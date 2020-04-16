Coronavirus: what’s going on in Canada and around the world Thursday

The last:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss with provincial premiers how to raise wages for essential support workers in long-term care homes, one day after Premier of Ontario said the coronavirus has exposed the cracks in the province’s long-term care system.

Trudeau said Wednesday he would speak to provincial and territorial leaders about increasing the wages of essential workers earning less than $ 2,500 a month. Quebec, where several long-term care homes are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, has already said that it raise the wages of eligible workers.

“There are cracks,” said Ford Wednesday as he described how the province plans to respond to growing outbreaks in long-term care homes, which fall under provincial jurisdiction. “We have to raise the standards. … This is a wake-up call to the world, not just to Ontario.”

Ontario has 98 long-term care homes that have reported COVID-19 outbreaks. In Ontario, reporting of an outbreak is accompanied by only laboratory confirmed case.

The province has announced more infection control tests and measures, as well as an emergency order that stops long-term care workers from working in multiple facilities – although the provincial opposition has said the order had a loophole regarding agency workers. Health workers’ unions have long raised the issue, saying that staff often work in more than one facility because they are unable to secure full-time positions.

“This is a temporary measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Long-Term Care Minister Merrillee Fullerton.

Careful optimism – and a reminder to stay alert

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, has previously stated that approximately half of COVID-19 deaths in Canada are related to long term care. The new oronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of serious illness and death.

Tam expressed cautious optimism Wednesday, saying there are signs that the rate of spread of the virus is slowing. But she urged people to remain vigilant on measures such as physical distance and hand hygiene, saying that fighting the virus is a marathon, not a sprint.

Trudeau had a similar message on Wednesday, saying that lifting restrictions and reopening too soon could land Canada in another wave of COVID-19.

“If we reopen too soon, everything we do now could be for nothing,” said the prime minister.

At 6:00 a.m.ET Thursday, Canada had 28,379 suspected and confirmed coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases reported 8,992 as resolved or recovered.

A CBC News count of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial and regional public health data, as well as CBC reports, is 1,070. There have also been two Canadian deaths alien related to coronavirus.

British Columbia’s top public health official says the province “not yet at the end of our beginning” with respect to COVID-19. Dr. Bonnie Henry said she does not expect the restrictions to be lifted in the next two or even three weeks. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

The WestJet airline of Calgary is 1,700 pilots dismissed like COVID-19 and the measures to combat it are hammering the travel industry. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta, including the last coronavirus case numbers.

The Premier of Saskatchewan has said that schools in Saskatchewan are unlikely to reopen this school year. Scott Moe also said the province’s state of emergency would be in place for at least another two weeks. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reports fifth death from COVID-19, as the provincial government sought increased powers to fight the new coronavirus. Find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario hospitals haven’t seen the huge increase in COVID-19 cases that some feared, but people who work in intensive care units across the province say it’s not just the number of patients that is a concern – it’s how long they need high-level, resource-intensive care. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, family members of residents of the Montreal Geriatrics Institute say the staff are overworked, in the face of chaos and lack of protective equipment. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, which has also experienced large-scale outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

New Brunswick reported a new case on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 117. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said it was encouraging to see the virus growing slowly, but urged people to follow public health measures to avoid spreading it in the community. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia long-term care homes plan how to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some isolation units for coronavirus cases. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

East Newfoundland and Labrador expand your test criteria for COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L., including why the Prime Minister says that the the province urgently needs more financial support.

COVID-19 test guidelines are expanded in the Northwest Territories, which means that people with milder symptoms can be tested. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

New York residents will have to wear face covers whenever they come into close contact with others outside their homes, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

The warrant will require a mask or face covering, such as a bandana, on busy streets, public transportation, or any situation where people cannot maintain six feet of physical distance, even if briefly passing a person over a wooded path. The order takes effect on Friday.

“Stop the spread, that’s all. How not to wear a mask when you are going to approach a person?” Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “What theory would you not do this on?”

The governor, who himself avoided the masks during his daily briefings although he was less than six feet from his staff, said that initially there would be no civil sanctions for non-compliance, but he urges traders to apply it to customers.

Although hospitalizations for the epidemic have stabilized, New York officials are still trying to reduce the growing number of deaths. New York recorded 752 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of nearly 11,600 since the start of the epidemic.

These figures do not include around 4,000 additional deaths in New York City, which city officials say were likely caused by the virus, but have not been confirmed by a laboratory test. According to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University, there are nearly 640,000 known cases of coronavirus in the United States, with almost 31,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

Cuomo’s announcement came hours after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called on stores to force customers to wear face covers to protect workers from exposure. De Blasio had previously recommended face covers in public in the city.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, this can cause more serious illness or death.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, is calling for intensified efforts to prepare Africa for the expected spread of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that the continent “could endure the greatest impacts”.

On Wednesday, the UN chief said during a videoconference with African ambassadors to the United Nations in New York that COVID-19 “is in no way a creation of Africa”. But like the climate crisis, he said, Africa could be the most affected.

The concern over the course of the epidemic in Africa arises as some European countries are considering loosening the restrictions. The WHO has said that countries relaxing the restrictions should wait at least two weeks to assess the impact, like some European countries, including Spain and Austria have started small-scale measures to reduce severe blockages.

Healthcare workers put on protective clothing before testing employees and residents for COVID-19 at the elderly care center at Sant Miquel Hospital in Barcelona on Wednesday. (Lluis Gene / AFP / Getty Images)

Nearly 700 sailors assigned to the French The naval group of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has been found positive for the coronavirus, said the ministry of the Armed Forces.

the UK A new outbreak of coronavirus is starting to peak, but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would “be rampant” if the government eased physical distancing, Health Minister Matt Hancock said Thursday. The United Kingdom has the fifth official death toll from COVID-19 worldwide, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, although the figure only covers hospital deaths and that the actual number is probably much higher.

New Zealand only 15 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began to describe what restrictions imposed during a strict four-week lockdown could be relaxed starting next Wednesday. New Zealand has reported 1,401 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Lawmakers will make a final decision on Monday whether to ease the restrictions. According to Ardern’s plan, primary schools would reopen, but attendance would be voluntary and some businesses could reopen, including drive-through and delivery restaurants. Shopping centers and retail stores would remain closed and large gatherings prohibited.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern uses hand sanitizer when he arrives with Director of Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, for an update on COVID-19. Under the country’s COVID-19 alert level measures, all non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. (Mark Mitchell / Getty Images)

South Korea confirmed 22 other cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 10,613 with 229 deaths. The new cases recorded on Thursday mean that the daily increase in viral infections in South Korea is less than 30 for the fourth day in a row. Korean centers for disease control and prevention said in a statement that 7,757 people had recovered and were released from quarantine.

Singapore reported a record 447 new cases of coronavirus, the third consecutive day of acute daily peaks, to bring its toll to 3,699. The number of infections has increased by 1,167 since Monday, mainly related to the crowded dormitories which are home to foreign workers from Bangladesh, India and other poorer Asian countries.

Despite the successful management of the first wave of infections, Singapore has neglected this large population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 men in a room with kitchen, toilet and other common facilities. Tens of thousands of workers have been quarantined in their dormitories, while some have been moved to alternative sites to reduce congestion.

China On Thursday, 46 new cases of the virus were reported, including 34 from outside the country, but no new deaths due to the epidemic. Among the domestic cases, three were registered in the capital Beijing, which applies strict quarantine and physical distance measures. Four others were reported in Heilongjiang province, in the northeast of the country, where authorities rushed to stem a new surge among Chinese citizens crossing the Russian border.

China has now reported a total of 3,342 deaths from the virus among 82,341 cases, although it has faced questions about how it counts and reports cases. About 3,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 or under isolation and monitoring to show signs of the disease or a positive test but without showing symptoms.

Mexico reported 448 new cases and 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths.

Haiti decided to reopen its main textile industry next week, suggesting that the country had escaped the worst of the pandemic by imposing a state of emergency very early.