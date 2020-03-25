Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Lawmakers in Canada and the United States are about to receive funding for those affected by the economic turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Canada, the Liberal government obtained unanimous consent for its $ 82 billion program to help Canadians after a day of negotiations. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez tweeted early Wednesday morning that the House had adopted COVID-19 emergency support.

“It is now in the Senate,” says the tweet.

In the United States, leaders of the two-party Senate and the White House reached an agreement on a $ 2 trillion aid program on Tuesday.

The plan, which provides assistance to workers, businesses and the health care system, came after days of discussions on how financing for large industries would be structured.

In the UK, which recently implemented stricter home-support measures to try to fight the virus, there is another high-profile case of COVID-19. Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus. A spokesperson for Clarence House said he had mild symptoms but was otherwise healthy and working from home.

According to a Johns Hopkins University case tracking system, more than 425,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus and nearly 19,000 have died.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death. There is no proven vaccine or cure for the virus, which was first reported in China in late 2019.

These are the most serious cases – often requiring ventilators and specialized care – that threaten to overwhelm hospitals. Several countries are already lacking the essential equipment needed to treat patients and ensure the safety of doctors and nurses. Doctors die in Italy and Spain says 14% of his infections are health workers.

Here’s what’s happening in Canada’s provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the top public health official has said that “no community” in the province is immune to the coronavirus. Dr. Bonnie Henry said there is traffic and risk across the province. Henry also said on Tuesday that although the number of cases is increasing, she does not believe in British Columbia. is on the same trajectory as Italy hit hard. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Alberta officials announced second COVID-19 death Tuesday – an 80-year-old woman who lived in a nursing home in Calgary. “In long-term care and other continuing care facilities, where some of our most vulnerable citizens reside, we have taken additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, doctor Alberta chief hygienist. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan is reporting its first known cases of community transmission of COVID-19. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan, including details of a Saskatchewan Health Authority internal document which details concerns about how the province’s health system will cope with coronavirus.

Premier of Manitoba Says Province Postpones Non-Emergency Eviction Hearings and Freezes Rent Increases for Several Weeks Due to COVID-19 – but Brian Pallister said that the measures “are not vacation rentals for the entire province.” Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario reported its eighth coronavirus death on Tuesday the numbers of provincial cases registered have experienced their largest daily jump since the start of the epidemic. Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the province is going through a “critical” week as more and more people return from abroad. Learn more about what’s going on in Ontario, including details on a plan to temporarily lower electricity rates.

Quebec saw a further increase in the number of cases on Tuesday, an increase that is explained at least in part by extensive screening programs, according to a health expert. Prime Minister François Legault reminded people that the measures adopted to slow the spread of the virus – the closure of non-essential businesses and schools – are temporary, saying “we are all in the same boat”. In Montreal, public health officials are investigating after a homeless who tested positive for COVID-19 was found in a queue for food outside of a mission. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick steps up testing to include people with symptoms – even if they have no travel history. Prime Minister Blaine Higgs called for a “national” plan to fight the virus. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia urges people to be honest about the travel history. “People will get the care they need regardless of their health condition, but if you don’t tell the truth about the travel history, we cannot be alerted to the potential of COVID-19 and you frankly put other people at risk, especially healthcare workers, “said Dr. Robert Strang. Learn more about what’s going on in N.S., which has also increased testing capacity.

The Government of Prince Edward Island is working with a grocery store to offer gift cards to people struggling with the COVID-19 crisis. The temporary program will offer $ 100 gift cards to workers who are waiting for employment insurance after their layoff. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Newfoundland and Labrador reminds sick people to stay home – and urges healthy people to do the same except essential travel. “For those who are healthy and healthy, unless it is necessary for you to shop for groceries and other essentials, please stay at home,” said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Largest Yellowknife School Board Announces School Closures – for the rest of the academic year. In Nunavut, there is concern about what the closures of COVID-19 mean for food security for children and the homeless. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From the Associated Press, updated at 6:20 a.m.ET

The White House and Senate leaders of the two main political parties announced on Wednesday an agreement on unprecedented emergency legislation creating a response measure to the pandemic of 2,000 billion US dollars.

Eric Ueland, a senior White House official, announced the deal in a Capitol hall shortly after midnight, ending days of often intense bargaining and increasing pressure. The agreement has yet to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re done,” said Ueland. “We have an agreement.”

Economic rescue program would give direct payments to most Americans, increase unemployment benefits, and provide a $ 367 billion program for small businesses to continue to pay while workers are forced to stay at their home.

One of the last issues to close was about $ 500 billion for secured and subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight for airline generosity. Hospitals would also receive significant aid.

WATCH | See why the way you wash your hands is important:

Using “glo germ”, a product that appears under black light, Andrew Chang first-hand examines how germs are transmitted and how to wash them effectively from our hands. 7:03

At the White House on Tuesday, as the public health crisis worsened, President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to get many people back to work in the coming weeks and hinted at a more grounded prospect on the hope that on science, that the country could return to normal in less than a month.

“We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought,” Trump said at a Fox News town hall. He said he would like the country “to be open and ready to go” by Easter April 12. But at a White House briefing later, Trump said “our decision will be based on solid facts and data.”

Health professionals say that social distancing must be reinforced, not relaxed, to slow the spread of infections. At the White House briefing, public health officials said it was especially important for residents of New York’s hard-hit New York metropolitan area to be quarantined for 14 days and for those who recently left town to do the same.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, emphatically said at the briefing: “No one will want to tone down anything when you see what’s going on in a place like New York. “

Light morning traffic is seen on the FDR in New York on Tuesday, which deals with the growing number of COVID-19 cases. (Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

The New York government, Andrew Cuomo, has proposed that the Trump administration send thousands of fans to New York – which it needs 30,000, he said – and demanded that Trump use powers in time. war to force manufacturers to produce them.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 6:30 a.m.ET

Victims in Italy On Tuesday, disappointing hopes that the epidemic was subsiding after more encouraging figures in the previous two days.

Death toll in France is much higher than the official count, which takes into account only deaths in hospitals and does not include those who die at home or in retirement homes, said the head of the federation of hospitals. The French Scientific Council recommended that home containment in France, which started a week ago, last at least six weeks in total. The recommendation was expressed to French President Emmanuel Macron during a special meeting of experts on Tuesday.

United Kingdom., more than 170,000 people have signed up to help the National Health Service and Parliament is expected to suspend its work for at least four weeks.

On Tuesday, a woman sews handmade masks in a workshop in northern Spain. Spain, like Italy before it, has seen an increase in cases. (Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty Images)

Nurses and doctors demanded action after Spain reported its highest daily increase in new cases Tuesday and said about 14 percent of the estimated 40,000 infections were in health workers.

Unlike other European countries, Germany offers some hope that it has flattened the exponential spread of the virus, which has infected some 30,000 people. The death toll was relatively low, at around 130, and Germany even admitted patients from France and Italy for treatment.

Prime Minister of Russia Provincial governors on Wednesday ordered to move faster to hospital beds ready for coronavirus patients as the epidemic spread across the vast country. The government reported 658 cases of the new coronavirus in Russia, up from 495 the day before. This marked a considerably larger daily increase than the day before, when the number of infections increased by several tens.

The warning to the governors came a day after the mayor of Moscow told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Russian regions were not acting energetically enough to prepare for the epidemic.