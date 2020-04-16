Coronavirus timeline shows politicians and media rhetoric about pandemic risk

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

While journalists watched during litigation White House Briefing this week President Trump withdrew and played a short video showing several media figures downplaying the coronavirus in January and February, including some who now argue that the president did not act quickly enough.

Looking back, members of both parties have mud on their faces for past predictions and assessments.

A Fox News-compiled chronology of coronavirus statements from journalists, global organizations, politicians and their senior advisers from January to March provides insight into the fluidity and clarity of the situation. For example, Biden’s senior coronavirus advisor, Ron Klain, has praised and criticized China in various ways, and even encouraged travel to the country in the midst of the epidemic.

The calendar also highlights the extent to which President Trump’s rhetoric has changed as he juggled a new trade deal with China and sought to project confidence even as the virus spread.

Shortly after the coronavirus infected its first human in late 2019, the Chinese government systematically hid key facts about the contagion and arrested a doctor who tried to warn the public. The timeline begins here.

January

January 4: Director of the Center for Infection, University of Hong Kong warns that “the city should put in place the strictest surveillance system possible for a mysterious new viral pneumonia that has infected dozens of people on the continent, for it is quite possible that the disease spreads from man to man. “

January 6: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) problems a “level 1 travel watch – the lowest of its three levels – for the epidemic in China,” according to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. The CDC said “the cause and mode of transmission are not yet known, and advised travelers to Wuhan to avoid live or dead animals, animal markets, and contact with sick people” . The CDC also offered to send a team to China, but China decreases.

January 8: The World Health Organization (WHO) declared“The preliminary identification of a new virus in a short period of time is a notable achievement and demonstrates China’s increased ability to manage new epidemics.”

January 11: China reports his first coronavirus death.

January 14: WHO ad“Preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.” Meanwhile, according to The Associated Press, Chinese internal documents show that government officials have acknowledged a probable human-to-human transmission of coronavirus and have indicated that they are following the orders of the Chinese president.

January 15: Trump and China signs the “first phase” of a commercial agreement to stop a historic and damaging trade war.

January 17: The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security announce that travelers to the United States from Wuhan will be retested at several major airports.

January 19: WHO covers itself somewhat: “We do not know enough to draw definitive conclusions on how it is transmitted, the clinical characteristics of the disease, the extent of its spread or its source, which remains unknown.”

January 22: Trump responds if he is concerned about a possible pandemic, “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. one person coming from China, and we have it under control. It will be fine. “Trump was referring to a resident of Snohomish County, Washington, who returned from China on January 15 and was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

January 23: Vox publish an article stating that travel bans on viruses “don’t work”. The article originally referred to “Wuhan coronavirus”, before being published weeks later. The article URL remains unchanged.

China seals Wuhan, cancellation of air, train and bus trips.

January 24: Trump tweets to pay tribute to China “transparency.” (Sure April 1, the Biden campaign mocked the president for the tweet and claimed that Biden had “publicly” warned Trump not to trust China.)

January 27: The Biden campaign, including its best coronavirus advisor Ron Klain, rent china to be “transparent” and “candid”. Speaking to Axios, Klain says: “I think what you would have to say about China is that it has been more transparent and frank than it has been in past outbreaks, well that there are always problems with transparency and frankness. “Even though he said there were” many “areas in which China was not transparent, Klain said that China had usefully published a” sequence of the virus. ” Klain said there was “no reason” for anyone to postpone an essential trip outside the Wuhan area.

January 28: Three days before Trump closes most trips from China, Klain says he opposes This measure.

January 30: CNN publishes a room by Brandon Tensley titled, “Coronavirus task force another example of the Trump administration’s lack of diversity.” Tensley, who claims to cover “the intersection of culture and politics”, was unable to offer a medical analysis in the article.

WHO declared a global health emergency, and the State Department advises against travel to China.

January 31: Asset problems the “Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-Immigrants of Persons Who Are at Risk of Transmission of the New 2019 Coronavirus”. Later in the day, Biden campaigned in Iowa and told the crowd that the Americans “need a president they can trust what he says, that he will act rationally at this.” topic. … Now is not the time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and to be afraid to lead the way instead of science. “

Still following the January 31 ban:

A article in the New York Times, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm said that Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China was “more of an emotional or political reaction.”

The Washington Post operates a story citing a Chinese official asking for “empathy” and criticizing the White House for acting “in disregard of the WHO recommendation against travel restrictions”.

Vox tweets: “Is it going to be a deadly pandemic? No.” The tweet was deleted weeks later.

The counts indicate that 213 people died and almost 10,000 were infected.

February

February 2: “There is a virus that has infected 15 million Americans across the country and killed more than 8,200 people this season alone,” CNN tweets. “This is not a new pandemic – it is the flu.”

Meanwhile, New York City health commissioner Oxiris Barbot tweets: “As we prepare to celebrate #LunarNewYear in New York, I want to assure New Yorkers that there is no reason for anyone to change their vacation plans, avoid the subway or parts of the city because of #coronavirus. “

February 5: Over 5,000 passengers on two cruise ships in Asia are ordered in quarantine as the death toll in the world of coronavirus reaches 490.

February 7: Barbot strikes again, assuring residents: “We say to New Yorkers, go about your business, take the subway, go out, enjoy life.” City legislators have called to have Barbot fired for comments.

February 9: Mark Levine, Chair of the New York City Council Health Committee and Democrat, tweets: “In a powerful display of challenge #coronavirus scared, huge crowds gather in New York’s Chinatown for ceremony before annual meeting #New lunar year parade. Songs of ‘Be Strong Wuhan!’ If you stay away, you miss! “

February 11th: Klain, Councilor Biden, remarks that the evidence “suggests” that the coronavirus will not be a “serious pandemic”.

February 13: “There are ZERO confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, and hundreds of Chinese restaurants that need your business!” the mayor’s office in New York tweets. “There is nothing to worry about. Stop by any Chinatown for lunch or dinner!”

Feb 14: France announces the first death of coronavirus in Europe.

February 18: In remarks at Joint Base Andrews, Trump says, “I think President Xi is working very hard. As you know, I spoke to him recently. He is working very hard. This is a difficult problem. I think he will – look, I saw them build hospitals in a short period of time. I really believe he wants it done, and he wants it done quickly. Yes, I think he does it in a way very professional. We’re also working with him and helping him these past few days, as you know. “Pressed to find out if he trusted Chinese coronavirus data, Trump replied,” Look, I know this: the President Xi loves the Chinese people, he loves his country and he does a very good job in a very, very difficult situation. “

February 19: Iran reports two cases of coronavirus – the first in the country. Hundreds of passengers leave the Diamond Princess for the first time since quarantine.

February 23: Coronavirus infections soaring in Italy and South Korea; Italian authorities begin to lock down cities.

February 24: “It is exciting to be here, especially now, to be able to unify with our community,” said journalist Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Told reporters during her visit. San Francisco Chinatown. “We want to be vigilant about what is happening elsewhere. We want to be careful about how we handle this, but we want to say to people, “Come to Chinatown, we are there – we are, again, safe, safe – and come and join us.” “

Also on February 24, White House submits request to Congress $ 2.5 billion in additional spending to combat coronavirus epidemic. The request includes $ 1.25 billion in new money, with the rest coming from unspent funds.

February 29: the first coronavirus death in the United States. is confirmed in Washington State.

March

March 4: Barbot, the highest health official in New York, said: “There is no evidence that being in a car, being on the subway with someone who is potentially sick is a risk factor. “

March 9: AT Fox News Town Hall, Bernie Sanders says he would not close the border, even if the spread of the coronavirus had to be stopped. He then attacked Trump’s “xenophobia”.

March 11: Asset blocks most trips from continental Europe.

March 13: “Since I encourage New Yorkers to continue living and going out on the town despite the coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions,” said New York mayor Bill de Blasio. tweets. “Here is the first: from Thursday 3/5, go see” The traitor ” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. “

Meanwhile, Trump declares a national emergency, authorizing $ 50 billion in federal funds to go to the states.

March 17th: France imposes a national lock. European Union leaders agree to seal the block for 30 days.

March 23: Great Britain imposes a nationwide lockout.

March 24: India imposes a nationwide lockout.

March 27: A senior WHO official interrupted an interview after a reporter suggested that Taiwan, which is not a WHO member state, was independent from China. Official Canadian physician Bruce Aylward, initially pretended not to hear the question before ending the Skype call with the reporter.

Asset signs a $ 2 trillion stimulus bill in the law.

March 30: Broadcast by Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. home orders, join other states. In total, approximately 265 million Americans are currently under unlimited lockout.