When the CDC first distributed test kits to laboratories in the United States, the results were unable to confirm whether an investigated person (PUI) was positive or negative for the test. virus. These samples had to be sent to the CDC for a correct diagnostic result.

“The first CDC test kits contained a reagent, or chemical, used in processing the samples, which led to inconclusive results,” said Le. “It was not working properly. This meant that the processing laboratories (outside the CDC) were producing inconclusive results.”

It also takes time to transport the samples, even if they have stayed overnight. Combined with short-staffed labs and registered kits, tests can take up to two days to obtain a result.

The COVID-19 test requires three culture swabs. One from the nose, one from the throat and one from the lower lungs. This requires someone to take a deep breath, cough and spit out saliva and mucus into a sterile collection cup.

Regulations designed to maintain the integrity of samples and to protect those handling the shipment and packaging can also delay transportation. Although streamlined and outsourced to healthcare professionals, there are specifications for how the samples are packed in the container. Samples must also remain within a narrow temperature range of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius during shipment.

Currently, there is no specific FDA approved diagnostic test for COVID-19. However, thanks to an emergency use authorization, the FDA has made two tests available: one via the CDC and the other used by the New York State Department of Public Health.

The tests work similarly, but they were developed by two separate organizations. They use the same technology – real-time polymerase chain reaction. It is the shipping requirements that cause delayed test results.

With the CDC test, a clinic should send it back to the CDC for confirmation. In addition to this, some of the tests provided by the CDC did not work properly, which required them to be run several times for confirmation.

In New York, however, the test was made available where it was needed and did not experience the same functionality issues as the CDC kits.

“Currently, the biggest question in the minds of many people is whether their clinic or hospital will have valid and reliable tests to provide an accurate diagnosis, but also whether the tests are accurate in terms of being able to correctly identify people who were cleared “of COVID-19,” said Le. “We have heard of cases where people have been whitewashed and sent home to return a few days later, apparently again sick.”