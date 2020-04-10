Coronavirus: what’s happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

Officials urge people not to gather for family or religious events over the long weekend after the release of a report suggesting that Canada could see thousands of deaths from COVID-19, even with severe public health measures.

After facing calls for more reasons for decision data, federal health officials released modeling information on Thursday. how the epidemic could unfold.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said that models are not crystal balls – but that “they help us plan and tell us that our collective actions can have a direct and significant on the trajectory of the epidemic ”.

Models suggest that even with strict public health measures, Canada could see 4,400 deaths linked to the growing epidemic. This figure – the most optimistic in the models presented – is only one of the projections proposed by officials, who stressed that the way people behave now will be essential to the evolution of the epidemic.

Public health officials have urged people to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and maintain physical distance, hand washing and other measures.

"We are going to have a virtual Easter," said Dr. Howard Njoo explaining how his family will practice physical distance this weekend. "Of course, it is difficult. We are used to having a family reunion … But we know these are extraordinary moments. "

Speaking after the public health briefing on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that months of determined effort would be required to keep the number of cases at the bottom of the scale.

“We will continue to lose people across the country in the coming weeks,” said Trudeau, who noted that normal was still far away. “We will not return to our old normal situation; we will not be able to do this until we have developed a vaccine and it could take 12 to 18 months.”

The new coronavirus, officially known as SARS-CoV2, was first reported in China in late 2019. There is no known cure or vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. While most people who get the disease will have mild to moderate symptoms, health officials have warned that certain segments of the population, including the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at higher risk. high of serious illness and death.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has released updated information on the virus, says COVID-19 is a “serious health threat”. The agency says the risk varies by community, but notes that the overall risk to Canadians is “considered to be high.”

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

As of 6:00 a.m.ET Friday, Canada had 20,765 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. Provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases reported that 5,324 cases were resolved. A CBC News death toll, based on public health information and reports, lists 544 COVID-19 deaths in Canada, as well as two deaths of Canadians linked to a coronavirus abroad.

British Columbia’s best doctor says she doesn’t plan to build projections around COVID-19 may have died. “Our modeling is about what we need to prepare for,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “As you can see, deaths are not something that can be predicted. It depends on how your epidemic evolves.” Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

“You save lives.” This is the message from the best doctor in Alberta to people who stick to public health measures like physical distance. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this long weekend and the weeks ahead “will be a difficult test for all of us who normally meet to celebrate the holidays. ” Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Saskatchewan announced $ 50 million in funding to help small and medium-sized businesses impacted by the fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

In Manitoba, three people related to National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg have tested positive for COVID-19. They are all in isolation and Manitoba Health is tracing the contacts, says an email obtained by CBC News. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

WATCH | Older long-term care homes face a more difficult fight against COVID-19:

Many older long-term care homes are facing a more difficult fight against the spread of COVID-19, largely because of room sharing by residents. 1:41

Over 620 healthcare workers in Ontario tested positive for the new coronavirus, the data show. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, public health officials say there are nearly 11,000 cases of coronvirus, with a total of 216 deaths. On Thursday, the province had 679 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, including 196 in intensive care units. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, including what the Premier said about reopening part of the province’s economy.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said on Thursday that there was hope that the province could return to “normal in one form or another this summer.” Higgs said that the reopening of companies will depend on the evolution of the situation in the coming weeks and months and noted that the economy will not fully reopen until a vaccine is developed. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

If the first wave of COVID-19 does not end before the summer, will the current measures remain in effect until then? "The measures we have put in place must remain strict until we see a significant reduction in cases," said the Minister of Health.

Nova Scotia does not plan to lift restrictions in place due to COVID-19 until June at least. Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s top health official, said that summer “is going to be a little bit different from most summers.” Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

Prince Edward Island has created a $ 750,000 fund to help farmers facing the fallout from the new coronavirus. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Health warns people that peak in the province is expected later than the other provinces – and said restrictions may be in place for the coming months. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Yukon government offers financial assistance to eligible businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 and the measures to combat it. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From the Associated Press, updated at 6:30 a.m.ET

The United States reported more massive job losses on Thursday as government figures showed that 6.6 million workers had applied for unemployment benefits last week, more than 10 million in the past two previous weeks.

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will provide up to US $ 2.3 trillion in loans to households and businesses.

More than 7,000 people have died in New York State, which represents almost half the number of deaths in the United States, or more than 16,000.

“It’s so shocking, painful and breathtaking, I don’t even have the words for it,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday after his condition reported record numbers of related deaths. to COVID-19 for a third straight line. day at 799.

WATCH | The COVID-19 epidemic tests New York’s strength:

The streets of New York City are largely empty as it continues to face the record number of deaths from COVID-19. Susan Ormiston of CBC examines how the pandemic is testing the strength of the city and its people. 2:54

But he said there were encouraging signs, including a slowdown in the number of people hospitalized, admitted to intensive care and placed on respirators.

He said the assault on patients has not been as great as expected and that hospitals have resisted so far. About 18,000 people were hospitalized, well below the 90,000 statewide hospital beds, many of which were hastily lined up at a convention center and a Navy ship docked in the city.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 7:00 a.m.ET

New infections, hospitalizations and deaths stabilize in hard-hit regions Italy and Spain, which together kill around 33,000 people, but the daily tolls are still shocking. Spain reports an additional 683 deaths, bringing its total to more than 15,200. Great Britain recorded 881 new deaths, nearly 8,000 in all.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been removed from intensive care at the London hospital where he is being treated for the virus. The 55-year-old had taken a turn for the worse at the start of the week as his country plunged into its greatest crisis since World War II.

In the meantime, encouraging signs France, where the national health agency saw signs of stabilization of the crisis, even if more than 12,000 lives were lost.

Pope Francis to celebrate Easter Mass in an almost empty Saint Peter’s basilica instead of the huge square outside. In England, the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver his Easter sermon by video.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that mass gatherings may be banned during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April to most of May.

Yemen reported his first case on Friday as aid groups try to prepare for an epidemic in which war has shattered the health system and spread hunger and disease.

Wuhan in China city, where the pandemic started, is still regularly test residents despite the easing of its tough two-month closure, the country is wary of a rebound as it aims to normalize the economy.

Japan recorded more than 500 new cases for the first time, a worrying increase because it has the oldest population in the world and COVID-19 can be particularly serious in the elderly.

Advance voting South Korea Parliamentary elections began Friday with coronavirus patients who voted in disinfected polling stations.

A poll worker, wearing a mask and gloves to prevent the spread of coronavirus, gives a voter a ballot, allowing him to vote for the next parliamentary election, at a Seoul polling station. (Heo Ran / Reuters)

All Botswana parliamentarians, including the president, will be quarantined for two weeks and tested after a health worker has screened lawmakers for the virus.

The epidemic has so far infected more than 440 people in Burkina Faso, including six ministers and killed 24.

Chile will start distributing certificates to people who have recovered, which will exempt them from respecting quarantines or other restrictions.

Mexico recorded its first two deaths of pregnant women from the coronavirus when the reported death toll reached 194, said the Ministry of Health.