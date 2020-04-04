Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

With just over 12,500 cases of COVID-19 reported across Canada, including 219 deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce additional financial support on Saturday to help the most vulnerable Canadians cope with the pandemic.

The new announcement follows a $ 100 million commitment on Friday to organizations that help provide food to Canadians who cannot afford to shop or who have uncertain access to food and food. other essentials in remote areas of the North.

People already food insecure Their situation will worsen due to an expected increase in supply shortages, said Elaine Power, food security expert at Queen’s University.

Global cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded one million people with more than 54,000 deaths, a Reuters report said on Friday.

The pandemic has also brought the global economy to a halt and plunged the world into a recession that will be “much worse” than the global financial crisis a decade ago, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Global stock markets sank on Friday after another sign that the pandemic would have a huge impact on economic growth. US economy cut 701,000 jobs in March, ending 113 consecutive months of job growth, while US Senate majority chief Mitch McConnell said Congress would work on another relief bill with health care in the lead priority list.

Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, speaks with CBC. 5:46

Friday too, Ontario released provincial projection and modeling data linked to the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford saying he wants residents of the province to know “what I know.”

Modeling predicts that the coronavirus crisis could last from 18 months to two years and kill 3,000 to 15,000 people, even with public health measures in place.

The best scenario for the number of COVID-19 deaths in Ontario is 3,000 to 15,000 throughout the pandemic, says Dr. Peter Donnelly, CEO of Public Health Ontario. 2:56

“If we hadn’t done anything, Ontario may have killed 100,000 people,” said Ontario Public Health CEO Peter Donnelly, referring to the physical distance of the province and to other measures.

Three of the four provinces in Atlantic Canada say they will attempt to provide COVID-19 modeling projections within the next week. Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. all say they will provide figures, although Newfoundland and Labrador says they don’t have enough data to do so.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts to the announcement that the Trump administration has ordered a large 3M manufacturer to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada. 1:43

During his daily pandemic briefing, Trudeau will likely be faced with more questions regarding the request from US President Donald Trump than 3M, based in Minnesota, stops supplying surgical-grade face masks, called N95 respirators, in Canada and Latin America. Trump wants the masks, which are essential to protect front-line healthcare workers, to be used only for American use.

Trudeau says federal government makes “very clear” to the Trump administration that it is essential not to disrupt the two-way flow of essential goods and services – including Canadian health care professionals working in US hospitals – who cross the border. everyday.

Trudeau also said on Friday that Canadian Armed Forces To Help In Northern Quebec to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in isolated communities, at the request of the provincial government. The Rangers, who are part of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve and maintain a Canadian Armed Forces presence in northern and isolated communities, will help set up tents and other medical equipment as needed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause serious symptoms like pneumonia. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says that the situation is changing on a daily basis, but that the risk to Canadians of COVID-19 is “considered to be high”.

Here is an overview of what is happening in Canada, the United States and the world.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

At midnight ET on Friday, Canada had 12,549 confirmed and suspected cases, with 219 deaths. The provinces and territories that report information on recovered cases reported 2,296 resolved or recovered cases. There have also been two deaths of Canadians abroad related to COVID-19 – one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials warn that the numbers of reported cases do not provide a complete picture of the scale of the epidemic, as the data do not capture those who have not been tested and cases that are still under investigation. Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, has urged people nationwide to practice physical distance and behave as if there were COVID-19 in their community, even if there are no known cases.

In British Columbia, provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Friday that the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus had actually dropped from three to 146. During the same period, four COVID-19 patients died, bringing the province’s total to 35 so far. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

BC Ferries reports that the service reductions will take effect on Saturday on major ferry routes for 60 days, including the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route between West Vancouver and Nanaimo, British Columbia.

A healthcare worker wearing protective gear walks past a COVID-19 assessment center at Toronto’s Scarborough Hospital on Friday. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Alberta has reported outbreaks of coronaviruses in nine facilities for the aged. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province, said there are now 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in continuing care facilities “and I expect more to be confirmed in the future. next days”. The province has reported that five other people have died. This brings the death toll to 18 and the total number of cases to 1,075. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

The best doctor in Saskatchewan says that six other health workers contracted COVID-19. “We know of at least six cases where people may have worked in a health care facility, but it is not clear where the exposure was,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan, including a call of health professionals for more transparency of the provincial government.

Despite widespread closings and orders to stay away, Google data shows that public parks are only slightly less crowded than before. 1:43

Health Sciences Center workers’ unions in Manitoba say at least 70 workers – including doctors, nurses, clerks and security guards – self-isolate after exposure to COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on at the Winnipeg health facility and across Manitoba.

Ontario reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. the the province now has a total of 3,255 reported cases, of which 1,023 are listed as resolved. The provincial case count puts the death toll from COVID-19 at 67. But according to our own reports and after collecting data from local public health units, CBC News has recorded 97 deaths in the province.

The announcement of the new figures came just hours before health experts released projections of how COVID-19 epidemic could unfold in the province.

The Premier of Quebec has stated that health care workers who are in contact with COVID-19 cases will receive a raise. “I don’t think a group has ever deserved a raise,” said Prime Minister François Legault, who also announced a smaller increase for health workers who are not in direct contact with the virus, and an increase for workers in long-term care facilities. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebecand get the details of the planned salary increases.

On Friday, a customer wears a protective mask and a full visor outside a store in Burnaby, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick health officials worried potential shortage of COVID-19 test supplies. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs told CBC Power and politics if the province “sped up a bit, we could be out of test supplies in a week.” Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia extended its state of emergency by two weeks on Thursday. Province Also Announced Small Business Support And Temporary Program To Help Workers who are not eligible for employment insurance. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island announced a million dollar fund to help people not covered by other support programs announced since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more about what’s going on P.E.Iand get it Prime Minister Dennis King’s latest update.

An overview of how the different provinces are managing the COVID-19 pandemic and how the numbers vary. 4:46

The Minister of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador urges people to prepare for an increase in cases. “We are, in the experience of our other jurisdictions, not yet in our period of likely strong growth. This is expected to happen in the coming weeks, and we are working hard to understand when it could happen,” said John Haggie. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Northwest Territories health officials have reported two travel-related COVID-19 cases, including one in a small community. The last cases the case of the territory has up to four. Learn more about what’s going on in the North.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

The American Medical Association (AMA) urges all American governors to issue home stay orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It is vital that states keep residents at home to avoid overwhelming our health care systems and to deplete the equipment, resources and manpower necessary to handle the influx of patients seriously ill, “said WADA in a letter to the governors signed by the group’s CEO, Dr. James Madara.

WADA also wants governors to adopt emergency ordinances to shut down non-essential businesses, limit non-essential activities and ban gatherings.

Physical distancing is the only effective mechanism to stop the spread of the virus, the group said.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the state recorded its largest single-day increase in deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19. The death toll reached 2,935, an increase of 562 people, while 1,427 new hospitalizations brought the total to nearly 15,000 statewide.

Cuomo warned that New York could run out of breathing machines in less than a week. He has always expressed concern that states compete for personal protective equipment and respirators with private suppliers, or are outbid by the federal government.

“People will die in the short term because they go to a hospital and there are no respirators,” he said on Friday.

Video conferences provide a community for people struggling with alcohol, isolation, says author / host Laura McKowen. 7:06

In Washington D.C., President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration was encourage many Americans to wear masks in public, although he stressed that the recommendation is optional and acknowledged that he would not comply with it.

The latest indications suggest that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their nose and mouth. Medical grade masks, especially N95 masks, should be reserved for those on the front line in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, said on Friday that physical distance is still the best practice possible to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The mayor of Los Angeles has already recommended that his citizens wear masks or cover their faces when they are in public.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s going on in Italy, Spain and some hard-hit parts of Europe

Spain saw its coronavirus cases increase to 124,736 on Saturday, from 117,710 the day before, reported the Spanish Ministry of Health. The number of deaths linked to the virus in the country rose to 11,744, against 10,935 on Friday.

Spanish health workers contracted the COVID-19 virus at a faster rate than any other country, with around 15% of its cases being doctors, nurses and other medical personnel. Workers are believed to have been exposed to the contagion due to a shortage of medical supplies.

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment unload patients at the Verdun Hospital emergency room in Montreal on Friday. (Jean-Claude Taliana / Radio-Canada)

In Italy, more than 11,000 medical workers have been infected – just under 10% of the official total – and some 73 doctors have died, according to the National Institutes of Health and the medical association, which counted the dead .

The head of Germany According to the disease control agency, the number of people who have died from COVID-19 is probably underestimated. Lothar Wieler of the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday that he thought “we have more deaths than what is officially announced”.

It was not immediately clear whether Wieler was suggesting that deaths are underestimated only in Germany or around the world, and journalists were unable to ask follow-up questions at his online press conference. The low death rate from coronavirus in Germany has attracted international attention. Experts say the difference from other countries is partly due to mass tests and well-equipped hospitals, but they warn that the number of deaths is likely to increase.

Nunziatina Luca picks up bags of food delivered by Civil Protection in Rome on Thursday. (Alessandra Tarantino / The Associated Press)

The UK., a scientist advising the government on the pandemic, says it may be possible to loosen some lockdown measures by the end of May. Britain has been effectively locked out since March 23, with schools, bars, many shops and gathering places closed and people only having to go out for essentials or exercise.

Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told the BBC that if the number of cases started to drop rapidly, the country would likely turn more towards testing and become “a little more relaxed in terms of social distancing “. As of Saturday, the number of cases in the country rose to 38,168, with 3,605 deaths, according to a Reuters count.

Funeral home workers transport a body from Vitalia nursing homes in Leganes, Spain, on Friday. (Manu Fernandez / Associated Press)

Greece quarantined a migrant camp after 20 asylum seekers tested positive, the first such establishment affected since the epidemic. Greek police said they had imposed 17,358 fines on those who violated the new restrictions on leaving home since the isolation began on March 23.

France the death toll has risen to more than 6,500 – up more than 1,000 – while authorities are now including victims in homes for the aged. The head of the country’s national health agency, Jérôme Salomon, indicates that reports from 3000 establishments for the elderly – still far from the total – indicate that 1416 residents have died in COVID-19 establishments.

The increase in figures was announced as 160,000 police officers were deployed to guarantee compliance with France’s strict confinement measures to what would normally be the start of the spring break.

On Friday, a driving farm store was opened at Tulley’s Farm in Turners Hill, England, where contactless payment is made at the end of a pole to observe physical distance. (Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

The Netherlands is not fully enclosed, but bars, restaurants, museums, schools, and universities are closed, and the government urges people to stay at home and practice social distancing. Amsterdam bans boats on its central canals from Sunday, as authorities fear the hot spring weather will overcrowd the famous waterways. The country’s public health institute on Friday reported 148 new deaths in the epidemic, bringing the death toll in the Netherlands to 1,487.

Here’s a look at China, South Korea and a few other areas of concern around the world

In much of China, people observed a three-minute reflection time on Saturday to honor those who died from COVID-19. The air raid sirens blew and the flags were at half mast. The pandemic was first detected in Wuhan in December.

The city was placed under full lockdown on January 23 in an effort to stem the spread of the virus and has been hailed as a “heroic city” by the country’s communist leaders for the sacrifices made by its 11 million citizens.

Chinese police silently bow their heads at Beijing Railway Station on Saturday to mark the country’s national day of mourning for those who died from COVID-19. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

People were gradually allowed in and out of Wuhan under strict conditions. The quarantine in the city must be officially lifted on Wednesday.

China has recorded a total of 81,639 cases and 3,326 deaths, although these figures are generally considered to be

underestimated due to a lack of testing and a reluctance to report the extent of the original epidemic.

Thailand Temporarily ban all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the virus epidemic, starting on Saturday. The measure is expected to continue until the end of Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand said in an order released Friday evening.

the Seoul, South Korean capital says it will ask more than 8,500 spectators to monitor themselves at home after Canadian and American members of The Phantom of the Opera have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Seoul city official Na Baek-ju said on Friday that the international musical tour was halted following a positive test from an unidentified Canadian actress, who started to feel throat pain and a dry cough a few days after it started happening at the city’s Blue Square theater on March 14. appeared on stage Monday, a day before her test.

Officials have since tested 138 of his contacts, including colleagues and guests at the Somerset Palace hotel in the city center, and confirmed the infection to an American actor on Thursday. Na said authorities were still waiting for 48 people to test while the remaining 89 were negative. He said the hotel had been ordered to stop guests from leaving the property and to stop taking on new guests.

As of Friday, South Korea reported 86 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its national total to 10,062.

A police officer checks the documents of a driver wearing a mask to ensure that national confinement measures are respected Friday at a toll station in Villefranche notre Saône, in France. (Laurent Cipriani / Associated Press)

Singapore will close schools and most workplaces for a month as it prepares to curb the increase in COVID-19 transmissions in the country. Most workplaces, except essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed from next Tuesday, and schools will be closed from Wednesday. Essential services such as food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transportation and banking services will remain open.

“Given the trend, I fear that unless we take further action, things will gradually get worse, or another large group can take things to the extreme,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Lee urged residents to stay home and only leave to buy essential items.

The country has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks and has regularly reported more than 50 new cases a day. Singapore had 1,049 cases and five deaths on Thursday. Singapore also canceled its recommendations that people should only wear masks if they feel unwell.

“We will no longer discourage people from wearing masks. Wearing a mask can help protect others in case you have the virus, but you don’t know,” said Lee, adding that the government will distribute masks reusable to all households from Sunday.

On Friday, a taxi was disinfected in Uijeongbu, South Korea. (Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)

Indonesia the death toll from coronavirus rose to 170, surpassing South Korea as the country with the highest number of deaths recorded in Asia after China.

More than half of the 54 African countries have closed their land, air and sea borders, as fears grow that coronavirus restrictions delay access to critical help. Humanitarian organizations are now in an extraordinary situation of negotiating humanitarian corridors in peaceful regions. And in Kenya, travel restrictions have delayed the delivery of pesticides needed to fight the most devastating locust epidemic that some East African countries have experienced in 70 years. A World Food Program official said that blockages and other restrictions “can affect us very, very” on a continent where millions of poor people must now stay at home.

On Friday, buyers get on chairs to buy groceries from sellers behind barriers used to isolate a neighborhood in Wuhan, China. (Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)

India will withdraw from a three-week blockage in phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as officials fought to contain the country’s largest group of infections in New Delhi.

The Middle East has confirmed more than 85,000 cases of virus and more than 3,700 deaths, most of them in Iran. Iranian state television reported on Friday that the virus had killed 134 other people, bringing the death toll in the country to nearly 3,300 among more than 53,000 confirmed cases. The president of the Iranian parliament is among those who contracted the disease.

Pakistan, with 2450 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, was strongly criticized for its slowness in curbing large gatherings, including a rally of tens of thousands of Muslims from several Islamic countries in March. A gathering of Tableeghi Jamaat missionaries in India accused of several epidemics new virus elsewhere in the world. The first confirmed cases that have emerged in Gaza are linked to the rally.

People line up on Wednesday for a free refill of hand sanitizer at a mall amid the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore. (Edgar Su / Reuters)

Australian Authorities closed the internal borders on Friday and warned people to stay home for the next Easter holiday as the country seeks to capitalize on a further drop in the rate of new cases of coronavirus.

turkey is preparing to treat COVID-19 patients with blood from people who have survived the disease. Kerem Kinik, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent organization, called on Thursday evening “heroes who emerged victorious from the” Corona War “” to donate blood for treatment, which uses the plasma of people who have recovered to help seriously ill patients. Meanwhile, the health ministry has sent a circular to the country’s 81 provinces setting guidelines for voluntary blood plasma donations, Anadolu reported.

On Friday, buyers line up to enter a grocery store in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Jerome Delay / Associated Press)

Cuban According to officials, a shipment of coronavirus was blocked by the six-decade US embargo on the island.

Cuba was one of 24 countries in the region expected to receive the donations announced on March 21 by a foundation launched by China’s wealthiest Jack Ma, but officials say Avianca Airlines’s cargo carrier, based in Colombia refused to transport aid to Cuba because its main shareholder is an American company subject to the trade embargo on Cuba.

The embargo has exceptions for food and medical aid, but businesses are often afraid of funding or related transportation due to the risk of fines or lawsuits.

Human rights groups have called on the United States to lift sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba and Iran during the pandemic to allow more aid to flow. The Trump administration has argued that only country governments will benefit from the sanctions relief.