Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on April 5

Canadian hospitals should not discard used face masks and other protective equipment because public health officials are studying whether it will be possible to disinfect and reuse them, Canada’s chief public health officer said Sunday.

In her daily briefing, Dr. Theresa Tam also said that the Chief Medical Officers of Health are working on recommendations to the general public regarding the best uses for homemade face masks.

Tam said “every stop is withdrawn” to ensure the safety of frontline health workers in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic. In Ontario alone, nearly 275 frontline health workers tested positive for COVID-19. In Italy, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, almost a tenth of people with COVID-19 are health workers.

As Canada continues to try to secure new shipments of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from domestic and international manufacturers, Tam said it is also important to try to find a way to reuse masks and equipment from the country.

“I think it is one of the most important and I think that the legal avenues for PPE right now,” she said.

WATCH | Canada examines the evidence for the use of masks:

According to Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Medical Health Officer, isolation is the most important, but wearing non-medical masks to protect others is acceptable. 2:28

Tam said part of the solution is science, to understand how decontamination can happen. She also said that there were “several entities” in the country that could do the decontamination work once the science is clear.

But for now, she said keeping the equipment used in a safe place is a necessity.

“Furthermore, by signaling to the provinces and territories that certain things should not be thrown away, at the moment, so that we can really implement them if we find the people who can do it,” she said. .

Monday is the first day to request emergency benefits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday will be the first day that people unemployed due to COVID-19 can connect online to apply for the Canadian Emergency Allowance (CERB). It offers Canadians who have lost their jobs up to $ 2,000 a month.

Canada’s Emergency Response Benefit claims are open on Monday, but to ensure the system can handle all claims, we stagger the days you can apply based on your month of birth. Find out when you can apply below: pic.twitter.com/AVBmB7ekL5 & mdash;@JustinTrudeau

Trudeau says it will take three to five days for the money to arrive by direct deposit, or 10 days by email.

Only people born in January, February and March can apply on Monday. The rest of the months will run in order of three Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the program’s online system opens to everyone on Friday.

Trudeau says the government is doing everything it can to keep the system from crashing.

Trudeau “confident” in the middle of the masks

Trudeau also said he was confident that Canada would succeed in convincing the United States do not prohibit the export of protective equipment to Canada.

“I am confident that we will be able to solve this problem,” said Trudeau.

Canada is focusing its efforts on showing Americans how much Canada is providing to its medical system, including the doctors and nurses who cross the border to work in American hospitals in border cities like Detroit. Canada also exports raw materials used in the production of face masks to the United States.

WATCH | Trudeau says Ottawa is working with the Trump administration on supplies:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government was working with the U.S. administration amid calls by U.S. President Donald Trump to keep medical supplies in the U.S. 1:15

President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, a Korean War era law that provides the power to redirect American manufacturing capacity in times of national crisis, to compel US producers of PPE and fans to increase production and prioritize orders from the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency.

3M, one of the largest producers of medical grade face masks known as N95 respirators, said in a statement on Friday that the White House had ordered it to stop exporting the equipment to markets in Canada and from Latin America – a burden for whites. House denied.

The White House released a statement Friday night suggesting that the purpose of its order was to target what it called “war profiteers” – “unscrupulous brokers, distributors and other middlemen operating in the secondary markets.”

These parties could include “certain well-established PPE distributors capable of unscrupulously diverting PPE stocks from domestic customers, such as hospitals and state governments, to foreign buyers willing to pay large premiums”.

“Nothing in that order,” the statement said, “will not interfere with the ability of PPE manufacturers to export when it is in accordance with US policy and in the national interest of the United States.”

WATCH | Canadian politicians criticize Trump’s “ inhuman ” efforts to stop masked exports:

Provincial and municipal leaders criticize President Donald Trump for trying to stop exports of N95 masks to Canada. 4:52

Media reports suggest Trump and business advisor Peter Navarro distinguished 3M after Fox News report accused US distributors of Minnesota-based company of selling masks to “foreign buyers” who outbid customers Americans.

Trudeau said he will not answer hypothetical questions about retaliation if the United States blocks shipments to Canada, but said Canada will do whatever it takes to protect Canadians.

At a White House press conference on Sunday evening, Trump discussed the distribution of masks and respirators across the United States, and made no specific mention of mask shipments to or from Canada. other countries.

Regarding fans, however, the president said that there are several American companies that manufacture them and that the United States would be able to help other countries “after taking care of our needs.”

WATCH | A pharmacist talks about protecting himself and his customers:

Ontario pharmacist Hank Parsaniya says the COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way his pharmacy works. 5:48

Abroad, 97 Canadians aboard the Coral Princess, suffering from coronavirus cruise ship moored in Florida on Sunday. However, only those traveling to the UK, Australia and California on charter flights are allowed to depart.

Global Affairs also said on Sunday that Canadians would return home today on flights from Argentina, Cuba, El Salvador, Lebanon and Serbia.

Flights from India, Nigeria and Ukraine are expected to take off on Monday.

All Canadian returnees are subject to a mandatory self-isolation period upon return.

Queen calls for self-discipline in broadcasting

British Queen Elizabeth aired a rare show in her country to rally the public in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

In the fifth special television program she made during her reign, the longest in British history, she urged the British to remain united in their efforts to overcome the pandemic.

“Together we are fighting this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we stay united and resolute, we will defeat it,” she said on Sunday.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth calls for strength and discipline in COVID-19:

In a rare message to the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. “I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how they have taken up this challenge,” she said. 4:24

“I hope that in the years to come, everyone can be proud of how they have responded to this challenge. And those who will succeed us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as all. self-discipline, calm, good humor and sympathy still characterize this country. The pride of who we are is not part of our past, it defines our present and our future. “

The Queen made only a handful of these speeches during her 67-year reign outside of her annual vacation messages – including after the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 and at the time of the first Gulf War in 1991.

This address has been recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. The location was chosen specifically because it left enough space between the monarch and the cameraman, who wore personal protective equipment.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

Canada has more than 15,500 confirmed and suspected cases, with 307 deaths. The provinces and territories that report information on recovered cases reported more than 3,100 resolved or recovered cases. There have also been two deaths of Canadians abroad related to COVID-19 – one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials warn that the numbers of reported cases do not provide a complete picture of the scale of the epidemic, as the data do not capture those who have not been tested and cases that are still under investigation. Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, has urged people nationwide to practice physical distance and behave as if there were COVID-19 in their community, even if there are no known cases.

British Columbia Emergency Health Services and provincial health worker prevent provincial firefighters from attend emergency health calls involving flu-like illness to protect them from COVID-19 contraction and to preserve PPE.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Park Board has launched a new program where staff in bright green vests will remind the public of the importance of physical distance and staying more than two meters apart to curb the spread of COVID-19. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Employees of the Vancouver Park Board use props to show how far people should be kept away from when walking on the seawall in Vancouver’s English Bay on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

In Alberta, there are now nine outbreaks in continuing care centers, with 93 cases originating from these facilities. Meanwhile, Calgary Transit announced on Saturday that three workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan warns anyone who has COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, just as they should avoid contact with people. The province says that if there is already an animal in the household, that animal must remain isolated with the patient. Warning comes when a tiger in a New York zoo has tested positive for coronavirus, in what would be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or a tiger anywhere, officials said on Sunday and the zoo.

According to the Canadian Association of Veterinary Physicians website, some animals have been infected through close contact with infected humans, but there is no evidence that animals infected with humans play a role in the spread of COVID-19. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

WATCH | Questions from viewers on COVID-19:

Our political panel answers your questions about COVID-19 and the response to the pandemic in Canada. 12:19

Manitoba opens this weekend what he calls “alternative isolation centers” for people who need to isolate themselves and who may need additional support. The first is in a hotel, which will have improved cleaning. The province’s chief nursing officer says housekeeping staff at his acute care centers will begin collecting “lightly used” N95 masks for sterilization and reuse if the masks are found to be safe. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Ontario announced $ 40 million for organizations that support vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 crisis. The assistance will help residential services and shelters for children, people with intellectual disabilities and women fleeing domestic violence. The government says the aid will cover the cost of personnel and personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie said on Sunday that the city had issued two $ 750 bills for failing to comply with Ontario’s physical removal emergency order. “The two used a clearly signed skate park and did not respect physical distances. They were aware of the closure but still used the park,” said Crombie on Twitter. “This behavior will not be tolerated.” Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

A digital display showing wait times and the number of patients treated is visible inside the COVID-19 Ottawa West care clinic at D. A. Moodie Middle School on Sunday. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

Quebec Premier François Legault has extended the closure of non-essential businesses in the province until May 4. Legault says COVID-19 is still on an upward slope in Quebec and it would be unrealistic to meet the April 13 end date. He says he hopes the number of new cases in the province will peak in the coming weeks.

In Sherbrooke, Quebec, a Walmart security guard is in critical condition after being hit by a driver frustrated with the store’s COVID-19 prevention measures. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick reports three new cases. Of the 101 cases in the province, 58 are travel related and 32 are close contacts of confirmed cases. However, five cases are the result of community transmission and six cases are still under investigation. The province says 28 people have recovered from the viral disease. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

New Scotland stepped up testing at the province’s main laboratory, where the processing of the results will be a 24/7 operation from Monday. On Saturday, the province announced 26 new cases. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

A sign indicating information on the state of Nova Scotia is visible Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway in northern Nova Scotia near Amherst. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

In Prince Edward Island, Schooling resumes on Monday for the students, but the school buildings will remain closed. Students will learn from home using online tools and other resources. Learn more about what’s going on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Dwight Ball says he is furious with Trump for suggesting that the country could ban the export of medical supplies to Canada. Ball said at a press conference that the province has gained international renown for the way its residents helped thousands of stranded airline passengers after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

In Canada’s North, the Yukon government to provide 325 cell phones with four-month service plans women in vulnerable situations from Monday. In the region of northern Quebec in Nunavik, health authorities have confirmed three new cases, bringing the region’s total to five. Learn more about what’s going on in the North.

To see how things are getting worse in your province, visit CBC COVID-19 Case Tracking System. Want to know more about the meaning of daily data? Here’s how to understand coronavirus numbers.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

The United States is entering one of the most critical weeks to date in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national order to stay at home.

New York, the hardest hit state, reported on Sunday that there were nearly 600 new deaths for a total of 4,159 deaths and 122,000 cases in total.

The number of people infected in the United States has risen to more than 312,000 while the death toll has exceeded 8,500. New York City, with nearly 60,000 confirmed cases to date, is the epicenter of l epidemic in the United States, but other areas have also been criticized. More than 400 people have died in Louisiana, where state officials have rushed to find fans. Michigan has more than 14,000 infections and 500 deaths, mostly in Detroit.

WATCH | Makeshift hospitals are popping up in the United States to treat patients with COVID-19:

New York nurses protest dangerous working conditions. Meanwhile, makeshift hospitals and intensive care units are being built in several states in anticipation of new COVID-19 cases. 2:03

Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News Sunday that tough times are ahead, but “there is a light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”

“This is going to be the hardest and saddest week in the lives of most Americans, quite frankly. It will be our time in Pearl Harbor, our time on September 11, but it will not be localized,” he said. -he says. “It is going to happen all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

New York State reported a slight decline in the number of new deaths from coronaviruses on Sunday, indicating that the spread is slowing down, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A security guard directs customers to a store in Miami on Sunday. (David Santiago / Miami Herald via AP)

The state reported 594 new deaths from coronaviruses on Sunday, a slight decrease from the 630 new deaths announced on Saturday.

Intensive care admissions and intubations also declined, said the governor, while the hospital discharge rate increased. The total number of deaths in the state is close to 4,200.

Meanwhile, a tiger at the Bronx zoo tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is considered to be the first known infection in an animal in the United States or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The four-year-old Malaysian tiger, along with six other tigers and lions who also fell ill, was reportedly infected by a zoo employee, said the United States Department of Agriculture. This discovery raises new questions about the transmission of the virus in animals. The USDA says there are no known cases of the virus in pets or US livestock.

Medical personnel spray a bag containing a coronavirus test at a driving test site at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

However, some churches held large gatherings on Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week in Christian churches.

“We are defying the rules because God’s command is to spread the gospel,” said Tony Spell, pastor at the Life Tabernacle mega-church in a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has challenged state orders against large group rallies and has already been charged with six crimes.

Here is an overview of what is happening in Italy, Spain and parts of Europe

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his pandemic-ravaged nation “is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel” as confirmed infections are down and new deaths have declined for the third day in a row, falling to 674 – the first time a day deaths have fallen below 800 in the past week.

Italy recorded its smallest day-to-day increase in patient deaths in more than two weeks. The number of intensive care beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 has also decreased in recent days, including in northern Lombardy, the most affected region in Italy.

Angelo Borrelli, head of the national civil protection agency, said on Sunday evening that there have been 525 deaths in the 24-hour period since Saturday evening. This is the lowest figure of its kind since 427 deaths were recorded on March 19.

Italy has a total of 15,887 deaths and nearly 130,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The lower number of day-to-day deaths brought some encouragement, a timid month-long day under country control, which the government ordered to try to contain the wildly spreading contagion.

Soldiers patrol the Duomo Gothic Cathedral in Milan on Sunday. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP)

At the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday Mass without the public meeting on Saint Peter’s Square. Only a few of his collaborators, guest prelates, nuns and lay people were present in Saint Peter’s Basilica and were moved two meters to reduce the risk of contagion.

France reported 357 deaths in hospitals from the virus in a single day on Sunday, but showed signs of slowing spread after 20 days of national confinement. Although still high, the number of new hospital deaths fell Sunday for the second day in a row and was the lowest since March 29. More than 8,000 people have died from the virus in the country.

France continued on Sunday to transport seriously ill patients from saturated regions to those with more hospital space and called on hundreds of medical personnel to help the overwhelmed Paris region.

A patient from Paris with COVID-19 is admitted to the Rennes hospital in western France on Sunday. (David Vincent / Associated Press)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after being tested positive for the virus.

Downing Street said hospitalization “is a precautionary measure” and Johnson remains head of government.

With 621 additional deaths reported on Sunday, Britain has a total of 4,934 deaths from the virus, out of 47,806 cases.

It is feared that Johnson’s Conservative government did not take the virus seriously enough at first and that the spring weather may prompt the British and others to break the rules of social distancing.

A police officer asked a person to return home on a motorcycle on Primrose Hill in London on Sunday. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has re-enrolled as a doctor and will work a shift a week to help during the COVID-19 crisis, his office said on Sunday.

Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before leaving the profession to become a politician. According to an Irish Times report, Varadkar helps with telephone assessments. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is initially assessed by phone.

Here is an overview of China and other parts of the world

China Health authorities reported on Sunday 30 new cases of coronavirus, including 25 people from abroad. The other five cases occurred in Guangdong province, in southern China, on the border with Hong Kong.

China has cracked down on international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering, and limiting foreign airlines to one flight a week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people from abroad will cause further outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said three more people had died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 by the end of Saturday. The dead occurred in Wuhan, where the pandemic started and by far the most affected city in China. The number of confirmed cases was 81,669.

A city employee removes the barriers used to isolate a community on Sunday as Wuhan City slowly loosens before the two-month lockout is lifted. (Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)

In South Africa, part of a hospital in the city of Durban was closed after the confirmation of 11 cases of coronavirus among patients and staff members. South Africa now has more than 1,500 cases, the most in Africa.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that “low risk” economic activities will resume from April 11 in the Middle East country most affected by coronavirus.

Rouhani did not specify what he meant by low-risk activity, but said that the suspension of “high-risk activities” – schools, universities and various social, cultural, sporting and religious events would be extended until to April 18.

On Sunday, volunteers wearing face masks and gloves sew sheets for hospitals in a mosque in southern Tehran. (Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)

Morocco The Ministry of Justice said that King Mohammed VI had ordered the release of 5,654 prisoners in prisons in the North African country to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The prisoners were all judged to be low risk and obtained royal pardon. They were selected according to their age, state of health, length of detention and good behavior.

So far, no case of new coronavirus has been identified in Moroccan prisons. Morocco recorded 961 infections and 69 deaths due to COVID-19.

In Sri Lanka, nearly 2,900 prisoners were released from overcrowded prisons as the Indian Ocean island nation stepped up efforts to contain the virus. Sri Lanka’s prisons are very crowded and the president’s office said there were more than 26,000 detainees in a system designed for 10,000 people.

On Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka, firefighters disinfect each other. (Eranga Jayawardena / Associated Press)

In Libya, Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libyan rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died on Sunday after contracting the new coronavirus, a relative and his party said. Jibril was interim chief until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012, after the overthrow of Gaddafi the year before.

South sudan announced its first case of COVID-19, making it the 51st of 54 African countries to have the disease. A 29-year-old United Nations worker who arrived in the Netherlands on February 28 is sick, confirmed First Vice-President Riek Machar and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. South Sudan, with 11 million people, currently has four fans.

Ethiopia announced the first death of a COVID-19 patient, a 60-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in the capital since March 31, Health Minister Lia Tadesse announced on Sunday. The Horn of Africa nation has a total of 43 confirmed cases of the disease and has reported four healings.

A priest wears a mask before a Sunday morning mass at the Ethiopian Orthodox Bole Medhane Alem Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Sunday. (Mulugeta Ayene / Associated Press)

From Brazil The Lower House of Congress approved a constitutional amendment to a “war budget” of up to C $ 160 billion to separate spending on coronaviruses from the main government budget and protect the economy as the country surpassed 10 000 confirmed cases.

President Jair Bolsonaro has distanced himself from most world leaders and many members of his own government by repeatedly minimizing the risks posed by COVID-19 and by saying that younger, healthy people should not be s to isolate at home but return to work. Bolsonaro met with evangelical supporters on Sunday and declared a day of prayer and fasting on Sunday. A small group gathered outside their official residence in the capital, Brasilia, to pray.