Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on April 5

Faced with a White House ban on exports of key COVID-19 medical supplies to Canada and abroad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempts a more diplomatic approach with US President Donald Trump in hopes of convince him that such a ban will hurt Americans and Canadians. look alike.

Trudeau says he plans to speak with Trump in the coming days about his administration’s order prohibiting brokers, distributors and other intermediaries from diverting scarce personal protective equipment from the United States to other countries like the Canada.

Trudeau says he is not considering countermeasures against the US decision, but rather that he believes countries can come to a mutual understanding of the need to work together.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Saturday. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

“We are not considering retaliatory or punitive measures,” said Trudeau from outside his Rideau Cottage home on Saturday.

“We know that it is in our interest both to work together and in cooperation to ensure the safety of our citizens and that is very well the content of our conversations and I am convinced that we will get there.

WATCH | Why N95 masks are so important:

The Trump administration is telling one of the world’s leading manufacturers of N95 masks that it should stop exporting masks to Canada and Latin America. 2:43

He noted that thousands of medical workers living in Canada work in the United States every day, helping to treat new coronavirus patients in America. He also noted that Canada supplies the United States with many key supplies of COVID-19, including paste for surgical-grade N95 masks, test kits, and gloves.

Trudeau plans to use these examples to ensure that the President understands the interdependence of supply chains and the importance of maintaining the free flow of all goods and services between the two countries.

“We recognize that our countries are deeply linked to each other in ways that are sometimes very complex. The goods and services needed back and forth across our border both keep us safe and help us on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau.

“We continue to engage in constructive discussions with different levels within the administration to emphasize that the United States will do as much harm as Canada will if we see an interruption in essential goods and services flow from side to side. other from the border. “

A man takes the subway in Toronto earlier this week. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

Trump, in his opening remarks at his press conference on Saturday, stressed the need for the masks to stay in the United States.

“We need the masks, we don’t want other people to get them,” said Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was far less diplomatic than Trudeau in his reaction to the American measure, criticizing the Trump administration for trying to prevent essential medical equipment from coming to Canada.

“We are the two largest trading partners in the world. It’s like being a member of your family [says], ‘OK you are going to starve and we will feast for the rest of the meal.’ I’m so disappointed right now, “said Ford Saturday.

“We have a great relationship with the United States and they are pulling these schemes? Unacceptable.”

Premier of Ontario Doug Ford answers questions during the daily briefing at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Saturday. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

With hospitals and health care workers across the country, ration masks and other protective equipment due to shortages, Trudeau said the government is working tirelessly to get the resources Canada needs.

He says that Canada will receive “millions” of masks in the next 48 hours by a charter cargo flight, which includes items ordered by Quebec.

Canada has also rented a warehouse in China to ensure the timely collection and distribution of these items, said Trudeau, adding that federal chartered flights to transport these materials to Canada in the future will include Canadian companies. Cargo Jet and Air Canada.

WATCH | Trudeau says Ottawa collects data to make broader COVID-19 predictions:

Trudeau says the federal government will continue to collect the data necessary to make broader COVID-19 forecasts. 0:25

Abroad, Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne said that flights repatriating Canadians had taken off from Algeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru and India. Champagne said flights are expected on Sunday from Argentina, Cuba, El Salvador, India, Lebanon and Serbia.

Meanwhile, a cruise ship infected with a virus with 99 Canadians on board has arrived in Miami and the landing of guests eligible to return home will begin on Sunday.

The Coral Princess left San Antonio on March 5 and was scheduled to complete its voyage on March 19 in Buenos Aires, but it was discovered that a dozen people on board tested positive for COVID-19. The ship had been looking for a place to dock since March 13, but no country had previously authorized it.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms such as pneumonia.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says that the situation is changing on a daily basis and that the risk of COVID-19 for Canadians is “considered to be high”.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the provinces and territories

Canada has more than 14,000 confirmed and suspected cases, with 274 deaths. The provinces and territories that report information on recovered cases reported 2,785 cases resolved or recovered. There have also been two deaths of Canadians abroad related to COVID-19 – one in Japan and one in Brazil.

Public health officials warn that the numbers of reported cases do not provide a complete picture of the scale of the epidemic, as the data do not capture those who have not been tested and cases that are still under investigation. Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, has urged people nationwide to practice physical distance and behave as if there were COVID-19 in their community, even if there are no known cases.

In British Columbia, the provincial health worker said in British Columbia. is in the crucial two-week period when public servants could gain a better understanding of how physical distancing and other orders work. The province announced 29 new cases on Saturday, its lowest number this week. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

In Alberta, there are now nine outbreaks in continuing care centers, with 93 cases originating from these facilities. Meanwhile, Calgary Transit announced on Saturday that three workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Handmade posters show the support of residents and staff at the McKenzie Towne long-term care center, where there are dozens of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

In Saskatchewan, the provincial nurses union chief said health officials were looking for “creative new ways” for medical workers to reuse face masks. The Saskatchewan Health Authority will first need to conduct trials to ensure that the practice is safe in hospitals where personal protective equipment is already rationed. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba opens this weekend what he calls “alternative isolation centers” for people who need to isolate themselves and who may need additional support. The first is in a hotel, which will have improved cleaning. The province’s chief nursing officer says housekeeping staff at his acute care centers will begin collecting “lightly used” N95 masks for sterilization and reuse if the masks are found to be safe. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says that only essential workers should leave their homes, except for groceries or other absolutely necessary reasons. To bring the message home, the province sent another emergency alert on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Canada’s largest women’s prison in partial detention because it is an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers. Five inmates tested positive at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener. The union says a prison guard was also tested positive for the virus. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, 14 other people died. The province has 6,997 cases and 478 people are hospitalized, including 130 in intensive care, said Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

WATCH | A paramedic describes the frontline fight against COVID-19:

Iggy Chan says the coronavirus has made its job more dangerous because it is fighting an “invisible” enemy. 4:41

New Brunswick confirmed three new cases on Saturday, and the provincial RCMP said that one officer tested positive while another was isolated. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

New Scotland reports 29 new cases. On Friday, as Prime Minister Stephen McNeil concluded a COVID-19 update, he issued a stern warning that may well become the mantra of his political career: “Stay at home.” The phrase took on a life of its own online, inspiring music, merchandise and memes. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island on Saturday, it did not register any new case compared to the day before. The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said the confirmed number of Island cases remains at 22. Morrison urges Islanders not to get complacent and stay home to prevent community transmission. Learn more about what’s going on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced eight new cases. The majority of the more than 200 cases in the province are linked to a single funeral home. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

WATCH | What the COVID-19 pandemic looks like across Canada:

An overview of how the different provinces are managing the COVID-19 pandemic and how the numbers vary. 4:46

The Northwest Territories » Prime Minister and senior health officials doubled government policy not to identify small communities with COVID-19 cases at press conference on Saturday, just a day after local leaders in Fort Resolution , NWT, have contradicted the policy. Learn more about what’s going on in the North.

To see how things are getting worse in your province, visit CBC COVID-19 Case Tracking System. Want to know more about the meaning of daily data? Here’s how to understand coronavirus numbers.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

The governor of New York said on Saturday that the Chinese government was facilitating the sending of 1,000 donated fans to his state, highlighting the extreme measures that American leaders are taking in what has become a fierce battle to independently secure enough devices rescue during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a sign of the country’s disorganized response to the global crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo congratulated the Chinese government for its help in securing the shipment of the breathing apparatus that was to arrive at Kennedy Airport on Saturday, while acknowledging that the US government stock of medical supplies is said to be considerably insufficient.

A medic with the Elmhurst Hospital Center medical team reacts after being released from the emergency room on Saturday in the Queens borough of New York. (Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)

“We are all in the same battle here,” said Cuomo, noting that the state of Oregon had also volunteered to send 140 respirators to New York. “And the battle stops the spread of the virus.”

The rush to secure supplies has sparked intense feuds between states and the federal government at a time when the nation is facing one of its most serious emergencies. Leaders like Cuomo have been forced out of normal channels and to work with authoritarian governments and private companies.

Trump said states made inflated requests for medical supplies when the need was not there and suggested he had a hand in shipping the ventilator from China to New York. Trump also said he would like to hear a more resounding “thank you” from Cuomo for providing medical supplies and helping to quickly increase hospital capacity. Cuomo admitted that he asked the White House and others to help him negotiate the fans.

“We have given the governor of New York more than anyone has ever given in a long time,” Trump told reporters in Washington.

Here is an overview of what is happening in Italy, Spain and parts of Europe

SpainPrime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his nation ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic “is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel”. Current figures show that Spain has 124,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 11,000 deaths.

Italy The region of Lombardy ravaged by the virus now requires residents to wear a protective mask when going out in order to further reduce infections. The ordinance will take effect on Sunday and will last until April 13. While the whole of Italy is under national lock, Lombardy has adopted particularly strict restrictions on movements and commercial operations in order to limit infections in the epicenter of the epidemic of Europe.

FranceThe health director said that 7,560 people have died from coronavirus problems in France since the start of the epidemic in the country, including at least 2,028 in nursing homes. Jerome Salomon spoke on Saturday evening at a daily media availability. According to these figures, France has recorded 441 additional deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours. He also said that 28,143 people were currently hospitalized – including 6,838 in intensive care, an increase of 176 people in 24 hours in intensive care.

The UK.Carrie Symonds, fiancé of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says he is “on the mend” after a week of COVID-19 symptoms. Symonds, 32, tweeted, “I spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus,” although it has not been tested. Symonds, who is pregnant, does not currently reside with Johnson in the Prime Minister’s Downing St. residence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London in early March. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Associated Press)

She said in a tweet that being pregnant with COVID-19 is “obviously worrying” but she was reassured by the latest medical advice. Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Says Babies Are Unlikely To Be Exposed To COVID-19 During Pregnancy And There Are No Data Currently Suggesting An Increased Risk Of Miscarriage For Pregnant Women . Johnson tested positive for the virus on March 26 and remains in quarantine at Downing St. He said Friday that he is feeling better but still has a fever.

Here is an overview of China and other parts of the world

ChinaHealth officials reported 30 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including 25 from abroad. The other five cases occurred in Guangdong province, in southern China, on the border with Hong Kong.

China has cracked down on international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering, and limiting foreign airlines to one flight a week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people from abroad will cause further outbreaks.

The National Health Commission said three more people had died, bringing the country’s death toll to 3,329 by the end of Saturday. The dead occurred in Wuhan, where the pandemic started and by far the most affected city in China. The number of confirmed cases was 81,669.

In South Africa, part of a hospital in the city of Durban was closed after the confirmation of 11 cases of coronavirus among patients and staff members. South Africa now has more than 1,500 cases, the most in Africa.

In Sri Lanka, nearly 2,900 prisoners were released from overcrowded prisons as the Indian Ocean island nation stepped up efforts to contain the virus. Sri Lanka’s prisons are very crowded and the president’s office said there were more than 26,000 detainees in a system designed for 10,000 people.