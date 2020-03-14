Coronavirus tests may be affected by shortage of crucial materials

As coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, the quest to fight the global pandemic is hampered by shortage testing of kits and the fear that the materials needed to make more will run out soon.

Authorities estimate that only around 8,500 people in the United States have so far been tested for the pathogen, raising fears that the number of people who have contracted it – and which continues to spread – is considerably higher. Meanwhile, other countries facing a serious epidemic, such as South Korea, are expected to test up to 10,000 people a day.

However, as of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) simply stopped publicly tabulating the number of tests performed.

“With viral infections, there will be a period when the agent is not yet detectable but can be transmissible. There will also be a period when people will be asymptomatic or not yet seriously ill. Initial tests were rare and had sensitivity issues, “said Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, to Fox News. “The initial case definition used for surveillance and testing was strict; perhaps it was necessary due to logistical problems, such as lack of testing. In all cases, the number of actual infections has been grossly misjudged and the extent of the spread, as well as the existence of community spread, have been missed. “

Laboratories across the country lamented this week the decrease in supplies needed to perform the tests. The American Society for Microbiologists voiced concern this week that increased demand is depleting test supplies. And health care professionals have expressed concerns about the escalating demand and anxiety surrounding the new condition.

Dr. Damon Raskin, an internal medicine specialist based in Los Angeles, agreed that the chaos surrounding the unfolding crisis is simply “overwhelming”.

“There is a shortage of test kits because there are a limited number of reagents used for the tests,” he said. “There are many patients who walk around with this virus who do not know it. They may have mild cold symptoms and recover from them without needing medical attention. But they can spread to others without knowing it. “

Earlier this year, in the initial phase of morphing the virus from its origins in Wuhan, China, diagnostic tests were limited to only 100 public health laboratories, and the tests were to be performed by the CDC. The FDA eventually increased the number of accredited laboratories, but reports of inconclusive results and even refusal of tests quickly proliferated, as only those who had traveled from China received approval to be examined.

Weiss said it is not entirely clear why the CDC chose to develop its own tests, but the reason probably stems from complex regulatory issues that are not designed for such a crisis. Indeed, a large part of the delay in deployment has been hampered by age-old draconian regulations and administrative formalities that have long established federal and state governments. This includes strict restrictions on the reallocation of existing tests for other uses. The FDA nonetheless denied accusations of not moving fast enough, stating that its emergency authorization for laboratory tests had been immediately applied.

However, given the distress associated with possible shortages required for kits as demand increases, many medical facilities still limit testing to patients considered to be at high risk or with verified close contact with someone known to be infected. Rather, official guidelines urge those with mild symptoms to quarantine themselves or avoid public places until their condition returns to normal. But in some cases, a transmitter has no noticeable symptoms.

Based on a rough estimate, Eve Walter, epidemiologist and associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York at Mount Sinai, assumed that for each person tested positive, there were probably 2.5 people infected with it and walking asymptomatic.

In addition, the issue of test availability has been further complicated by the administration’s insistence that kits be made available to all who need them.

“Anyone who needs a test gets a test. They are there. They have the tests, “said President Trump during a recent visit to the CDC in Atlanta. “They are there. They have the tests. And they are beautiful.”

Many industries are scratching their heads.

“The testing process was difficult. Initially, the test kits were defective, and strict rules and strict criteria contributed to the difficulty of hospitals and doctors in widely testing the coronavirus. These delays did not provide a true picture of the epidemic, ”said Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, specialist in diseases and prescriptions, and CEO / founder of the La Jolla laser surgery center. “There are enough tests in hospitals and designated facilities for those who are symptomatic. The challenge is to test those who have come into contact with someone who has it, but they are not symptomatic. “

On Friday, the United States had more than 1,600 laboratory-confirmed cases, resulting in some 41 deaths. But such a figure should explode exponentially – although experts warn that the real figure may never be correctly identified, especially given the nervousness linked to the accessibility of the tests.

However, some in the medical field argue that there really could not have been reasonable initial confinement.

“The spread of this virus is somewhat unique. A large proportion of those infected have few or no symptoms and the virus can be cleared even when someone is asymptomatic, “said Walter. “We don’t have a vaccine – which is the best way to stop the spread – we have limited testing, the second best way, and it’s hard to know who to quarantine when many are asymptomatic.”

There are a few different tests, explained Walter, the first being a throat swab to detect antibodies, the second being a blood test to identify white blood cells and antibodies, and the third a respiratory sample, which she pointed out. as the most accurate for current conditions.

“Antibody tests can yield faster results. We focused on the breath sample – other countries like South Korea are using throat swap and, therefore, have tested many more people. Again, these antibody tests are the best to know the prevalence – but they are not yet precise to say if the person is getting rid of the virus or if he will receive COVID-19, “he said. she continued. “In the United States, we use the more difficult and slower breathing test. I guess it’s a judgment. “

It comes with its own points of contention. A prominent red flag raised by doctors is the timing of these tests. While some hospitals and clinics can offer a quick diagnosis in just a few hours, other less equipped centers are required to send their samples to commercial facilities, which means it can take up to four days for positive identification. – and at this time, it’s unknown how many more people can be exposed.

Yet in all cases, industry leaders swear they are working beyond that to ensure that supply meets demand as the outbreak of cases across the country soars.

“We are increasing production at the manufacturing sites in Hilden, Germany and Barcelona, ​​Spain, to three shifts that will work seven days a week, hiring new employees and using manufacturing capacity in a factory in the Maryland in the United States, “Qiagen, a leading manufacturer of kits that attempt to extract RNA from nasal swabs and therefore diagnose the virus, said Thursday.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

And although the medical industry may differ in terms of the types of tests and the viability of early containment, the general consensus regarding the spread suppression at this critical stage of the game remains clear.

“The biggest concern is that we are not testing enough,” said Walter. “Given the potential invisibility of this virus, the best way to contain it would be more robust testing.”