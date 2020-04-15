Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Canada is temporarily reducing hours of service to 27 lightly trafficked land border crossings, stating that COVID-19 action will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement that the measures, which affect crossings to British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec, will remain in effect until further notice.

The government announced in mid-March that it was closing the border to most non-citizens – but this initial announcement had several exceptions, including for Americans. A few days later, Canada and the United States announced temporary closure of all non-essential traffic in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A truck crosses the United States Seaway International Bridge into Canada on March 25 after movement restrictions came into effect due to the new coronavirus. There are no Ontario border crossings on the CBSA crossing list that will temporarily experience reduced hours of service. (Christine Muschi / Reuters)

The CBSA said in a statement released Tuesday evening that economic supply chains are still open and that the changes should not affect commercial traffic. The border agency also said it was determined to ensure that indigenous peoples “continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access goods and essential services. “

CBSA announcement comes after government announcement strengthened quarantine rules for incoming travelers. Under the new order, people must submit a self-isolation plan and demonstrate (whether or not they have symptoms) that they will not be in contact with vulnerable people, including “adults aged 65 and over.” years or more and people with medical conditions. “

WATCH | Trudeau announces new quarantine measures for incoming travelers:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that starting at midnight Tuesday, anyone entering Canada from abroad who does not have an isolation plan will be taken to a quarantine site. 0:48

Reinforced measures are taking place as the number of cases increases and many provinces struggle to deal with outbreaks in long-term care facilities. At 6 a.m.ET Wednesday, Canada reported 27,063 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that display data on recovered cases list 8,248 resolved or recovered cases. A COVID-19 death tally maintained by CBC News has recorded 980 deaths in Canada, with two other deaths from coronavirus abroad.

Health officials have warned that people should behave as if COVID-19 is in their community, even if there are no documented cases, especially since the registered cases do not capture information on people who have not been tested or who are still under investigation.

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

A British Columbia nursing home has reported five deaths related to COVID-19. The provincial health ministry said the Berkley Care Center in North Vancouver has at least 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including those who have died. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

On Tuesday, Alberta reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 138 new confirmed cases. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said increases are expected with more tests. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan’s best doctor says “extremely happy” low number of new COVID-19 cases in the last days. But Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Tuesday that people need to be aware of how quickly cases can come back. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

WATCH | Bleach, vinegar or wipes? What is the best way to disinfect surfaces?

Andrew Chang is investigating whether it is better to use bleach, vinegar, wipes or soap and water to disinfect hard surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:02

Manitoba reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. “This may certainly indicate that our efforts are starting to bear fruit, but now is not the time to relax our struggles,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief administrator of provincial public health. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario students will not be back in class on May 4, said Premier Doug Ford. The provincial government had previously ordered school buildings closed until then, but the Premier said on Tuesday that the closings would be extended, citing advice from the government. Chief Medical Officer of Health for the province. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario, including details on a plan to try to tackle the COVID-19 “powder trail” in long-term care homes across the province.

Quebec has published a list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19. The list shows that more than 140 households have reported at least one case of new coronavirus. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, including an in-depth look at why nursing homes are struggling with staffing.

New Brunswick who said no new cases on Tuesdaysays it has increased testing capacity – but the demand is not there. The province’s chief medical officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, warned of a false sense of security, saying it is important to examine the numbers as they evolve in the coming weeks. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia health officials released projections Tuesday to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic could unfold in the province. Learn more about what’s going on in N.S., including details on provincial projections.

WATCH | How to “keep the fire at home” in Nova Scotia:

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told residents to “stay home” to reduce the spread of COVID-19. People not only started following his advice, they turned the phrase into a mantra and a meme. 2:29

Prince Edward Island, another province with no new cases on Tuesday, also presented COVID-19 modeling this week. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but officials warn the risk remains. “We know the ebbs and flows are not unexpected and should not be confused with the sign that we are out of the woods,” said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon to receive millions of dollars Ottawa to strengthen local health systems and social services. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From the Associated Press, updated at 6:30 a.m.ET

President Donald Trump said he cut US payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the organization of not doing enough to prevent the virus from spreading when it first appeared in China.

Trump, who said last week that he planned to cut funding, said the epidemic could have been contained at its source and that lives could have been saved if the United Nations health agency had made a better job investigating the first reports from China.

WATCH | Trump suspends WHO funding and welcomes economic recovery plan:

President Donald Trump has announced that he will suspend funding to the World Health Organization pending a review of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while boasting plans to restart the U.S. economy. ” soon ”. 2:03

“WHO has failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable,” said Trump during a briefing on Tuesday. He said the United States would review WHO’s actions to stop the virus before making any decisions about resuming aid.

There was no immediate comment from the Geneva-based organization on Trump’s announcement. But when asked about possible cuts in US funding at a regular UN briefing earlier on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris replied: “Whatever the problems, our work will continue . “

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres responded to Trump’s announcement by saying that now was not the time to end support for the World Health Organization, calling WHO “absolutely critical “to the global effort to combat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More than 127,000 deaths worldwide, including more than 26,000 in the United States, have been attributed to coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

From the Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 8:30 a.m.ET

Spain recorded 523 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, while infections exploded again for the first time in five days. As of Wednesday, 5,092 new infections, an increase of 3% overnight, brought the total number of confirmed cases to 177,633. The total death toll in the country was 18,579, the third worst in the world after the United States and Italy, according to data from the Department of Health.

This week, Spain eased the strictest foreclosure conditions in Europe, allowing manufacturing, construction and other non-essential activities to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

A charity volunteer walks the deserted streets with a cart to deliver food and hygiene products to the homeless in Orleans, central France, on Tuesday. (Cristophe Archambault / AFP / Getty Images)

the British The government promises to test thousands of residents and nursing home staff for coronavirus, as it faces criticism for failing to count deaths in nursing homes in its victim count. The government has said it will start testing caregivers on a regular basis and also testing all residents who have symptoms. Currently, only the first five symptomatic residents of a home are being tested to determine if there is an outbreak.

The British authorities are also criticized for not having carried out other tests for COVID-19. The government has promised to change that and has set a target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of April, more than five times. Government to make announcement Thursday on its review of physical distancing measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesperson said, advisers do not believe Britain has passed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic .

Germany will consider easing store restrictions from April 20 but extending traffic limits until May 3, sources said.

WATCH | The pulmonologist discusses what to consider before loosening the isolation measures:

“We don’t have quite the tests we want right now,” says Dr. Samir Gupta, and that complicates the idea of ​​”immunity passports”. 5:20

The coronavirus has spread rapidly in Singapore large community of migrant workers, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in city-state containment efforts.

The crisis has probably hit China the economy in its first decline since at least 1992 in the first quarter, increasing pressure on the authorities while growing job losses threaten social stability.

Japan The Prime Minister is under pressure to take bolder action, with calls from his political partners to distribute more money to more people.

South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday, wearing plastic masks and gloves as part of strict security measures in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets in Malaysia, New Delhi partially lifting its export ban on the antimalarial drug. Pakistan, meanwhile, said it would reopen construction activity that provides a lifeline for most of its residents after farming.

Sikh temple volunteers distribute free food to the homeless during a nationwide government ban as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images)

Mexico announced an urgent campaign to recruit medical staff, but the effort sometimes lacks coordination. Experts have estimated that Mexico lacks thousands of workers, from nurses to specialist doctors.

the northern Nigeria The economic power of Kano State will impose a seven-day lockout, a spokesman for the governor said on Tuesday.

Namibian the borders will remain closed and a partial lockdown in effect until May 4, said its president.

WATCH | How to manage physical distance in delicate situations: