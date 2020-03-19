Coronavirus: These politicians, officials have tested positive

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, making more lives and slowing the Mondial economy, politicians and government officials were among those who turned out to be positive.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 240,000 people worldwide, regardless of race or class.

Here are some politicians or officials who have tested positive for coronavirus:

Massoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs

The Iranian press reported last week that Masoumeh Ebtekar, the country’s vice president for women and family affairs, had tested positive for coronavirus.

On March 11, Ebtekar tweeted that she had recovered from the virus while connecting to images of Western officials who contracted the disease.

“Iran faces sanctions and psycho-terrorism,” she wrote. “They describe Iran as the corona epicenter, accuse us of undercoverage, count afflicted officials as evidence. Reality: the numbers are clear, thank goodness I’m back in my office. “

Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Last week, Canadian officials announced that Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus and “will remain isolated for the moment”, with the rest of the family.

“Even if I experience uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will soon be on my feet,” she said in a statement. “Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who may be experiencing this situation and those facing more serious health problems.”

Francis Xavier Suarez, Mayor of Miami

The mayor of Miami, Francis Xavier Suarez tested positive for coronavirus last week. The 42-year-old mayor said he would quarantine after learning that he had been in contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, who also tested positive for the virus.

Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican legislator from Florida

Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., this week became the first member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing on Wednesday that he had fever and headaches over the weekend.

Diaz-Balart has since been quarantined. In a statement posted on Twitter, he said he “felt much better” but urged the public to take the epidemic “very seriously and follow the CDC [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] in order to avoid getting sick and to mitigate the spread of this virus. ”

Ben McAdams, Utah Democratic Lawmaker

Shortly after Diaz-Balart’s announcement, representative Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said that he too had tested positive after developing “mild cold-like symptoms” on Sunday evening.

In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY” show, McAdams compared the feeling of being infected to having “a belt around my chest, so I couldn’t breathe deeply.”

The vast majority of infected people recover and most have only mild or moderate symptoms. But some victims, especially the elderly or people with other health problems, develop a serious illness.

