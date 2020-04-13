Coronavirus: what’s happening on Monday in Canada and around the world

The last:

Politicians and health officials are faced with more questions about what is being done to protect seniors as COVID-19 outbreaks strike retirement homes and long-term care facilities across Canada.

Police and the coroner visited Dorval, Quebec, a seniors’ residence over the weekend, after the deaths of 31 residents since mid-March. The government has said that at least five of the deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

“We know people are waiting for answers,” said Insp. André Durocher, of the Montreal Police Service. The police are working as fast as they can but cannot skip any step or rush the process, he said. “We have to be very careful.”

Quebec health officials are now inspecting all private long-term care facilities to see what actions they are taking amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the The Prime Minister is expected to update Monday.

Seniors are at higher risk of serious illness and death if they get COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Health officials across the country are on high alert after fatal epidemics in long-term care homes North Vancouver at Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, deplored the deaths COVID-19 caused in Canada’s long-term care facilities on Sunday, describing it as a “tragic legacy” of this pandemic. “

“These heartbreaking events highlighted the need for strict infection prevention and control measures and led to the development of infection prevention and control guidelines for long-term care homes,” she said. .

Flowers are displayed outside Maison Herron, a long-term care home in the Montreal suburb of Dorval, on Sunday as COVID-19 cases increase in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Deb Schulte, Federal Minister for Seniors, said that the Public Health Agency of Canada’s guidelines were developed in close consultation with their provincial and territorial counterparts. Long-term care facilities fall under provincial jurisdiction, but Shulte said the guidelines provide recommendations that “complement provincial and territorial efforts to monitor, prevent and control healthcare-associated infections.”

The guidelines cover issues such as restricting visitors, screening staff, training in infection control and the use of masks, the minister said.

“Providing consistent advice to long-term care homes across the country will help save lives,” she said, and continued by reiterating the government’s message on the importance of physical remoteness.

Asked why more had not been done earlier on the long-term care guidelines, Tam said on Monday that public health officials had learned from the start of the epidemic, which were then incorporated into the interim guidelines. She said that Canada has a “diverse landscape” in long-term care in Canada, with both private and public ownership, and that one of the main lessons from the pandemic will be the need to improve infection prevention and control measures. .

When asked if the federal government could make the guidelines mandatory, Schulte said that Ottawa preferred to work “in partnership with our partners” across the country.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET Monday, there were more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus registered in Canada. The provinces and territories that list recovered cases have posted a total of 7,672 resolved cases. A CBC News count put the number of COVID-19 deaths at 799, with two other deaths of Canadians linked to the coronavirus abroad.

Health officials have warned that the numbers of actual cases are likely to be much higher as the numbers of cases recorded do not capture people who have not been tested or who are still under investigation.

“You can’t replace the lock with anything”

As the pandemic spreads, different countries are at different stages. More than 1.8 million infections have been reported and more than 116,000 people have died worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest numbers, with more than 557,000 cases. The figures certainly underestimate the true size and balance sheet of the pandemic, due to limited testing, uneven death toll and the willingness of some governments to minimize the scale of the virus epidemics, for which there are no no vaccine or proven treatment.

Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, spoke of the fact that while some countries are considering starting to ease the restrictions, other countries are still considering introducing them.

A children’s playground is closed during an imposed lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Vertou, France, on Monday. WHO officials say the blockages should not be lifted without a plan in place, and even then should be lifted gradually. (Stéphane Mahe / Reuters)

The head of the WHO said the Geneva-based organization will release updated guidelines on criteria to consider when considering the relaxation of restrictions, including measures on testing and tracing, on Tuesday. health system support and public education.

Dr Mike Ryan, director of the WHO emergency program, said “the time has come to be very, very careful”, as countries begin to think about exit strategies.

“You can’t replace the lock with nothing,” said Ryan. “We will have to change our behavior for the foreseeable future.”

“The only way out is to find the virus,” he said when asked about developments in Europe, stressing the need to test, find contacts and isolate. He also said that the health system must also be able to absorb any increase in cases.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical manager at WHO, said it was important not to lift all restrictions at the same time, but rather to proceed slowly and in a controlled manner.

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada, the United States and the world on Monday.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, families of Mission Institution detainees want answers in the middle of an epidemic that led to at least 35 cases of COVID-19. The medium-security prison has been closed since the beginning of the month, as staff try to cope with the epidemic. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Alberta sends vital information personal protective equipment in the hard hit provinces, including Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

WATCH | How Alberta stored medical supplies before COVID-19:

Alberta health services started ordering personal protective equipment (PPE) as the coronavirus took root in China and is now able to help other provinces that need gloves, masks and respirators. 1:46

Saskatchewan has not yet reported COVID-19 in long-term care facilities while other provinces are struggling to contain growing outbreaks in retirement homes. Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer of the province, urged Saturday people have to be careful with the elderly. Learn more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba public health officials remind people not to let their guard down even though the province did not register any new cases on Sunday. “The current statistics may reflect the effect that strict measures of social distancing have had and reaffirms that these measures must be continued,” said a statement released this weekend by senior health officials. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

WATCH | Family gives Winnipeg’s great grandmother Easter celebration – from a distance:

Two dozen family members give Winnipeg’s great grandmother her own Easter party. 2:04

Ontario, which has more than 7,000 reported cases, aims to improve its COVID-19 tests. As the province sees more cases, CBC News entered busy Toronto hospital to see how staff are treating the new coronavirus. Learn more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec, with 12,846 reported cases, says it will inspect all private long-term care facilities in a context of growing concern regarding the care of the elderly during the coronavirus pandemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec, including details of what homeless advocates say should be done to help the homeless stay.

“Staying at home will save lives.” New Brunswick’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, reminded people over the weekend that small increases in the number of cases do not mean people should become complacent about COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia reported its third death from COVID-19, claiming that a man in his forties died of complications from the new virus. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

WATCH | Find a way to help during the pandemic:

From buying groceries for seniors to babysitting for essential workers, people are finding creative ways to help community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2:33

A college in Prince Edward Island opens its residences in Charlottetown to health workers. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 244. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

A Yukon brewery organized an innovative fundraiser over the weekend, providing a hand sanitizer it produced. and ask people who could donate food or funds in return. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North, including four others Nunavik in northern Quebec.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

From the Associated Press and Reuters, 10:35 a.m.ET

The top U.S. infectious disease expert said the economy in parts of the country may be allowed to reopen as early as next month. Dr. Anthony Fauci, appearing on CNN State of the Union, says there is no light switch to click on to turn it back on.

He said that “continuous reintegration” will be necessary depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in various regions of the country.

Fauci said these factors include the region of the country, the nature of the epidemic it has already experienced and the possible threat of an epidemic to come.

The physical removal guidelines imposed by US President Donald Trump will expire on April 30.

Trump is eager to restart the economy, which has stalled because most Americans are ordered to “stay home” to help slow the spread of the virus.

WATCH | Trump optimistic despite reports that he canceled COVID-19’s notice:

President Donald Trump was optimistic about the battle against COVID-19 in an Easter message when reports surfaced that he had dismissed several warnings about a pandemic. 2:01

A U.S. Navy sailor died on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, marking the first death of a sailor assigned to the coronavirus carrier Theodore Roosevelt. The sailor, who was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) last week in Guam, died of complications from the coronavirus, the navy said in a statement.

The death on Monday was the first among the approximately 4,860 crew, 585 of whom tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. About 4,000 crew members have been displaced ashore. A number have been kept on board to deal with the ship’s huge nuclear reactors and other sensitive systems.

A database maintained by Johns Hopkins University places the number of coronavirus cases registered in the United States at more than 558,000, with more than 22,000 deaths recorded.

About half of all deaths in the United States have occurred in the New York metropolitan area, but hospitalizations are slowing in the state and other indicators suggest that physical blockages and distanciations “flatten the curve” of infections.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

From the Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, 11:45 a.m.ET

The people of Spain Major transportation hubs received face masks on a rainy Monday morning as the government eased some of the tough blocking measures designed to curb the coronavirus health crisis, which claimed nearly 17,000 lives in the country.

The number of overnight deaths in Spain due to the coronavirus fell to 517 on Monday, from 619 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,489, said the Ministry of Health, noting that it was the smallest proportional daily increase since the start of follow-up. The ministry said in a statement that the total number of cases had risen to 169,496 from 166,019.

Commuters wearing face masks arrive at Madrid’s Atocha station on Monday. Some companies were required to resume operations at the end of a cessation of all non-essential activities as part of a national lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Javier Soriano / AFP / Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the first major world leader to test positive for the virus, paid emotional tribute to the country’s National Health Service after his discharge from the hospital, claiming that his doctors and nurses saved his life “no doubt” . He particularly thanked two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone both ways”.

A total of 18,000 tests for the coronavirus have been completed in the UK within 24 hours and the country is progressing well towards its goal of 100,000 daily tests, a spokesman for Johnson said on Monday.

A total of 11,329 people died in hospitals in the UK after being tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 717 in a day, the Department of Health announced on Monday. The number of confirmed cases increased by 4,342, for a national total of 88,621. The number of deaths is at 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, while confirmed case numbers are at 9 a.m. local time on Monday.

the Italian The government has said that weekend police patrols have resulted in the punishment of more than 12,500 people and 150 criminal charges for breaching the lockdown measures. On the hopeful side, officials said Italy had the lowest number of virus deaths in three weeks, with 431 people killed in the past day, bringing its total to more than 19,800 .

The overall death toll France coronavirus increased to almost 14,400, but for the fourth consecutive day, slightly fewer people were admitted to intensive care – 35 fewer. Sunday statistics released by the health ministry confirm that the country is reaching a “very high plateau” and reflect the first signs that almost four weeks of isolation and the “drastic reduction in contacts” are having an effect, a statement said. .

WATCH | Coronavirus disaster in France:

The excess of confidence shown by French President Emmanuel Macron while neighboring Italy locked himself up to contain COVID-19 was followed by a lack of respect for the recommendations for physical distancing and caused the epidemic the deadliest in the world. 6:05

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the coronavirus situation is worsening and that Russia could rely on the resources of the Ministry of Defense to fight the crisis if necessary.

Germany the number of confirmed coronavirus infections increased from 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. This was less than an increase of 2,821 reported on Sunday and marked the third decline after four days of increases. The number of reported deaths increased from 126 to 2,799.

South Korea The Deputy Minister of Health begged people to remain vigilant in a slowdown in the spread of coronaviruses, saying that a rapid return to pre-COVID-19 normality is “practically impossible” given the constant threat of new transmissions. Kim Gang-lip’s comments during a government briefing on Monday came as officials discussed converting the country’s physical outreach campaign into weeks into a more durable directive which, according to Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, would allow people to engage in “certain economic and social levels” activity. “

China On Monday, 108 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, 98 of which were imported. Among the new domestic cases, seven were recorded in the province of Heilongjiang, which borders Russia, and three in the southern commercial center of Guangzhou. Two other deaths were reported in the ancient epicenter city of Wuhan, bringing the total for China since the onset of the disease in December to 3,341 deaths from 82,160 official cases.

WATCH | COVID-19: How many asymptomatic people could walk?

Doctors will answer your questions about the coronavirus, including whether there is a way to find out how many asymptomatic people could walk while only symptomatic people are tested. 4:20

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s message “Stay Home”, which he tweeted on Sunday, has sparked anger on social media from those who call him insensitive to people who cannot rest at the house because the measures of physical distancing of the government are not accompanied by any compensation. Japan had 507 new confirmed virus cases for a national total of 7,255, plus 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined earlier this year near Tokyo, with 114 deaths.

Singapore The Ministry of Health confirmed another 386 coronavirus infections on Monday in the city-state’s largest daily jump, bringing its total to 2,918. Many of the new cases are linked to outbreaks in the dormitories of migrant workers.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a global appeal to the world’s richest countries and international financial institutions to alleviate the debt of poor countries devastated by the battle against the coronavirus, where forced closures to stop its rapid transmission paralyze economies already miserable and causing widespread hunger and misery for the poor.

The government has launched an ambitious program to help the millions of daily workers who barely reach the poverty line. The program provides approximately US $ 75 to 10.2 million low-income families hardest hit by the foreclosure of the country.

An employee sprays disinfectant on a store during a nationwide government-imposed shutdown for coronavirus COVID-19 in Karachi last week. (Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty Images)

New Zealand recorded its fifth death from COVID-19 but only 19 new cases on Monday as the rate of new infections continues to show signs of decreasing. The latest death, a man in the 1980s, was the third linked to a nursing home in Christchurch where several residents and employees are infected.

Mexican health officials reported Sunday 442 new cases of new coronavirus and 23 new deaths, bringing the country’s total to 4,661 cases and 296 deaths. However, Deputy Minister of Health Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week that the country could have 26,500 people infected with the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

WATCH | How to manage physical distance in delicate situations:

Physical distance has radically changed the way we socialize. But there are still scenarios where it is difficult to limit our physical contact with others. Here’s how to best navigate them. 3:23

Thousands of displaced Syrians have started to return home to the war-torn province of Idlib despite the risk of renewed conflict, with some feared that the coronavirus will wreak havoc in overcrowded camps near the Turkish border.

In the blows Iran, the number of registered cases increased to over 73,000, with 4,585 deaths.