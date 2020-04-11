Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Parliament is recalled on Saturday for a rare sitting weekend to debate legislation that would free up billions of dollars in financial assistance for Canadians and businesses to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be present for the debate on the legislation which was revised from the original wage subsidy law in March. The House of Commons will resume its work from 12:15 pm ET. The Senate will sit from 4 p.m. AND.

Last Monday, the ruling Liberals shared a draft of the bill with the opposition parties. The NDP has a press conference scheduled for 9:00 am ET on Saturday before the session. The Bloc Québécois will be the next to speak at 9:30 a.m. and the Conservatives at 10 a.m.

Just over 30 members will be in the House, enough for a quorum, to maintain physical distance measurements. The Prime Minister will skip his usual daily briefing to the media outside his residence to join the debate and will address the Canadians of the House of Commons instead.

He plans to take time off on Sunday and Monday to spend time with family. Trudeau has worked primarily at home since March 12, when his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

As of the end of Friday, there were 22,148 confirmed and suspected cases of contagious respiratory disease and 569 people had died across the country. Confirmed infections have reached around 1.7 million worldwide, including more than 100,000 deaths, while the number of cases has exceeded half a million in the United States, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

Spread of new coronavirus, first reported in China in late 2019, continues as Christians around the world celebrate Easter weekend, church leaders providing online services amid gathering restrictions on benches.

In Canada, a doctor who tweeted about an elderly patient who chose to give up a ventilator is now asking the government to remember community doctors during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Dr. Nadia Alam of Georgetown, Ontario posted a tweet about a 72-year-old man with worsening symptoms of COVID-19 who she treated that day. Despite the fact that his condition was worsening rapidly, Alam said, he did not want to be connected to the machine, sometimes critical for keeping COVID-19 patients alive.

“He turned to me and said,” If I leave, if I die of this, I prefer to die looking at the sky. I prefer to die watching my family, “Alam told Rosemary Barton of CBC in an interview on Friday.

I’m starving. Thirst. Tired. I wore my N95 mask for 7 hours straight. Be careful to keep my #PPE. Next, I’m going to see a 72-year-old man with poor lung function & amp; #COVID ー 19, on oxygen. “I don’t want to die on a machine. I want to see the blue sky.” So I sat down. And we looked at the sky. pic.twitter.com/jDoQpIpRwn & mdash;@DocSchmadia

Instead, Alam sat down with the man and called his family.

The tweet struck a chord with Canadians because it was widely distributed online, but Alam said there was another pressing issue she would like to address.

While hospitals are already struggling with dangerously low supplies of personal protective equipment like gowns and masks, Alam said many family doctors were already exhausted. And although the government has launched measures to supply hospitals, it is important that local doctors also have the equipment they need.

“I know you focus on hospitals – don’t forget the communities,” said Alam, “because that’s where we take care of our pregnant patients, that’s where we take care of small children, that is, where I take care of my patients with heart failure and cancer, for pain control. “

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the issue of healthcare workers contracting the virus and the need for hospital workers to have personal protective equipment. He said that health workers need to know “we have their backs” and have the support they need. Other health workers have already expressed concern about shortages the protective gear they need.

The daily briefing outside Rideau Cottage also looked at financial assistance to businesses and the provision of personal protective equipment, but the Prime Minister also answered questions about the tests, saying that the extended tests would constitute a “key element” of the way forward.

After facing calls for more data on what drives decisions, Canada’s federal health officials released modeling information on Thursday. how the epidemic could unfold .

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said that models are not crystal balls – but that “they help us plan and tell us that our collective actions can have a direct and significant on the trajectory of the epidemic ”.

A person wearing a P100 respirator crosses a street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Friday. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

Models suggest that even with strict public health measures, Canada could see 4,400 deaths linked to the growing epidemic. This figure – the most optimistic in the models presented – is only one of the projections proposed by officials, who stressed that the way people behave now will be essential to the evolution of the epidemic.

Health officials predicted that 11,000 Canadians would die during the pandemic if 2.5% of the population were infected, a number that would increase to 22,000 if the infection rate reached 5% of the population. All projections are “very sensitive” to behaviors, Tam said as health officials described patterns with strict measures and offered insights into what could have happened without control.

Public health officials have urged people to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and maintain physical distance, hand washing and other measures.

Trudeau said on Friday that Canadians should continue to take these preventive measures for “a number of weeks, and that perhaps we could, and hopefully can, talk about relaxing the current rules this summer” .

“But even in the fall, we will have to live with certain measures to keep you safe and minimize the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence,” he said, adding that people should not expect a complete return to normality as long as there is no vaccine against respiratory disease, also called SARS-CoV-2.

WHO warns to relax movement restrictions

Elsewhere, as weeks of foreclosure extended nation to nation, governments around the world were in a hurry to loosen restrictions on key businesses and industries.

After a two-week freeze on all non-core economic activity, Spain has decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most stores and offices will remain closed. In Italy, industrial lobbies in regions accounting for 45% of its economic output have urged the government to ease its two-week lockout on all non-core manufacturing sectors, saying the country “risks closing its own engine permanently, and every day that passes the risk increases of not being able to restart it. “

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could “lead to a deadly resurgence”.

He said there had been a “welcome slowdown” in the epidemic in some European countries – Italy, Germany, Spain and France – but that there had been an “alarming acceleration” elsewhere, including community transmission in 16 African countries.

There is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. While most people who get the disease will have mild to moderate symptoms, health officials have warned that certain segments of the population, including the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at higher risk. high of serious illness and death.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has released updated information on the virus, says COVID-19 is a “serious health threat”. The agency says the risk varies by community, but notes that the overall risk to Canadians is “considered to be high.”

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

As of midnight ET on Friday, Canada had over 22,100 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases have identified more than 6,000 resolved cases. A CBC News death toll, based on public health information and reports, lists 621 COVID-19 deaths in Canada, as well as two deaths of Canadians linked to a coronavirus abroad.

British Columbia’s best doctor says she doesn’t plan to build projections around COVID-19 may have died. “Our modeling is about what we need to prepare for,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “As you can see, deaths are not something that can be predicted. It depends on how your epidemic evolves.” Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

During a global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, two women wear masks as people practice physical distance in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

Alberta reported highest number of single day deaths with seven deaths. They include four new deaths at the McKenzie Towne continuing care center in Calgary, bringing the facility’s total to 17.

Meanwhile, Alberta Surgeon General Deena Hinshaw said new mandatory mask requirements are being put in place for health workers in long-term care facilities and nursing home staff Continues will not be able to move from one establishment to another from next week. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

A woman is seen wearing a mask on the Toronto subway as the city faces a stop due to the novel coronavirus on April 1. (Cole Burston / Getty Images)

Saskatchewan announced $ 50 million in funding to help small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan, including what the Prime Minister said about the use of the Emergency Act.

In Manitoba, 70-year-old Winnipegger died, bringing the number of deaths in the province to four. In addition, three people related to National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg have been tested positive. They are all in isolation and Manitoba Health is tracing the contacts, says an email obtained by CBC News. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Friday, an almost empty downtown Winnipeg is visible. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the province will quadruple its testing capacity in a month, from 4,000 daily tests today to 16,000 on May 6. Ford says the focus will be on testing vulnerable groups, including those in long-term care homes and health care workers. Provincial officials have said that screening resources will be focused on people with symptoms, as those who are asymptomatic may get false negative results.

Over 620 healthcare workers in Ontario tested positive for the new coronavirus, the data show. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec schools could reopen in May, Prime Minister François Legault said Friday. He cited the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic as evidence that the first wave is stabilizing, although the province continues to have the most cases in the country. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, including details of additional staff sent to hard-hit nursing homes.

Paramedics pick up an ambulance patient from the Verdun hospital in Montreal on Friday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said on Thursday that there was hope that the province could return to “normal in one form or another this summer.” Higgs said that the reopening of companies will depend on the evolution of the situation in the coming weeks and months and noted that the economy will not fully reopen until a vaccine is developed. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia does not plan to lift restrictions in place due to COVID-19 until June at least. Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s top health official, said that summer “is going to be a little bit different from most summers.” Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

Election officials from Yongin, South Korea, check their protective gear on Saturday as they wait for voters during the advance vote for the April 15 general election at a special polling station set up for coronavirus patients and medical staff. (Hong Ki-won / The Associated Press)

Prince Edward Island has created a $ 750,000 fund to help farmers facing the fallout from the new coronavirus. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Health warns people that peak in the province is expected later than the other provinces – and said restrictions may be in place for the coming months. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Yukon government offers financial assistance to eligible businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 and the measures to combat it. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 6:00 a.m.ET

Health officials have reported hundreds of additional cases in and around New York, an area of ​​some 20 million people that represents more than half of the 500,000 American cases, including more than 18,500 deaths.

The United States is the source of most of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, a highly contagious lung disease caused by the new coronavirus. Only Italy recorded more deaths. Other American hotspots are located in Detroit, Louisiana and the national capital, Washington.

The number of deaths in New York now rises to more than 7,800. Officials said the number of people in intensive care had decreased for the first time Friday since mid-March and that hospitalizations were slowing: 290 new patients in one day, against a daily increase of more than 1,000 last week.

South Florida has become one of the new hot spots in the United States with confirmed cases exceeding 17,448 and the death toll reaching 419 on Friday.

An emergency alert was seen on a telephone in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

Social distancing is a problem in the state, according to local officials, particularly in South Florida, where people were lined up to try to apply for unemployment benefits in person earlier in the week after the website of the state was overwhelmed.

New US government figures show that new coronavirus infections will increase during the summer if home stay orders are lifted after 30 days as expected, the New York Times reported Friday. He cited separate forecasts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services that the death toll could reach 200,000 if the orders to stay at home were lifted.

A person left with a bag of food from a pickup truck outside a church in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday. (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)

Authorities in New York have shortened the length of time unclaimed remains will be held before being buried in the city’s public cemetery, as the city struggles to cope with an increasing number of deaths and the decrease in the space of the morgue.

Under the new policy, the medical examiner’s office will keep the bodies stored for only 14 days before they are buried in the town’s potter’s field on Hart Island.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 6:00 a.m.ET

Iran has started reopening Government offices on Saturday after a brief nationwide foreclosure to help contain the worst epidemic of coronavirus in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country out of a total of 68,000 cases.

Authorities ordered most government agencies and all non-essential businesses to remain closed for a week after the vacation in Nowruz ended on April 4.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that mass gatherings may be banned during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April to most of May.

There are more than 134,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Middle East, including more than 5,300 deaths.

South Korea announced its intention on Saturday to attach tracking bracelets to people who challenge quarantine orders. Authorities say tighter controls are needed because some of the 57,000 people who have been ordered to stay at home have slipped away, leaving smartphones with tracking apps behind. Plans for wider use of the bracelets have been curtailed after objections from human rights activists and lawyers.

British health secretary On Saturday, he reiterated his calls to health care workers not to abuse personal protective equipment, urging everyone to treat PPE as a “precious resource”. Matt Hancock’s comment came after he recently faced violent reactions from health workers who say they don’t have enough PPE when treating patients with COVID- 19.

The British government said on Friday that a total of 8,958 people had died in hospital after testing positive for the virus, up 980 from the previous day. This daily increase was larger than anything seen in Italy and Spain, the two European countries with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Italian authorities are using helicopters, drones and reinforced police checks to ensure Italians don’t slip out of their homes for the Easter holiday weekend. The virus has killed more than 18,800 people in Italy and more than 95,000 worldwide, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus has claimed at least 15,843 lives in Spain and officially infected 152,446 people, although the rate of contagion and mortality is falling, according to official data from the Ministry of Health on Friday. The 605 new deaths registered overnight were the smallest increase since March 24.

Workers clean up the Hazleton Transit Center in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on Friday. (Warren Ruda / Standard-Speaker via AP)

There were encouraging signs France, where the national health agency saw signs of stabilization of the crisis, even if more than 13,000 lives were lost. The health ministry said 7,004 people were in intensive care, down 62 or 0.9% after falling 1% on Thursday.

Health workers mourn at a memorial for their deceased colleague of COVID-19 at Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Spain, Friday. (Manu Fernandez / The Associated Press)

The 21-day national lockout in India was due to end on Tuesday, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend it to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the chief minister of the state of Delhi said on Saturday, without specifying the length of the extension.

In Kazakhstan, 10 people tested positive for the new coronavirus in one of the workers’ camps located next to the giant Tengiz oil field, Kazakh authorities announced on Saturday. The consortium led by Chevron, operating Tengiz, the largest oil producer in the Central Asian country, was not immediately available to comment on Saturday.

turkey announced a two-day lockout in Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities when the death toll in the country exceeded 1,000. The decision, which covers 31 provinces, tightens restrictions under which people younger aged 20 and the elderly were invited to stay at home.

People observe a social distancing on Friday when they line up for shopping outside a branch of the Tesco supermarket chain in west London. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Yemen reported his first case on Friday as aid groups try to prepare for an epidemic in which war has shattered the health system and spread hunger and disease.

Wuhan in China city, where the pandemic started, is still regularly test residents despite the easing of its tough two-month closure, the country is wary of a rebound as it aims to normalize the economy.

The total number of new coronavirus infections in Japan As of Friday, reached 6,003, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A suburb wearing a mask travels on a metro to Istanbul on Friday. (Emrah Gurel / Associated Press)

All Botswana parliamentarians, including the president, will be quarantined for two weeks and tested after a health worker has screened lawmakers for the virus.

in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, people desperate for stamped food, pushing through a door in a district office in the slum of Kibera. Police fired tear gas, injuring several people.

The epidemic has so far infected more than 440 people in Burkina Faso, including six ministers and killed 24.

Chile will start distributing certificates to people who have recovered, which will exempt them from respecting quarantines or other restrictions.

Mexico recorded its first two deaths of pregnant women from coronavirus when the reported death toll reached 194, according to the Ministry of Health

From Brazil Health ministry says teenage boy from indigenous tribe dies from coronavirus, marking first resident of indigenous community to die from COVID-19 and alarming spread of virus in protected lands country. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro On Friday, he took to the streets of Brasilia, drawing crowds and saluting his supporters during his last public campaign against the measures of social isolation.