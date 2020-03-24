Coronavirus Urges Massachusetts To Open Hundreds Of Day Care Centers For Critical Workers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Massachusetts officials announced over the weekend that hundreds of child care centers will open to accommodate people forced to work coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 300 daycares opened on Monday, the Associated Press reported. Other sites are expected to open at a later date.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“We know that child care is a particularly important part of the emergency service and that it enables our frontline workers to continue their battle against COVID-19,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in a statement. ‘a press conference, according to the Associated Press. .

The daycares will help house health workers, essential public and human services workers, COVID-19 health workers, grocery store workers, emergency response personnel, law enforcement and -of the.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

However, the sites should only be used as a “last resort,” said Baker, as isolation tactics are imperative to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“To slow the spread of the coronavirus, all families should, as much as possible, keep children out of group care centers. Emergency child care programs apply when all other non-group child care settings have been exhausted and families have no other options. ” read statement on the approved list of state-exempt child care programs.