Coronavirus to worsen next month if restrictions are relaxed, Pentagon doctor says

A top Pentagon the doctor said on Wednesday coronavirus the pandemic shows no signs of easing over the next three weeks, according to the latest military models, and any potential easing of restrictions in the coming weeks could potentially “worsen the situation.”

“We will continue to see this – not surprisingly – continue to grow,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Paul Friedrichs told reporters.

The Pentagon staff doctor was asked by Fox News Jennifer Griffin if it was wise to relax the restrictions by Easter.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

“I don’t think there is much value in speculating on a particular date, and what I would ask everyone is to worry today. Because if we stop doing the right thing thing today because we think something will happen in four weeks, we will make it worse, “replied Friedrichs.

“I don’t think it matters what day things start to get better. What matters is what we are doing right now to alleviate this epidemic. I don’t know how to put it more clearly than that” , he added.

AT Fox News Virtual City Hall Tuesday, President Trump said he hoped to open parts of the United States economy before Easter, April 12.

Trump has argued that he does not want to “shut down the country” and see a continuing economic fall from the pandemic. He also said he was concerned that the United States would see “thousands of suicides” if the coronavirus devastated the economy.

“We are losing thousands and thousands of people a year from the flu. We are not closing the country,” Trump said in the interview.

Trump added, “We are losing a lot more than that because of auto accidents. We don’t call the automakers and tell them to stop making cars. We have to go back to work. “

Senior officials of the Ministry of Defense then warned that the coronavirus the epidemic will last in the United States for at least the next “three months” – a stark contrast to Trump’s prognosis.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Tuesday of Pentagon estimated that the country could fight the COVID-19 pandemic which shakes the nation for at least 10 weeks.

“It looks like it has an eight to 10 week period,” said Esper. “We have to anticipate that it will last at least a few months, and we are taking all precautionary measures to do this, to participate in it in the long term.”

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, went further.

“You are considering eight to ten, maybe 12 weeks, something like that, call it three months,” said Milley. “Part of that depends on what we do as a nation to mitigate it, to flatten this curve so to speak. But we, the U.S. military, will do it as long as the mission lasts. “

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The pandemic has infected more than 450,000 people and killed more than 20,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll in the United States has exceeded 800, with more than 60,000 infections.

To date, more than 113,000 people have recovered, mostly China.