Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Some of the latest developments:

Ontario announces that the total number of cases has increased to 101.

The United States is extending the travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland from Monday evening.

Spain will restrict movement of people and close stores after seeing 1,500 new cases.

Egypt suspends schools and universities for two weeks.

Saudi Arabia interrupts all international flights to the kingdom for two weeks.

Denmark closes its borders to travelers until April 13.

Second Cup no longer accepts cash in its cafes.

CBC / Radio-Canada and television distributors make 24-hour news channels widely available.

On Saturday, countries around the world continued to close borders, impose strict entry and quarantine requirements and restrict large gatherings in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The virus has infected more than 145,000 people worldwide and more than 5,400 have died.

Ontario also announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday to 101, including two in Ottawa.

Children in four Canadian provinces, including Ontario, will be out of school for an extended period of time as health officials and governments across the country work to slow the spread of a pandemic that has triggered states of emergency. emergency in the United States and Spain.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to the nation on Friday outside his home, where he is in solitary confinement after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. was identified for the first time in China. Trudeau said his government would present a “significant” tax package in the days to come.

Medical personnel participate in a training session as they prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 assessment center at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa during a media visit on Friday. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

“We don’t want a Canadian to worry about whether or not he can pay his rent, buy groceries or look after his children or elderly family members. . “

Prime Minister’s remarks preceded a multitude of ministers’ announcements, which provided details of what Canada will do on everything from international air travel to a $ 10 billion credit facility for businesses facing fallout of the virus and economic uncertainty.

The government has also advised Canadians to avoid international travel. Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, has warned that people traveling abroad may be caught in quarantine or travel bans imposed by the countries they visit.

Tam, who reiterated throughout the epidemic the importance of protective measures such as good hand hygiene and keeping at home during the illness, said Friday that Canadians should take extra steps to stay safe. , including measures such as social isolation.

“It means avoiding crowded places and non-essential gatherings, consider shopping or taking public transportation during off-peak hours and greeting each other with a wave or elbow instead of a handshake, a kiss or a hug. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces with COVID-19 cases

For more details on what is happening in each province – including those that do not yet have a case – visit your local site.

Ontario, which has reported the most cases in Canada to date, reported an increase of 22 confirmed cases on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 101. Province schools announced Thursday that the schools will be closed for two weeks in addition to the planned spring break. The cities of the province have drawn up their own plans, calling for the closure of non-essential services such as recreation centers. At the same time, measures have been taken to create temporary and autonomous screening centers for COVID-19, like this in Ottawa. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

People leave a COVID-19 assessment center in Ottawa on Saturday. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

In British Columbia, authorities have asked people traveling outside of Canada to isolate themselves for 14 days. Prime Minister John Horgan said on Twitter that the province is doing “everything we can to break the chain of transmission” of the new coronavirus. The province has also asked organizers to cancel events for more than 250 people. Horgan and the best doctor in the province both noted that this doesn’t mean people should avoid restaurants, stop shopping, or attend events like family events. Learn more about what’s going on in British Columbia here.

Premier of Alberta announces change to labor code this would allow people who need to isolate themselves or care for another isolated person to do so for two weeks without losing their jobs. The government, which had planned cuts to health care in the province, also announced Friday that cuts to front-line workers would not continue during the coronavirus epidemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta here.

The Premier of Quebec announced Friday that schools – from daycare centers to college and university – would close for two weeks. “I understand that today’s announcement will have a significant effect on many parents,” said Prime Minister François Legault on Friday. “But it’s a step we have to take.” Montreal decided to close non-essential services like libraries and sports centers, while city hospitals decided to restrict visitors – and, in some cases, ban them altogether. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec here.

A COVID-19 information panel is posted on Saturday in a shopping center in Montreal. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

Manitoba, which has four confirmed and presumptive cases, announced this week that his students would not be in school for two more weeks either. “We need to stay one step ahead of the virus, instead of chasing it behind,” Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said on Friday. To find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, click here.

Health officials in Saskatchewan, who has two suspected cases, have ordered the cancellation of the events of 250 or more people as of Monday. “It does not include places where people are spread across multiple rooms or buildings, such as schools, universities or workplaces,” said a government statement. To find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan, click here.

New Brunswick, which reported one confirmed and one suspected case, also moved to closed schools for two weeks, except for daycares. “I want to be proactive,” said Prime Minister Blaine Higgs. Learn more about what’s going on in New Brunswick.

CBC News teams follow preparations and gather the latest information on what’s going on Newfoundland and Labrador, New Scotland, P.E.I and across the North.

Late Saturday morning, Canada reported more than 200 cases. To date, the death of a B.C. resident is the only known COVID-19 death in Canada.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

The Trump administration is expected to extend the travel ban from Europe to Britain and Ireland, which would take effect Monday evening, the U.S. and airlines and officials said.

The White House announced on Saturday that it is now carrying out temperature checks on anyone in close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

According to Judd Deere, spokesman for the White House, this decision is taken overly cautious in response to the epidemic.

WATCH | Trump declares national emergency:

US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to contain the coronavirus and free up $ 50 billion to help state and local governments. 2h00

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

The United States now has more than 50 deaths from coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the state had registered its first death in COVID-19, an 82-year-old woman with an underlying health condition who died in a Manhattan hospital.

California also recorded the sixth death from COVID-19 in the state, an elderly woman from Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco. Most of the deaths occurred in Washington State, which reported six more on Friday, bringing its total to 37.

Florida has 25 new cases, including six in Miami and nine in Broward County, reports the Miami Herald.

I am saddened to report the # COVID19linked to the death of an 82-year-old woman in New York who suffered from a preexisting respiratory disease (emphysema). I offer my condolences to his family during this difficult time. & mdash;@NYGovCuomo

The United States House approved legislation on Saturday morning to directly relieve Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump declared the epidemic a national emergency on Friday, freeing up money and resources to fight it, and then supported Congress’s aid program.

From the Rose Garden, Trump said, “I officially declare a national emergency,” freeing up to $ 50 billion US for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Trump has also announced a series of executive measures, including a new public-private partnership to expand testing capabilities for coronaviruses with drive-thru locations, as Washington attempts to contain the new virus, which is spreading in markets. , shutting down institutions and disrupting the lives of everyday Americans.

But he denied any responsibility for the delays in making the tests available, his administration being criticized for his slowness in responding. Trump said, “I take no responsibility” for the slow deployment of the tests.

A count by Johns Hopkins University reported nearly 2,174 cases in the United States on Saturday morning.

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, said his foundation would donate 500,000 COVID-19 test kits and 1 million masks to the United States.

WATCH | How scientists at Johns Hopkins University follow COVID-19:

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University predicted the COVID-19 epidemic and are currently working to detect the virus. 2:03

As the House prepared to vote on Friday evening, President Nancy Pelosi announced the hard-fought package that will offer free tests, workers’ sickness benefits, improved unemployment benefits and strengthened food programs.

“We did what we said we would do: put families first,” said Pelosi, flanked by Democratic lawmakers, including many freshmen. The House passed the bill after midnight in a bipartisan vote, 363-40. He is now going to the Senate.

Trump’s approval tweet has injected new energy into the package, while ensuring that distrustful Republicans will join a strong vote. “I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and vote YES!” Trump wrote: “Look forward to signing the final bill ASAP!”

The crash at the end of the day ended a tumultuous week in Washington as the fast-moving virus let ordinary Americans suddenly go into self-quarantine, school closings and a changed lifestyle.

Here’s what’s going on in business

Canadian coffee retailer Second Cup is suspending the use of its self-serve gas stations in stores and will no longer accept cash. Franchise partners will be able to temporarily close their cafes, the business said in a statement.

McDonald’s says it will temporarily close PlayPlaces at restaurants across Canada and postpone Wednesday family home evening activities and has asked staff to focus on surface disinfection.

Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic. The measure will be in place until March 27. Workers will continue to be paid and office staff will work remotely if possible, said CEO Tim Cook.

On Friday, the Bank of Canada announced a decrease in the emergency rate from 1.25 to 0.75%. The drop is expected to be a “proactive measure taken in light of the negative shocks to the Canadian economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent sharp drop in oil prices,” the bank said in a statement.

Lobster prices are plummeting as the seafood industry faces a global slowdown in imports due to the virus. The wholesale price of live lobsters of 1.25 pounds in March was US $ 7.78, 18% lower than last year and 33% in March 2018, according to statistics from commercial publisher Urner Barry.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, updated at 1:30 p.m. ET

The Spanish government is expected to announce on Saturday that it is imposing strict restrictions on travel and the closure of restaurants and other establishments as part of a two-week state of emergency to combat the surge in coronavirus infections.

Health officials say the country’s coronavirus cases have reached 5,753 people, including nearly 3,000 in the capital, Madrid. This represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours. No new death figures were immediately announced, but as of Friday, Spain had registered 120 COVID-19 deaths.

WATCH | Spain declares a state of emergency:

The Spanish cabinet meets on Saturday to declare a two-week state of emergency, while 1,500 new cases are reported. 2:41

Already locked up mostly in their homes under the national isolation of Italy to fight against the coronavirus, millions of Italians woke up on Saturday to find themselves deprived of one of the few simple pleasures that remain: a walk in the park.

On Friday evening, the mayors of many cities, including Rome and Milan, had decided to close the playgrounds and public parks.

The death toll in Italy rose to 1,441 on Saturday, compared to 1,266 in total a day earlier, said the civil protection authority. The total number of cases increased to 21,157 from 17,660.

Italy remains the most affected country in Europe and just behind China. The agency said 1,966 patients had recovered from the disease.

WATCH | How social isolation can limit the spread of COVID-19:

Canadians should absorb pain in the short term and practice social distance to avoid the coronavirus, says Dr. Michael Gardam. 6:58

According to BBC News, the UK plans to ban mass rallies as the number of cases there almost 800. In France, emblematic tourist destinations like the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and Versailles were closed after the events prohibited by the government more than 100 people.

Denmark closes all its borders to travelers, from noon local time, Saturday until April 13, in order to fight the spread of the virus. The country has confirmed 827 cases.

“I know the global list of measures is very extreme and will be considered very extreme, but I am convinced that it is worth it,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Russia has declared that its land borders with Norway will be closed to foreigners from Sunday, as will the borders of Kaliningrad with Poland. Belarusian citizens, foreigners with legal residence in Russia and members of official delegations are excluded.

Here’s what’s happening in China, South Korea and Japan

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 5:00 a.m.ET

As infections continue to climb worldwide, in mainland China, the number of new cases is decreasing. On Friday, the number of new cases of coronavirus imported into mainland China from abroad exceeded the number of new locally transmitted infections, data released by the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Mainland China on Friday registered 11 new confirmed cases, up from eight the day before, but only four of them – all at the epicenter of the Hubei province virus – were transmitted locally. Hubei has now seen new infections fall for nine consecutive days. Friday, the four new cases, against five the day before, occurred in the provincial capital, Wuhan.

The flu virus has infected 80,824 people in mainland China, the commission said.

A member of a Chinese association, on the right, distributes masks and bottles of disinfectant gel on Saturday in Paris. (Rafael Yaghobzadeh / The Associated Press)

In South Korea, the country’s war against the coronavirus is widening despite a notable drop in new cases. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun calls for vigilance after the emergence of clusters of infection in regions such as Seoul and warns of the possibility of the virus entering the country from abroad as epidemics multiply in the West .

Chung’s comments at a government meeting on Saturday came as infections continued to slow in the most affected city of Daegu, which reported daily increases of 60 to 70 cases in the last three days after reaching on average about 500 new cases a day a week ago.

South Korea has reported 117 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the total to 8,086 cases and 72 deaths. Authorities said 204 people had been released from hospitals, making Saturday the second consecutive day that recoveries outnumbered new infections.

WATCH | South Korea commended for managing the COVID-19 epidemic:

South Korea has been relatively successful in containing the spread of COVID-19, although it has not instituted mass locking as in countries like Italy. Tina Park, of the Canadian Center for Responsibility to Protect, says the South Korean government’s collaboration with laboratories to provide access to testing and early diagnosis has been a determining factor. 4:57

Here’s a look at other COVID-19 news from around the world, including hard-hit countries like Iran and Japan

From The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 12:25 p.m. ET