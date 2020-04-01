Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

In the U.S., there could be up to 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic – even if people follow measures such as physical distance, the White House said on Tuesday, citing modeling data from experts in health.

The projection was not far from what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the main expert of the American government on infectious diseases, had proposed two days ago in a television interview.

President Donald Trump called on the Americans to prepare for an “approximate two-week period” but predicted that the country would soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the global disaster that killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

Ottawa allocates $ 2 billion for protective equipment

Meanwhile, in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that his government $ 2 billion allocation to purchase essential protective supplies, such as test kits and masks and gowns worn by health workers.

The government has signed contracts or letters of intent with eight Canadian companies. One of them, Thornhill Medical, says it makes 500 ventilators and hopes to have them ready in a few weeks.

“We have been able to cover all of our needs so far and we hope to be able to cover our needs for medical equipment in the foreseeable future,” he said.

WATCH | Why are there so many cases of COVID-19 in Quebec?

Prime Minister François Legault explains why the number of confirmed cases in Quebec is higher than in the other provinces. 1:38

However, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, said his province may lack protective equipment for medical workers in three to seven days.

Two provinces extend suspension of classroom learning from Kindergarten to Grade 12 due to the ongoing epidemic, with Manitoba announcing the closure of school buildings “indefinitely” and Ontario saying students will not be out of school. return to their office before the beginning of May.

Manitoba Minister of Education said Tuesday that high school students who were ready to graduate would continue to do so. None of the province’s students will be detained because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Kelvin Goertzen when announcing the new measure.

Goertzen: The grades will be kept, students can improve the grades. Grade 12 exams have been canceled because they are not a measure of anything. # covid19 #cbcmb & mdash;@bkives

Ontario has also announced that it extend the cancellation of classroom learning for students, which means that kids in Kindergarten to Grade 12 won’t be back at their desks until May 4 at least. Schools in the province have been closed since March 14, the start of the March annual vacation.

“To protect our children, I am ready to extend these closures further if we have to,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

BREAK: Toronto canceling all city events, event permit until June 30 in the middle # COVID19, Mayor John Tory announces. & mdash;@LaurenPelley

Toronto east cancellation of all events organized by the city, conferences, festivals and cultural programs until June 30. Relevant events include the annual pride parade in June, Mayor John Tory announced on Tuesday.

Several provinces – including New Scotland and Quebec – have already announced that classroom learning is suspended until at least May, while the Northwest Territories and the Nunavik region from northern Quebec said school buildings will not reopen this school year.

Prince Edward Island has gone a step further by extending classroom closings to at least May 11 . New Brunswick did not provide an estimated date , saying that school buildings are closed indefinitely.

WATCH | Talk to children about the coronavirus pandemic:

How to tell your children about the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:01

The coronavirus epidemic, which started in China in late 2019 and has now spread to countries around the world, has stretched health systems, strained protective equipment, paralyzed businesses, and canceled classroom learning for children from daycare to university.

Educators and school boards across Canada have been trying to find the best way to maintain student learning, including through various online learning programs. In British Columbia, the director of the Surrey school board asked parents for patience as teachers turned to virtual learning after the spring break. In the neighboring city of Vancouver, the superintendent also warned that it would take “time” to determine how the year’s program will be delivered.

A woman walks past signs to suspend rent in Toronto on Tuesday. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported that all kindergarten to 9 students will advance to the next grade no matter what happens with the rest of the academic year. The plan for more advanced high school students in this province is not yet clear.

In Saskatchewan, final grades are set by default to what a student has earned as of March 13 – although they can be improved by continuous online learning . The Saskatchewan government has given all students a grade of at least 50% in their classes, even if they fail.

Wednesday, details of the wage subsidy plan

The federal government is expected to release additional information on Wednesday on plans to offer wage subsidies of up to 75% to businesses – large and small – that see at least a 30% drop in revenue. Temporary grants are also available for non-profit organizations, many of which have seen an increase in demand while people are struggling to pay their bills.

The Prime Minister urged businesses that can afford to cover the remaining 25% to do so, and cautioned against trying to take advantage of a system to keep businesses afloat in times of crisis.

“If you can afford to pay the remaining 25% that is not covered by the grant, do it,” said Trudeau on Monday. “And if you think it’s a system you can play or use, don’t do it.”

At the same time, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, reiterated her call to do everything possible to protect the vulnerable.

WATCH | The latest information on masks and who experts say they should wear them:

While public health officials are telling Canadians not to wear a mask unless they are sick, other countries are taking a different approach, which has led to confusion among some. 2:05

Tam said public health teams are doing “everything we can” to increase the capacity for testing the coronavirus. She said Canada is improving, but added “we can do better”. The government is considering a range of measures, including increasing the capacity of provincial laboratories and examining potential new testing methods.

“It will be a long-term battle and we cannot let our guard down,” said Dr Takeshi Kasai, regional director of the World Health Organization for the Western Pacific. “We need each country to continue responding according to its local situation.”

As of 7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Canada recorded 8,612 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, with 108 deaths. Provinces and territories reported 1,290 resolved cases, but it is important to note that data are not available in all areas.

The figures, which are updated at least daily by the provinces and territories, are not a complete table, as they do not take into account those who have not been tested, those who are the subject of an investigation as potential cases and people still waiting to learn their test. results.

Two deaths of Canadians abroad related to COVID-19 have also been reported – one in Brazil and one in Japan.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, this can cause more serious illness or death.

the Public Health Agency of Canada, who is monitoring the epidemic and emerging research, says the situation around COVID-19 is changing daily, but describes the new coronavirus as a “serious” health threat.

“The risk will vary between communities and within the same community, but given the increasing number of cases in Canada, the risk to Canadians is considered to be high.”

Read on to see what’s going on in your region of Canada, the United States and some of the most affected regions in the world.

Here’s what’s going on in the provinces

In British Columbia, there were 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five other deaths, for a total of 24 who died from the coronavirus in the province. Cases were detected in 19 long-term care and assisted living facilities, all in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions. Get the latest information on what’s happening in British Columbia.

In Alberta, a third resident In a long-term care facility in southeast Calgary died of COVID-19, operator Revera Living told CBC News on Tuesday. As of Monday noon, 41 people had tested positive for McKenzie Towne nursing home illness, including 36 residents and five staff. The latest count of 754 cases in the province includes 77 cases involving health care workers, said the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Know what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan reported Tuesday that it had 184 cases, up from eight on Monday. NDP leader Ryan Meili has accused the province of confusing people by not providing a breakdown between travel-related cases and community transmission. Know what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba closes non-critical services from Tuesday on. This means that hair salons and massage therapy offices will not be allowed to open and that restaurants will be reduced to offering takeout. “It’s not a sprint – it’s a marathon. And we have to do the necessary steps now to make sure we keep that slope [COVID-19] “said Prime Minister Brian Pallister. Get the latest news on what’s happening in Manitoba.

WATCH | A patient recovering from COVID-19 reports on their experience:

Wife Tracy Segura said she was unsure to see her husband René after he landed alone in the emergency room of a hospital in Barrie, Ontario. 15:03

Small Ontario community in shock after COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care home has proven fatal for many residents and has resulted in more than two dozen infections among staff. “I’ve been practicing for 32 years. I’ve seen a lot of bad things happen, but I don’t remember anything with this level of sadness,” said Michelle Snarr, medical director of the Bobcaygeon, Ont. Facility, on Monday. . . Tuesday 13 installation-related deaths – 12 residents and a woman who volunteered there and whose husband lived in the establishment. Get the latest news on what’s happening in Ontario.

Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ont., Confirmed on Tuesday that four of his patients were positive for the coronavirus and were relocated to a unit that deals exclusively with patients treated for COVID-19.

Quebec reported Tuesday that it now has more than 4,100 cases, an increase of 21% over the past 24 hours, with 31 deaths. Legault says that the the province still has the capacity for “what’s to come”. Get the latest news from Quebec, including new information about a Montreal homeless man who was considered positive for COVID-19, but was not.

New Brunswick Tuesday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 70. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the disease is now spread by community transmission and therefore people should not be “rocked” by the modest increase. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said people who ignore the rules deal with enforcement measures including thousands of dollars in fines and – in extreme cases – possible detention. Get the latest information on what’s happening in NB

N.B. First @BlaineHiggs said he was not ready for the military to apply physical distance rules, but spoke to the base commander about how the military can help respond to the pandemic. “I am open to any possibility of keeping our citizens safe and healthy.” pic.twitter.com/L7YYB9V8ca & mdash;@PnPCBC

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 laboratory has more than tripled its ability to test the new coronavirus. Charles Heinstein, technical director at the microbiology laboratory at the QEII Health Sciences Center in Halifax, said that staff have moved to an assembly line approach. Get the latest news from N.S.

The Premier of Prince Edward Island has made harsh remarks for people who do not respect the province’s public health orders, saying, “The time for education is over. The time for application is now.” Dennis King said Islanders can expect fines, and did not rule out jail if people continue to ignore the rules. Get the latest information on what’s happening in Prince Edward Island.

Newfoundland and Labrador has established a 30-bed unit for COVID-19 patients. “It has a number of negative pressure rooms, which is part of the technology that helps us keep patients and staff safe when we have highly infectious diseases,” said David Diamond, president and chief from Eastern Health management. at the Health Sciences Center in St. John’s. Get the latest news on what’s going on at N.L., including the story of a man staying in a prospector’s tent in his driveway for 14 days while his family lives inside.

Yukon reported a fifth case of COVID-19 after a “cluster” survey, and the top health official in the area says there may be more to come. in the Northwest Territories, where schools have been closed for the rest of the school year, education officials said students should expect final marks even if they get fewer hours of schooling. Nunavut, meanwhile, said that the people who violating a mandatory self-isolation order could result in imprisonment. Get the latest news from Canada’s North, including the story of Yukon First Nations help members who cannot pay their bills.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 6 p.m. AND

Trump warned Americans on Tuesday that they had two very difficult weeks ahead in the fight against the coronavirus when he urged everyone to follow federal distance guidelines until the end of April. “It is absolutely essential that the American people follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It is a matter of life and death,” he said at a White House press conference.

The guidelines call for continuous physical distance, as well as staying home when sick and calling your doctor. People are also urged to refrain from going to restaurants and bars, to use delivery and takeout options, and to protect the elderly, although the young are also at risk.

It was a brutal reversal of Trump’s message as recently as the weekend, when he said he wanted the country to reopen by Easter.

Members of the White House Coronavirus task force explained how the distance has already helped some states – including Washington – and will ultimately help the most affected states, such as New York and New Jersey.

WATCH | Trump warns of “painful” 2 weeks to come:

The President has said that tens of thousands of people could die from the coronavirus despite physical distance and other measures. 2:45

Modeling projects between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States will die from the coronavirus pandemic if physical distance measures continue to be followed, compared to 1.5 to 2.2 million without mitigation measures.

“As disappointing as it may be, we need to prepare for it,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, who helps lead the US effort. But he says he hopes the numbers won’t go up that high.

WATCH | New York, facing a growing outbreak, is asking for help:

Even as a US Navy hospital carrying 1,000 beds sails in New York City, the state advocates for more health care workers and relief workers as hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and deaths . 2:02

The death toll in the United States had surpassed 3,500 on Tuesday, overshadowing China’s official count. In a hard-hit New York neighborhood, the mammoth convention center has started taking patients to ease the burden on the city’s overwhelmed healthcare system, and the Arthur Ashe stadium, where the US Open takes place, has been turned into a hospital . New York remains the deadliest hotspot in the country, with an estimated 1,550 deaths across the state, the majority of them in New York.

Meanwhile, a 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship that docked in the city on Monday is expected to start accepting non-coronavirus patients on Tuesday.

Almost 80,000 former nurses, doctors and other professionals are said to be moving forward to help New York. New York City also sought to bring 250 ambulances out of the city and 500 paramedics and emergency medical technicians to help its submerged EMS system.

Authorities in California have made a similar appeal to medical volunteers, as hospitalizations for coronavirus have doubled in the past four days and the number of intensive care patients has tripled.

US officials want to build hundreds of temporary hospitals across the country to deal with the thousands of new coronavirus cases diagnosed daily.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, which transformed the Javits Center in New York into a 1,000-bed hospital in the space of a week, is looking for hotels, dorms, convention centers and large open spaces to build up ‘at 341 temporary hospitals, the corps chief said on Tuesday.

“The scope is immense,” said Lieutenant-General. Todd Semonite said Hello America. “We are currently examining approximately 341 different facilities across the United States.”

At least six members of Congress have announced that they have contracted the new coronavirus, and more than 30 others are or are in quarantine in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

WATCH | The monuments of the world light up in thanks to health professionals:

In gratitude to the health workers fighting the coronavirus, the Eiffel Tower, the Empire State Building and other famous sites around the world shine brightly. 0:52

Here’s what’s going on in Italy, Spain and Europe hard hit

From the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 1:30 p.m. AND

In Italy, the reported death toll was around 12,400 on Tuesday, but the country’s emergency coordinator, Domenico Arcuri, admitted that officials do not know how many people outside of hospitals contract the virus and how many die at home or in rest homes.

Dr Silvio Brusaferro, director of the Italian National Institute of Health, said that three weeks after the national foreclosure, the hardest hit country in Europe is seeing the rate of new infections stabilize. “The curve suggests that we are on the plateau,” he said. “We have to confirm it, because arriving on the plateau does not mean that we have conquered the summit and that we are finished. It now means that we should start to see the decline if we continue to pay maximum attention to what we do everyday. . “

A fresco dedicated to all Italian medical workers representing a nurse rocking Italy and reading “To you all … thank you!” is seen on a wall of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital last week in Bergamo, near Milan, Italy. (Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images)

Spain reported more than 840 new deaths on Tuesday, pushing its balance sheet to more than 8,000 dead and forcing Madrid to open a second temporary morgue after an ice rink put into service last week was passed. Dozens of hotels across Spain have been turned into recovery rooms for less serious patients, and authorities are building field hospitals in sports centers, libraries and exhibition halls.

A member of the medical staff, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, checks the temperature of a patient on Tuesday in a COVID-19 emergency center inside a gymnasium in Champigny-sur-Marne near Paris . (Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters)

PolandThe government is tightening regulations to slow the spread of coronavirus because too many people fail to practice the required physical distance and the number of infections is increasing. On Tuesday, announcing the new measures, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that too many people were seen in public spaces during a weekend where the weather was hot and springtime. The number of infections is still lower than that of Western Europe, but it is increasing, with 2132 infections and 31 deaths confirmed on Tuesday.

Germany The Minister of Labor has said he expects the number of people benefiting from a government-supported short-term work program to exceed the 1.4 million people affected during the 2009 financial crisis. The government recently facilitated business implementation of the program. has been credited with limiting job losses during the financial crisis and accelerating the rebound.

Death toll England The coronavirus epidemic increased 29 percent to 1,651, with a person as young as 19 dying with no underlying medical conditions, said the National Health Service. “The patients were between 19 and 98 years of age and all but 28 (between 19 and 91 years of age) had underlying health conditions,” he said. Scotland said 60 people died on Tuesday. Wales said 69 people died. North Ireland said his balance sheet was 28.

Belgian Authorities say a 12-year-old girl died of the coronavirus, by far the youngest of more than 700 victims in the country. Announcing the news on Tuesday, spokesman for the national coronavirus crisis center Emmanuel Andre said it was “an emotionally difficult time because it involves a child, and it has also shaken the medical and scientific community.” No details of the girl were provided. Andre said 98 people had died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 705 in a country of around 11.5 million people. To date, more than 12,705 cases have been confirmed.

Here’s a look at what’s going on in China, South Korea, Iran and other parts of the world

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 2 p.m. AND

The epidemic is “far from over” in the Asia-Pacific region, and current measures are only saving countries time to prepare for large-scale community transmissions, a WHO official said on Tuesday. .

Chinese officials say the coronavirus epidemic is not over in their country and that significant challenges remain. Foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday that authorities must ensure that infected people arriving from abroad do not spread the disease or trigger new outbreaks. She responded to American criticism of her country’s management of the epidemic, saying that China and the United States should work together to fight it. Hua noted that some local Chinese governments and companies have supplied virus-related medical supplies to the United States, although demand for these supplies remains high in China.

Tokyo registered more than 70 new infections on Tuesday for its highest single-day tally, under pressure Japan the Prime Minister orders a lock.

A seller serves a customer at his stall in a wet market in Las Pinas, Manila, through a plastic cover to impose a physical distance on Monday. (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

Iran’s The death toll from the coronavirus reached nearly 2,000 on Tuesday, with 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Tuesday, noting that the total number of infections has increased to 44,606. The government has banned city-to-city travel and has warned of a potential increase in coronavirus cases because many Iranians have defied calls to cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays which started on March 20. cities.

Saudi Arabia wants Muslims to wait until there is more clarity on the coronavirus pandemic before planning to attend the annual hajj pilgrimage in late July, the event minister said on national television on Tuesday. About 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world generally flock to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the weeklong ritual, which is a unique duty for every able-bodied Muslim and a major source of income. for the kingdom.

the Philippine the government is studying the possibility of deploying ships that could serve as “floating quarantine hospitals” for people infected with coronavirus once the main hospitals are filled to capacity. At least six metropolitan private hospitals in Manila announced that they were full and could no longer accept COVID-19 patients.

Shortage of protective equipment India force some doctors to use raincoats and motorcycle helmets while fighting the virus, which has the whole country in a 21-day lockout. India has 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, including 32 deaths, a quarter of which were linked to a religious meeting.

People stand aside to receive free food distributed on a street for 21 days of nationwide blocking to limit the spread of the coronavirus in New Delhi on Monday. (Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters)

South Korea has managed to bring its rate of new infections down to around 100 or less per day, but clusters of churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as imported cases, continue to emerge. The authorities postponed the start of the new school semester three times from the beginning of March to April 6 and decided to do it again, given the persistence of the epidemic.

South Africa The president announced Monday evening that the country, which has the most cases in Africa with 1,326, will launch a screening and mass testing program with around 10,000 field workers going door to door. And, Uganda and Botswana are the latest countries to impose locks to prevent the spread of the virus. Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa now exceed 5,200, with 173 deaths. The shortage of test equipment means that the actual number of cases may be higher.

From Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said there could not be more quarantine measures imposed on the country than those already in place as jobs are destroyed and the poor suffer disproportionately.

Mexico declared a health emergency on Monday and issued new restrictions.