Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

Toronto long-term care home reports additional deaths from COVID-19 as provincial and Ottawa politicians face increased scrutiny of what is being done to protect seniors and the vulnerable from new virus that has now infected more than 25,000 people in Canada.

The Eatonville Care Center in the west end of the city said on Monday that the death of 25 residents have been linked to COVID-19. The facility, which has 247 residents, has reported 49 confirmed cases and said six people have yet to receive test results. The new virus has affected dozens of long-term care homes in Ontario alone – including fatal outbreaks in Bobcaygeon, Almonte and Hagersville.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s mother lives in another Toronto home after a COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s a crisis here. It’s terrible,” said a CBC News resident.

“It breaks my heart to watch [my wife] Karla is standing outside the window in tears, “said Ford.” And there are thousands of families in the same position, wishing they could jump in and help their loved one there. “

In Quebec, where families of residents of a private establishment Dorval shaken after learning of 31 deaths – at least five known to be linked to COVID-19 – in less than a month, health officials inspected 40 private long-term care homes over the weekend. Prime Minister François Legault said the situation was stable at most of the facilities, but noted that four or five of the homes will be monitored more closely.

Legault acknowledged that many of the problems in long-term care homes are due to a shortage of staff that began long before the pandemic. Wages are too low to attract the workers needed, especially in the private sector, leaving those in place overworked, he said.

Ottawa released interim long-term care guidelines on Monday that officials say were developed in collaboration with the provinces and territories, which have jurisdiction over residential facilities.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said on Monday that in cases where they have data “we know that almost half of the deaths we follow are related to long-term care facilities” . The ratios vary by province, she said, urging people to stay at home to protect the elderly.

Seniors are considered to be at a higher risk group for serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The virus, which was first reported in China in late 2019, has since spread to countries around the world, infecting more than 25,000 people in Canada alone.

As of 6:00 am ET, Tuesday, 25,680 cases had been reported in Canada. Provinces and territories that provide public information on resolved cases have reported that 7,771 cases have been recovered or resolved. A count of deaths from the new virus maintained by CBC News accounts for 833 deaths recorded in Canada. There have been two deaths of Canadians linked to coronavirus abroad, one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials have warned that the true numbers of cases are likely to be much higher, as the numbers recorded do not capture people who have not been tested or are still under investigation.

British Columbia reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, pushing his total to 69. The province has reported a total of 1,490 cases. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia, where the provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said such things as hand hygiene, physical distance and “ensuring that our workplaces are able to improve cleaning, working at home … these are things that will be in place for some time. “

Alberta is extend its COVID-19 tests anyone with symptoms of the virus. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said that starting Tuesday, anyone with fever, a runny nose, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath can get tested. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe Says Government Will Consult With Chief Physician about a plan to gradually “reopen” the economy – although he noted that this will only happen if the number of cases remains low. And even then, any reopening would be gradual. “There is no magic switch that we can operate to get everything back to normal overnight.” Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba has extended its public health orders for an additional two weeks. Province announced four new cases on Monday, for a total of 246 suspected and confirmed cases. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

In Ontario, there are 7470 reported cases of COVID-19, and a CBC count recorded 344 deaths. Long-term care homes have been particularly affected, including several in the Toronto area. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec says it will inspect all long-term care homes in the province, both private and public facilities, in a context of growing concern over outbreaks. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick is expand your test criteriasaid the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, citing changing risks. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says province’s projections around COVID-19 will be published. soon. Dr. Robert Strang said the province is working to get the data modeling in the “right format” to share with the public. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

Member of Parliament for Prince Edward Island says he is hopeful for seasonal workers will eventually be eligible for a federal emergency funding program. Find out more about what’s going on in Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador has placed limits on where long-term care workers can work, limiting them to one site for the duration of the pandemic. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Health officials in Nunavik have reported a 11th case of COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

More than 23,000 people have died from the virus in the United States overall, with 582,000 infections confirmed, according to a count of Johns Hopkins University.

Even in New York State – where the death toll from coronaviruses exceeded 10,000 on Monday – Governor Andrew Cuomo said “the worst is over if we can continue to be smart.”

In the United States, the governors of the northeast and the west coast have announced separate state pacts to coordinate the reopenings.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will announce a detailed plan on Tuesday to lift restrictions on the virus. He warned that he would use “science to guide our decision making, not political pressure”.

“The house is still on fire,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We still have to put out the fire … (but we need to) to make sure it doesn’t come back on.”

His state is in a coalition with Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, while the governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced a similar plan.

President Donald Trump has pushed the governors aside, saying that “the federal government has absolute power” over relaxing the restrictions if he wishes. However, the United States’ constitution largely gives states the power to regulate their own affairs.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is decreasing in certain regions of Europe, in particular in Italy and in Spain, but the epidemics continue to increase in Great Britain and in Turkey, announced on Tuesday the World Health Organization (WHO ).

“In the global epidemic as a whole, 90% of the cases come from Europe and the United States of America. So we are not yet reaching the peak,” said WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, in Geneva.

WHO should publish guidelines on what countries should take into account when considering the removal of COVID-19 blockages, noting that much remains to be done to ensure that transmission is controlled and that transmission systems health can cope with it.

Italy The daily increase in infections was one of the smallest in weeks, reinforcing a generally decreasing trend. Slightly relaxed restrictions were about to come into effect in some areas of the country, such as the reopening of stores selling basic baby items.

Spain the number of coronavirus deaths registered is now over 18,000 after an additional 567 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, slightly more than on Monday but less than most daily increases in the past two weeks. Confirmed infections are now around 172,500 after the Spanish Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new positive cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1.8% from day to day.

The boss of one of Britain According to the largest operators of nursing homes, the number of deaths from coronaviruses reported among the elderly is much higher than what has been officially announced. The government says that COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in one in eight nursing homes in the UK.

Soldiers are seen testing people at a coronavirus testing center in the parking lot of Chessington World of Adventures in the UK as the spread of coronavirus disease continues. (Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

But David Behan, president of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 company homes – two-thirds of the total. He said that 311 residents died with COVID-19 confirmed or suspected.

In India, the government extended the biggest lockout of 1.3 billion people on Tuesday for two weeks, until most of the country until May 3, when its workload exceeded 10,000.

A doctor in a protective room takes a swab from a man to test for coronavirus disease at a new walk-in sampling kiosk (WISK) at a government-run hospital in Chennai, India, Monday. (P. Ravikuman / Reuters)

China faced a new push along its distant northern border with Russia, far from the home epicenter of Wuhan, which almost declared victory in its battle against the pandemic. This vast border has been sealed and emergency medical units have rushed into the area to prevent travelers from bringing the virus from abroad.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo said the coronavirus epidemic in the world’s fourth most populous country was a “unnatural national disaster” in a presidential decree that opens its doors to international cooperation and humanitarian aid. The decree was released as the government reported 60 new deaths on Tuesday, the largest daily death toll to date, bringing the country’s number of virus deaths to 459, the highest in Asia after China. There were 282 new cases, bringing the total to 4,839 positive tests.

Brazil According to a study, there are probably 12 times more cases of the new coronavirus than those officially reported by the government, with too few tests and long waits to confirm the results.

Mexico registered 353 new cases on Monday, bringing its total to 5,014 cases and 332 deaths.

A sanitation worker disinfects a community building as a preventative against the spread of COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, Monday. (Javier Torres / AFP / Getty Images)

Iran’s the death toll from the epidemic rose to 4,585, with 111 more overnight, said an official with the Ministry of Health, adding that the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the country of the Middle East most affected.

Sudan will impose a foreclosure on the capital Khartoum for three weeks after the discovery of 10 new cases of new coronavirus on Monday, its Information Minister announced. Nigeria, Meanwhile, blockades in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states will continue for another 14 days to fight the new coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a speech to the nation that recognized the sacrifices of the country’s poor.

