Coronavirus treatment race sees 2 generic drugs tested

Two low-cost generic researchers used to treat malaria and lower blood pressure are being tested by American researchers to see if they have any effect on the new coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine, which is also being tested by China, Australia and France, has successfully suppressed the production and release of proteins involved in the inflammatory complications of other viral diseases, according to Reuters.

“We are trying to take advantage of science to see if there is something we can do in addition to minimizing contact,” said Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota medical school and vice president of business clinics, told Reuters. “The results are likely in weeks, not months.”

The drug is being tested in a 1,500-person trial led by researchers at the University of Minnesota, while two more trials are studying the effect of losartan on the virus. Researchers believe that losartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and protect the kidneys from damage due to diabetes, may be able to block an enzyme used by COVID-19 to bind to cells.

Trials are monitoring to see if the drug will reduce the risk of organ failure in COVID-19 patients, and if it can limit the need for hospitalization, Reuters reported. In late 2019, the Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) announced several recalls for losartan, fearing that the tablets may contain small amounts of a carcinogenic ingredient.

Although the majority of patients infected with COVID-19 suffer from mild symptoms, individuals may experience fever, cough or shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said initial data suggests that patients over the age of 60 or with underlying health conditions are at the greatest risk of death or serious complications.

More than 222,643 people in 151 countries and territories have been made sick by the virus since its first discovery in Wuhan, China, in December. In the United States, more than 9,415 cases have been confirmed, resulting in at least 150 deaths.

There is no known cure or vaccine available for COVID-19, but several companies have struggled to develop options as the nation grapples with a potential shortage of hospital beds and protective medical supplies. .