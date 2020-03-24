Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

A small number of MPs will return to Ottawa today, one day after the provincial governments of Ontario and Quebec have issued non-essential business closure orders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

MPs return to vote on measures to spend billions on helping families and businesses struggling to cope with the coronavirus epidemic that is hammering the economy.

COVID-19 has been reported in people in every province and territory, except Nunavut. Ontario and Quebec, as well as British Columbia, have reported the most cases to date.

The message of cities and provinces – staying at home, staying away from others and avoiding groups – also comes directly from the Prime Minister.

Justin Trudeau on Monday urged people to “go home and stay home.”

“This is what we all need to do, and we are going to make sure that it happens, whether by raising awareness of the risks or enforcing the rules, if necessary,” said Trudeau in his daily briefing. “Nothing that could help is on the table.”

To date, the federal government has refused to invoke the Emergency Act, which gives it temporary authority to restrict travel and impose fines if people do not follow the rules set out under the law. But at least one prime minister, Blaine Higgs from New Brunswick, said a federal emergency declaration would allow a more unified national response.

Shortly after Trudeau’s speech on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that all non-essential stores and businesses in Canada’s most populous province would be ordered to close for 14 days.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and the gravity of this order does not escape me,” said Ford.

Quebec has made a similar move, opting to stop all services except essential services. The province is effectively “on hold” until April 13, said Prime Minister François Legault when the latest measures were announced.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 382,000 people and killed more than 16,500 worldwide. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people – but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health conditions. So far, more than 101,000 people have recovered, mostly in China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the pandemic “is accelerating”.

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the other 100,000 cases and only four days for the other 100,000. You can see how the virus is accelerating,” said he declared.

But he noted that people and governments are not “helpless bystanders” to the epidemic.

“We can change the trajectory of this pandemic.”

He said defensive measures like social distancing are important, but also called for an “attack”. Tedros urged governments to test each suspected case, isolate and care for each confirmed case, and find and quarantine the close contacts of COVID-19 patients.

The WHO chief also expressed concern about the increase in the number of cases among health workers.

“Even if we do everything else correctly, if we don’t prioritize the protection of health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick,” he said. -he declares.

On Tuesday, after more than a week in which China said the vast majority of new virus cases had been imported from abroad, authorities said the restrictions on Hubei will end. Persons authorized by the health authorities could leave the province after midnight. The city of Wuhan itself will remain closed until April 8.

Read on to see what’s happening in Canada’s provinces and territories, the United States and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the Prime Minister announced a $ 5 billion coronavirus rescue plan. The plan, which Finance Minister Carole James described as a “first step, but a critical step”, provides funding for people whose livelihoods have been affected by the fallout from the coronavirus, as well as for businesses. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Alberta’s top public health official says his team is closely monitoring community transmission, saying “it’s our biggest concern”. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are existing measures to deal with returning travelers, a message Prime Minister Jason Kenney reiterated on Monday when he urged returnees from the United States to take self-isolation seriously, saying it was not a “vague indication or general suggestion”. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Saskatchewan says he is happy to see social distancing, which could help smooth the curve. Dr. Saqib Shahab also noted that the province is “at a critical point now because most cases are still [past] big events. ” Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

On Monday, a worker is pictured at the first COVID-19 driving test site for healthcare workers. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

In Manitoba, authorities say people arriving in the province should be isolated for 14 days – even if their trip was made in Canada. There are a few exceptions, including truckers and people who live on one side of a provincial border and work on the other. But the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, said Monday: “I want to make it clear that this is not just a suggestion.” Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Be Closed, But Says People Will Still Be Able To Buy Food, Medicine And Other Essentials. “Every Ontarian must do their part. If you can, stay home, leave only when necessary,” said the Premier. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec has decided to close non-essential businesses in a context of growing concern regarding the community transmission of COVID-19, Prime Minister François Legault said Monday, noting that people could still get essential supplies. “It is also time for the government to act decisively. Quebec must be put on hold until Easter. ” Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

The Premier of New Brunswick wants to see a national approach to stop COVID-19. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs has said he supports Prime Minister invoking the emergency law, saying it would unify the approach to managing the growing epidemic. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia children are unlikely to be back in class in early April, according to the province’s top public health official. “I just need to point out to people that it’s probably not just a two-week period. It’s longer than that,” said Dr. Robert Strang on Monday. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

Prince Edward Island has established a “strict” system fines for people who do not follow the rules to eliminate COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is shutting down more businesses as the province sees more cases of COVID-19. “We are actively considering new measures to reduce our risks,” said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Nunavut closes its border to everyone but returning residents and critical workers in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Government of the Northwest Territories is closure of a main highway and the Yukon deal with its first reported cases of COVID-19 after the return of a couple from the United States Read more about what’s going on in the North.

At 6:30 a.m.ET Tuesday, Canada had nearly 2,100 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. Here is an overview of the number of cases – including deaths and recoveries – by province.

British Columbia: 472 confirmed cases, including 100 resolved and 13 deaths.

Ontario: 504 confirmed cases, including eight resolved and six deaths.

Alberta: 301 confirmed cases, including three resolved and one death.

Quebec: 628 confirmed cases, including one resolved and four deaths.

Saskatchewan: 66 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Manitoba: 20 confirmed and presumptive cases.

New Brunswick: 17 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Nova Scotia: 41 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Prince Edward Island: Three cases deemed positive by the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 24 confirmed and presumptive cases.

Northwest Territories: a confirmed case.

Yukon: Two confirmed cases.

Canadian returnees: 13 confirmed cases.

The suspected cases are people who test positive but are still awaiting confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. Not all provinces list figures for those who have recovered. The recent COVID-19 death of a Canadian in Japan is currently not included in the province-by-province count of cases.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

WATCH | Trump wants to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, get Americans back to work:

Dr. Samir Gupta explains why most people prefer to wash their hands with soap and water than wearing gloves to protect themselves from COVID-19. 1:54

From the Associated Press, updated at 5:30 a.m.ET

Senior Congressional and White House officials negotiating the $ 2,000 billion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach an agreement on Tuesday. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they spoke by phone with President Donald Trump during their late night meeting at the Capitol.

Although the parties have resolved many issues on the whole, some disagreements persist. Washington has struggled to respond to the worsening coronavirus epidemic, and anger in Congress has sometimes exploded.

Meanwhile, Trump openly plans to let a 15-day stop expire next Monday.

The battle to mobilize political and public health resources has intensified in New York, where a statewide foreclosure came into effect on Monday as the city of 8.4 million people feared become one of the biggest hotspots in the world. More than 12,000 people tested positive in the city and almost 100 died.

The mayor warned that city hospitals are only 10 days away from a shortage of basic supplies, while the state governor has announced plans to convert a New York convention center to a hospital.

“It will get worse before it gets better,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

WATCH | The number of coronaviruses from Russia under surveillance:

President Donald Trump talks about easing the restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people back to work. 1:59

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:00 a.m.ET

Confusion crossed Great Britain the first morning after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a three-week halt to all non-essential activities to control the spread of the new coronavirus. The government has ordered most stores to close, bans gatherings of three or more people, and has declared that everyone, except essential workers, should only leave their homes to buy food and medicine or to exercise.

But photos showed crowded trains on some London underground lines on Tuesday, amid confusion as to who is still allowed to go to work. London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I cannot say this more firmly: we must stop all non-essential use of public transport now. Employers: please help your staff to work from home, unless Ignoring these rules means more lives lost. “The government says the police will have the power to break up illegal rallies and fines that flout the rules. But some have expressed doubts about the possibility of applying the lock.

In Italy, the decline in new cases and deaths for the second consecutive day provided a weak ray of hope. Authorities said on Monday that the virus had killed just over 600 people, up from 793 two days earlier. The epidemic has killed more than 6,000 Italians, the highest death rate of any country, and has pushed the healthcare system to the breaking point there and in Spain.

In Spain, The Madrid ice rink is now used as a makeshift morgue given the rapid increase in deaths in the Spanish capital due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Security forces guarded the exterior of the Palacio de Hielo complex in the northeastern suburbs of Madrid on Tuesday as funeral vans arrived and entered the building’s underground parking lot. Madrid is one of the 17 regions of Spain hardest hit with some 1,300 deaths, about half the national total. Spain announced on Tuesday 6,584 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 39,673. The number of deaths also jumped from a record number of 514 to 2,696.

Here’s a look at what’s going on elsewhere, including hard-hit areas like Iran and South Korea

WATCH | Can Canada Learn From What Taiwan Is Doing To Repel COVID-19?

So far, Russia has kept its number of coronavirus cases low during the pandemic, but some say that many cases of COVID-19 are labeled differently. 2:04

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 7:00 a.m.ET

Death toll in Iran The coronavirus epidemic has increased by 122 in the past 24 hours to 1,934, Ministry of Health spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday. The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19

has increased 1,762 in the past 24 hours to 24,811, he added on state television. There are more than 31,000 confirmed cases of viruses across the Middle East, the vast majority in the hard-hit country of Iran.

South Korea says 19 of the 1,444 passengers who arrived from Europe on Sunday were found to have coronavirus, the first cases detected after authorities began testing everyone from the continent. South Korean Ministry of Health official Yoon Tae-ho also said on Tuesday that 101 of the approximately 1,200 passengers arriving from Europe on Monday had fever or respiratory symptoms. South Korea declares that it will fully fund the treatment of virus carriers, regardless of their nationality. Even if they have a negative result, South Korean nationals arriving from Europe or foreigners entering the country from Europe on a long-stay visa are required to quarantine themselves at home for two weeks .

Jordanian policeman stands guard as people line up to buy bread on a bus outside their homes after Jordan announced it would extend the curfew indefinitely amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 . (Muhammad Hamed / Reuters)

Coronavirus cases in South Africa On Tuesday, it jumped again to 554, the largest number of countries in Africa, as its 57 million people rushed to prepare for a foreclosure that will begin on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lock on Monday evening. Rwanda and Tunisia announced closings earlier. Workers in South Africa will have to stay at home, except for those in essential services, including health care and security, as well as the production and distribution of food, public services and medical products. In Africa, 43 of its 54 countries now have cases, with a total of 1,788. Thirteen countries reported 58 deaths. South Africa has not registered any.

Egypt to impose two-week night curfew in the most populous country in the Arab world in order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, his Prime Minister announced Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund had warned that a lack of supply could affect the poorest countries of the Middle East. Egypt has 366 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, including two senior officers. The IMF, which has traditionally urged governments to implement greater austerity measures, is now urging governments in the Middle East to offer temporary tax breaks and cash transfers. He also warned that a lack of medical supplies could harm Iraq, Sudan and Yemen if it caused prices to soar.