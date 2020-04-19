Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on April 19

The last:

Canadian officials have recognized that parts of the country may be closer to reopening parts of the economy than others, but have continued to insist on a cautious approach as the border with the United States closes. severely affected was extended by 30 days during the COVID-19 crisis. .

“Let us be very clear, while we want to be optimistic, we must be absolutely careful,” said President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos on Saturday.

Plain reminders of the need for patience were heard throughout the day as the number of cases continued to climb in retirement homes and Canadian prisons.

A medical worker and prison guards are seen on Saturday in a secure mobile medical unit at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital to treat inmates infected with coronavirus from Mission Correctional Facility in Abbotsford, British Columbia. (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

At Résidence Herron, the long-term care home in the suburbs of Montreal where 31 people died from COVID-19 in less than a month, 61 of the 99 residents have now tested positive for the virus, according to a spokesperson for the regional health authority.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces with medical expertise went to long-term care homes in Quebec after Prime Minister François Legault asked for help from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Elizabeth Fry Society sounded the alarm about an outbreak in a federal women’s prison northeast of Montreal, where 60% of inmates were infected. The organization reported 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Joliette Institution, compared to 10 on April 7, and other women’s institutions in Ontario and British Columbia have also reported cases.

Trump and Trudeau take on different tones

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the extension of the border restraint on spurious travel across the border, which began on March 21 and was scheduled to expire on Tuesday.

“This is an important decision and one that will ensure the safety of people on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau.

President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the border may soon open, but Trudeau and other Canadian political leaders did not set the tone in the comments.

WATCH | Trudeau announces extension of US border restrictions:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses extending restrictions on the Canada-US border, new funding for Aboriginal businesses and the arrival of medical supplies during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday. 7:06

The United States has the most COVID-19 cases in the world, with more than 700,000 positive tests. Canada has more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,500 deaths.

Despite lingering gloomy news, glimmers of hope appeared this week as provinces and cities reported slower growth of the virus, and authorities have started to discuss progress towards “new normal”.

Trudeau reiterated need for caution on Saturday, reminding Canadians to continue physical distance measurements

Cyclists and pedestrians make their way along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Ottawa, as it is closed to traffic to allow people to go outside while practicing physical distance on Saturday. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

“If we open too quickly, too early or the wrong way, we could find ourselves in this situation in a few months and everything that we have sacrificed during these months will have been for nothing,” said Trudeau.

He said discussions with Premiers found consensus on the need to coordinate how the country is moving forward, but acknowledged that different provinces and municipalities are at different stages of the fight against the pandemic. and may be able to relax the measures sooner.

“The situation is very different across the country from region to region and the measures by which they can move forward at different times will also vary,” said Trudeau. “This is going to be an important part of the recovery here.”

No final guidelines on lifting restrictions

Trudeau’s messages of collaboration among the provinces contrasted with the situation in the United States. During protests against the mandatory closings this week, Trump on Twitter urged his supporters to “liberate” three states led by Democratic governors.

So far, Trudeau’s government has failed to define guidelines for provinces seeking to lift the restrictions, as Trump did for U.S. governors earlier this week.

At a press conference with ministers on Saturday, Duclos said easing measures will depend on factors such as the direction of the disease curve, the number of deaths, the supply of equipment and the space in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Trudeau continued to point out that he does not think it is a good idea for the House of Commons to resume business as usual on Monday – with the 338 MPs, their staff, clerks, interpreters , security and cleaners.

Parliament Hill in Ottawa is seen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

CBC News has learned Trudeau government made a new offer to opposition parties on Saturday afternoon to restart Parliament on Wednesday and compress five days of question period in half during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer demands up to four in-person meetings each week, with fewer than 50 members in the House, to hold the government to account for its response to the health crisis and the resulting economic disaster.

Trudeau also announced on Saturday that the government is providing $ 306 million to help Aboriginal businesses.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that three more people have died from the virus, all in long-term care facilities. The announcement came a day after Henry and other health officials released modeling data showing British Columbia. smooths the COVID-19 curve to the point where plans are underway to ease some provincial restrictions. However, Henry said no to the big summer events that are often the highlight of the season, such as the Pacific National Exhibition and the Vancouver Pride Parade. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Medical workers travel to a secure mobile medical unit at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Saturday to treat inmates with COVID-19 at Mission Correctional Center in Abbotsford, British Columbia. (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

Alberta reported a new death and 165 new cases on Saturday. The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, partially attributed the recent increase in cases to an increase in testing. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan reported six new deaths during a briefing on Saturday. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported three new cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, paramedics in rural Manitoba say they are do not get the same personal protective equipment as healthcare workers in large cities, which puts them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, including an analysis of how the provincial government is managing the epidemic.

In Ontario, Toronto Mayor John Tory met with city officials on Saturday to discuss how businesses and municipal services could reopen. No specific timetable has been announced. Ontario’s current emergency package lasts until May 11. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario , where 485 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 10,010 .

Passengers take the subway with seats marked for social distancing in Toronto on Saturday. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

In Quebec, Members of the Canadian Armed Forces with medical training are arrive to help in long-term care homes across the province. About 125 nurses, medical technicians and support staff were dispatched to assist Quebec after asking Ottawa for help earlier this week.

In the meantime, Premier Legault has declared that he is taking “full responsibility” for the “deterioration” of the situation in long-term care homes in the province. These facilities are struggling to recruit staff because a number of workers have fallen ill, while elderly residents of these homes have died at an alarming rate. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

Funeral home workers remove a body from the Résidence Yvon-Brunet long-term care home in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced May 1 as a possible date to lift restrictions in the province – if the number of new cases remains low and recovery rates remain high. The province reported a new case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton area on Saturday. Eighty-seven people from New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. The province has 118 confirmed cases. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

New Scotland reports three more deaths, as well as 43 new positive tests. A government press release says the three recent deaths occurred Friday at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. Prime Minister Stephen McNeil said the government was working with the home on an emergency plan to protect residents from the epidemic. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

Two women walk past Northwood Manor in Halifax on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

Prince Edward Island for the second consecutive weekend, offers free care packages containing potatoes and dairy products in places of service behind the wheel set up by the government, Amalgamated Dairies Ltd. and P.E.I. Potato plank. The province, which is in its second day under the state of emergency, did not report any new cases on Saturday. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a new COVID-19 box the Saturday. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L. , including the history of a hotel offer free isolation rooms .

Northwest Territories Don’t Tell Who’s On His COVID-19 law enforcement working group, and the Yukon reported a new case on Friday. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North, including efforts micro-manufacturing center in Inuvik to create the items essential workers need.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

Texas stores may soon start selling goods with a curbside service, and hospitals may resume non-essential surgeries. In Florida, people return to a few beaches and parks. And the protesters are demanding more.

Governors eager to save their economy and feeling the warmth of President Donald Trump are preparing to loosen restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus, even when new hotspots emerge and experts warn that too quickly could be disastrous.

The pressure is compounded by protests against home stay orders organized by small government groups and Trump supporters. They held protests in several cities on Saturday after the president urged them to “liberate” three states ruled by Democratic governors.

Protests also took place in Republican-led states, including the Texas Capitol and outside the Indiana governor’s home. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already said that restrictions will begin to be relaxed next week. Indiana governor Eric Holcomb – who has signed an agreement with six other Midwestern states to coordinate the reopening – has said he will extend his house arrest order until May 1.

A Texas Capitol protester in Austin, Texas, joins other protesters across the country to take to the streets and demand the opening of the U.S. economy despite the risk of COVID-19. (Sergio Flores / Getty Images)

For the first time in weeks, people were able to visit certain beaches in Florida, but were still subject to restrictions on hours and activities. The beaches of the big cities remained closed.

Meanwhile, infections continued to increase in the northeast.

A young man walks with a United States flag during the Utah Business Revival Saturday rally in Salt Lake City. Utah will aim to reopen restaurants and gymnasiums and resume elective surgery in early May. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Rhode Island, between the hotspots of Massachusetts and New York, has seen a steady daily increase in infections and deaths, with residents of nursing homes accounting for more than 90 of the 118 deaths in the state. The state’s death rate, around 10 people per 100,000, is among the highest in the country per capita, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts had its highest number of deaths in a single day on Friday, with 159. Republican Governor Charlie Baker, citing advice from health experts, said states should wait until infection rates and hospitalizations decline for about two weeks before acting.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world