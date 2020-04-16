Coronavirus tests are increasing: what does an antibody reveal?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As officials carefully begin to discuss potential steps to reopen the country safely without creating a new spike in new ones coronavirus In this case, antibody or serology tests have become an increasingly topical subject.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo It said on Wednesday that the state health department had developed its own antibody test and would begin the process later this week, with several more expected to follow. He said tests would be offered to first responders, health care workers and essential workers first.

But what is an antibody test and what does it prove?

The 1st of April, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released its first approval for the rapid qSARS-CoV-2 IgG / IgM test performed by Cellex Inc. The test aims to detect IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in serum, plasma or whole blood venipuncture of individuals suspected of having had COVID19.

IgG and IgM are antibodies that the body’s immune system produces in response to a virus and are detectable as early as several days after initial infection, according to the FDA.

“Positive results for IgG and IgM could occur after infection and may be indicative of an acute or recent infection,” the agency said.

However, the agency warns that it is also possible that a serological test may produce a negative test result in patients if the antibodies have not yet developed, or a false positive in patients who have developed directed antibodies. against another coronavirus separate from COVID-19.

Knowing who has the antibodies in the blood could help authorities better understand the spread of the virus, while allowing researchers to better understand how sick it makes most people and what happens if the people who got it had been exposed for a second time.

Knowing who has the antibodies combined with other relevant health information can also help managers determine who can return to work safely once the residence orders are lifted, as well as who should be considered for donating blood plasma to help those in critical condition.

As of Thursday, the FDA has not approved any home antibody tests, nor approved any home test kits for COVID-19.

The FDA has however grants emergency authorization to dozens of companies for COVID-19 tests, and has worked with more than 230 developers who are in the process of seeking or should request such approval. In addition, a handful of states have relied on their own health services to develop COVID-19 tests with the aim of reducing delays in results and federal administrative formalities.

There is a major difference in the way the COVID-19 test and the serological test are performed, since antibodies are detected through a blood sample while the coronavirus test is based on a molecular sample taken from the patient’s respiratory system. suspect. COVID-19 suspected patients who are tested are subjected to nucleic acid amplification tests, or NAAT tests, which detect the genetic material of the virus at the molecular level, according to the FDA.

This is done by taking a sample from the back of the throat with a cotton swab, then the sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The laboratory will perform a polymerase chain reaction test, which identifies two specific genes for the virus. If the results detect only one of the genes, the results are considered inconclusive, according to Medical News Today.

Similar to how the serological test cannot determine current COVID-19 tests, the NAAT test cannot determine whether a person has developed antibodies.