Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Canadian officials have recognized that parts of the country may be closer to reopening parts of the economy than others, but have continued to insist on a cautious approach as the border with the United States closes. severely affected was extended by 30 days during the COVID-19 crisis. .

“Let us be very clear, while we want to be optimistic, we must be absolutely careful,” said President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos on Saturday.

Despite lingering gloomy news, glimmers of hope appeared this week as provinces and cities reported slower growth in COVID-19 cases, and officials began to discuss progress toward “new normal” .

Authorities in British Columbia have suggested that some restrictions may be relaxed in the coming weeks in light of figures showing a flattening of the COVID-19 curve.

Medical workers travel to a secure mobile medical unit at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Saturday to treat inmates with COVID-19 at Mission Correctional Center in Abbotsford, British Columbia. (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

Prince Edward Island, where 23 of the province’s 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered, is also considering easing activity restrictions while maintaining self-isolation rules for those who enter the province.

Toronto mayor John Tory met with city officials on Saturday to discuss when normal life can resume in the country’s largest city, but warned that the time had not yet come.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province’s approach will be based on health advice and will only move forward with the reopening with the green light from doctors. He added that various scenarios are taking place in the province.

“What happens in a large urban center like Toronto may not happen in rural areas,” said Ford.

He said easing restrictions over time will have to be done in a careful and methodical way, and said it would be “twice as difficult” as the current lockdown.

Passengers take the subway with seats marked for social distancing in Toronto on Saturday. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also announced May 1 as the possible date to lift restrictions in the province – if the number of new cases remains low and recovery rates remain high.

In Canada, more than 507,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, of which about 6% have been confirmed positive, said Duclos.

About 7.6 million requests for financial assistance under the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) have been processed, he said.

Funeral home workers remove a body from the Résidence Yvon-Brunet long-term care home in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

As of Saturday evening, Canada had 33,383 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that provide recovery data reported that 11,219 cases were recovered or resolved. A count of CBC News deaths related to COVID-19 based on provincial reports, regional public health information and CBC reports has found 1,529 deaths in Canada. There have also been two deaths of Canadians abroad related to the coronavirus.

For travelers, the federal government is putting in place new rules requiring all air passengers to wear masks covering their noses and mouths during transport.

Parliament plans to meet again

The federal government pledged $ 306 million to Aboriginal businesses on Saturday for interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions, he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s latest update comes as more than 2.3 million people are believed to be infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and 158,691 have died, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Trudeau also pointed out that he does not think it is a good idea for the House of Commons to resume business as usual on Monday – with the 338 MPs, as well as their staff, clerks, interpreters, security and the cleaners.

WATCH | Canada’s food supply will face challenges, but not crisis, says expert:

Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, tells Canadians not to panic about the availability of food. 5:49

An agreement must be reached before this date on the reduction of sessions if the plan must change. Federal political parties must continue to negotiate Saturday on when and how Parliament should meet again in the midst of the pandemic.

Trudeau’s Liberals offer a face-to-face session each week, with a small number of MPs and an extended deadline for longer questions and more in-depth answers than would normally be allowed during the daily question period. Other sessions would be added as soon as the technical and logistical requirements for virtual meetings can be defined.

All the opposition parties seem satisfied with this proposal, except the Conservatives.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer requires up to four in-person sessions per week, with fewer than 50 members in the House, to hold the government accountable for its response to the health crisis and the resulting economic benefits.

WATCH | Trudeau announces extension of US border restrictions:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses extending restrictions on the Canada-US border, new funding for Aboriginal businesses and the arrival of medical supplies during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday. 7:06

With the exception of two one-day sessions to pass emergency aid bills, Parliament has been suspended since mid-March.

Canada and the United States are extending the border closure to non-essential travel for an additional 30 days, Trudeau said on Saturday.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced a series of new measures on Friday that will also require people flying in Canada to wear masks at all Canadian checkpoints whenever it is not possible to maintain a distance of two meters from the others.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that three more people have died from the virus, all in long-term care facilities. The announcement came a day after Henry and other health officials released modeling data showing British Columbia. smooths the COVID-19 curve to the point where plans are underway to ease some provincial restrictions. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Alberta reported a new death and 165 new cases on Saturday. The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, partially attributed the recent increase in cases to an increase in testing. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta.

A gas station worker wears full protective gear as he refills cars in Edmonton on Saturday. (Jason Franson / Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan reported no new deaths at a Saturday briefing. Province Now Has Nursing Homes In Two Communities Where More Than One Person Is Infected With COVID-19, Health officials said Friday after there had been no cases of coronavirus in the province intensive care beds for several consecutive days. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported three new cases on Saturday. The new number comes a day after the province announced that the number of recovered cases has exceeded its active cases for the first time. Find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, including an analysis of how the provincial government is managing the epidemic.

Manitoba’s best doctor @roussin_brent announces three new cases of # COVID19 bringing the province’s total to 253. The number of deaths remains at five. He says that seven people are in the hospital and four in the ICU. A total of 140 people have recovered and there are 108 active cases. & mdash;@AustinGrabish

In Ontario, Toronto Mayor John Tory met with city officials on Saturday to discuss how businesses and municipal services could reopen. No specific timetable has been announced. Ontario’s current emergency package lasts until May 11. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario , where 485 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 10,010 .

In Quebec, Members of the Canadian Armed Forces with medical training are arrive to help in long-term care homes across the province. About 125 nurses, medical technicians and support staff were dispatched to assist Quebec after asking Ottawa for help earlier this week.

In the meantime, Premier Legault has declared that he is taking “full responsibility” for the “deterioration” of the situation in long-term care homes in the province. These facilities are struggling to recruit staff because a number of workers have fallen ill, while elderly residents of these homes have died at an alarming rate. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces seen on Saturday at the Yvon-Brunet residence, a long-term care home in Montreal. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced May 1 as a possible date to lift restrictions in the province – if the number of new cases remains low and recovery rates remain high. The province reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton area on Saturday. Eighty-seven people from New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The province has 118 confirmed cases. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

New Scotland reports three more deaths, as well as 43 new positive tests. A government press release says the three recent deaths occurred Friday at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. Prime Minister Stephen McNeil said the government was working with the home on an emergency plan to protect residents from the epidemic. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

My biggest fear with this virus was that it would make its way into our long-term care homes. I was so sad to learn of this devastating loss of life. We are working with Northwood to implement an emergency plan to isolate the virus and protect your loved ones. # COVID19NS & mdash;@StephenMcNeil

Prince Edward Island for the second consecutive weekend, offers free care packages containing potatoes and dairy products in places of service behind the wheel set up by the government, Amalgamated Dairies Ltd. and P.E.I. Potato plank. The province, which is in its second day under the state of emergency, did not report any new cases on Saturday. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a new COVID-19 box the Saturday. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L. , including the history of a hotel offer free isolation rooms .

Northwest Territories Don’t Tell Who’s On His COVID-19 law enforcement working group, and the Yukon reported a new case on Friday. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North, including efforts micro-manufacturing center in Inuvik to create the items essential workers need.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From the Associated Press, updated at 6:45 p.m. ET

US governors, keen to save their economy and feeling the heat of protesters and President Donald Trump, are trying to ease restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus, even if new hotspots emerge and experts warn that too quickly could turn out to be disastrous.

Texas stores may soon start selling goods with a curbside service, and hospitals may resume non-essential surgeries. In Florida, people return to beaches and parks. And the protesters are demanding more.

Protests against house arrest orders organized by small government groups and Trump supporters were slated for Saturday in several cities after the president urged supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.

But demonstrations were also planned in the states led by the republicans, in particular in the Texas Capitol. Republican Governor Greg Abbott has already said that restrictions will begin to be relaxed next week.

Protesters armed with rifles attend a demonstration against the containment of COVID-19 on Saturday at State House in Concord, N.H. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Meanwhile, infections continued to increase in the northeast.

Rhode Island, sandwiched between the hotspots of Massachusetts and New York, has seen a steady daily increase in the number of infections and deaths, with nursing home residents accounting for more than 90 of 118 deaths from the State. The state’s death rate, around 10 people per 100,000, is among the highest per capita in the country, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts had its highest number of deaths in a single day on Friday with 159. Republican Governor Charlie Baker said it would be premature for states to start lifting restrictions as deaths continue to rise.

A healthcare worker samples a coronavirus from a mobile testing center in Kimball, Tennessee, Saturday. (Troy Stolt / Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Trump, whose administration has waited months to build up stocks of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to support protesters who took to the streets in several U.S. states to express their anger with the restrictions that are strangling the economy.

Trump is pushing to ease the U.S. lockdown by May 1, a plan that is based in part on more testing.

Public health officials have said that the ability to test enough people and find contacts of infected people is crucial before relaxing the restrictions, and that infections may come back unless people continue to take precautions.

Food bank volunteers place a box of food in the back of a car at the driver’s request to maintain social distance in San Rafael, California, Saturday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

In New York’s hard-hit neighborhood, Governor Andrew Cuomo has warned that the state is not ready to slow the closings of schools, businesses and rallies despite a drop in the number of new deaths.

The daily increase in deaths in New York City has dropped below 550 for the first time in more than two weeks as hospitalizations continue to decline, Cuomo said on Saturday.

But the crisis is far from over: hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 patients a day, and retirement homes remain “a food frenzy for this virus,” he said.

On Saturday, people are waiting for a distribution of masks and food in New York. (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

A total of 13,000 New Yorkers have died since the first case of coronavirus was reported on March 1, said the governor. The state total includes no more than 4,000 deaths in New York that have been blamed on the virus on death certificates, but have not been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The United States recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37,086 deaths on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The United States leads the world in the number of deaths and cases.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 4 p.m. AND

Italy the coronavirus commissioner, Domenico Arcuri, warns of health problems opposed to economic concerns when he decides to loosen the lock rules, saying: “without health, the [economic] the alarm clock will disappear in one eyelash. “

Health experts say that relaxation should be gradual. Italy has nearly 23,000 deaths, the largest number in Europe, and more than 172,000 known cases.

Authorities in Lombardy and other northern regions, but also in southern Sicily, lobbied the central government to quickly ease restrictions on factories and many other businesses. The government decree that closed non-essential industries and businesses is in effect until May 3.

Medical personnel hold samples after taking coronavirus samples from the Santa Cecilia nursing home in Civitavecchia, near Rome, on Saturday. (Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse via AP)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would seek to extend the country’s state of emergency for two weeks to fight the coronavirus epidemic, but would begin to ease the total confinement of children. Sanchez says children will be allowed “out of their homes daily”, but the details need to be worked out with experts. He says the cancellation of the national lockdown will not come until the country’s besieged health care system is ready for possible rebounds. The extension of the state of emergency until May 9 must be approved by Parliament.

The country reached 20,000 deaths on Saturday – with 565 deaths reported in the past 24 hours – and the total number of infections has risen to more than 190,000. Only the United States and Italy claim more deaths.

People wearing face masks maintain social distance while waiting to enter a supermarket in Madrid on Saturday. (Susana Vera / Reuters)

France recorded an additional 642 deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth highest death toll in the world, although the number of people hospitalized declined for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the country’s lower house approved an overnight emergency budget that takes into account the government’s 110 billion euro (167 billion Canadian dollar) plan to save the economy from the collapse due to the virus. The budget includes bonuses for medical personnel, funds to help workers and families in difficulty, and assistance to businesses, including strategic industries such as aviation and automotive construction. The bill is sent to the Senate on Tuesday.

British On Saturday, authorities reported 888 coronavirus-related hospital deaths, bringing the total to 15,464. The latest daily health department figure is higher than the 847 deaths from the previous day, out of 41. La Grande – Britain recorded a record number of daily deaths of 980 a week ago.

Before her birthday, Queen Elizabeth says she doesn’t want a gun salute because she doesn’t think it is appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch, who turns 94 on Tuesday, has decided not to mark the occasion publicly in a special way, including the artillery salute traditionally celebrated on his birthday.

A message from Queen Elizabeth about the COVID-19 pandemic is seen on a giant billboard in an almost empty Piccadilly Square in London on Saturday. (Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden reported 111 new deaths from COVID-19, with a total of 1,511 deaths, and health officials say 13,822 people have confirmed infections. Most infections and deaths have been recorded in Stockholm, which has 897 deaths.

On Friday, the Swedish government defended its approach to pursue relatively liberal policies to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying it shared “the same goals” as other nations fighting COVID-19. The government has advised the public to practice social isolation, but schools, bars and restaurants remain open. Only gatherings of more than 50 people were banned.

Africa cases have exceeded 20,000, according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll across the continent exceeded 1,000 on Saturday.

Fifty-two of 54 African countries have confirmed cases of the virus, and the World Health Organization has expressed concern about the increase in local spread.

WATCH | Challenges in the fight against COVID-19 in Kenya:

Kennedy Odede is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization SHOFCO. It addresses some of the obstacles ahead as COVID-19 tests develop in Kenya. 9:30 am

In Myanmar’s largest city, authorities have ordered a six-hour curfew to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The government of the Yangon region announced 22 hours. at 4 a.m. the curfew will start on Saturday evening. Several parts of the city have been locked out, with all people required to stay at home, except essential workers, and only one person per household has been allowed to buy the necessary supplies. Myanmar announced on Thursday a ban on gatherings of more than five people.

Public health officials confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 94 and five deaths. Myanmar was one of the last countries in Southeast Asia to confirm any case of COVID-19, possibly due to the lack of testing. Public health infrastructure is considered to be one of the weakest in Asia.

Police personnel patrol a closed neighborhood in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday. (Ye Aung Thu / AFP via Getty Images)

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said that a large number of migrants from the United States on an eviction flight to Guatemala this week were infected with the coronavirus, adding that the American authorities had confirmed a dozen cases. Giammattei said 12 people randomly selected during the eviction flight tested positive for the coronavirus when they were examined by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He suggested that more details about the flight had also been positive.

Turkey Confirmed cases of coronavirus have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday, overtaking neighboring Iran for the first time to record the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the past 24 hours has also pushed Turkey’s confirmed count to a few hundred countries in China, where the new coronavirus has appeared.

The Interior Ministry also said it was extending travel restrictions between 31 cities for an additional 15 days starting at midnight Saturday.

A deserted Taksim Square, one of the city’s landmarks, is seen in Istanbul on Saturday. (Mehmet Guzel / Associated Press)

Japan, alarmed by the increase in deaths and the specter of the collapse of the medical system, is struggling to expand testing with driving facilities and general practitioners helping to take samples.

Japan carried out around 52,000 polymerase chain reaction tests in March, just 16% of the number of tests done in South Korea, according to data from the University of Oxford.

While the measures marked a change in policy, it remains to be seen how effective they will be, experts say, as Japan grapples with red tape, staff shortages and lack of decision-making centralized without a single agency coordinating the response to the disease. The total number of infections in Japan is more than 9,800, with 207 deaths, according to a count of the public broadcaster NHK.