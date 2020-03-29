Coronavirus: what’s happening on Sunday in Canada and around the world

The last:

Panama is reversing its decision to prevent a Holland America ship from crossing the waterway.

Canada now has 5,655 confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus and 61 deaths.

Trudeau announces new rules for domestic travel.

Ontario must crack down on rising prices for essentials and ban gatherings of 5 or more people.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she recovered of COVID-19.

Trump has dropped calls to quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The United States, with more than 122,000 cases, exceeds China in the number of infected people.

The number of cases in the United Kingdom exceeds 17,000, with 1,019 deaths.

4 passengers died from COVID-19 aboard a cruise ship off Panama.

A COVID-19 glossary: What do the terms mean and some su subtle differences .

INTERACTIVE / Coronavirus spread monitoring .

Dutch cruise ship hit by COVID-19 epidemic will be cleared through the Panama Canal, as it heads to its final destination in Florida.

Since a stopover in Chile on March 14, the ship has been turned back from several ports after reporting that some of the passengers on board were suffering from flu-like symptoms. Panama canceled its decision to block the vessel on Saturday.

Global Affairs Canada says that there are 248 Canadians stranded on board MS Zaandam, where some passengers tested positive for the virus and four people died. No Canadian aboard the ship is said to be ill.

Passengers of the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam are transferred to the cruise ship Rotterdam in Panama City Bay on Saturday. The cruise ship Zaandam has been stranded at sea since March 14 after several South American ports refused to leave it dockside due to dozens of people on board showing flu-like symptoms. (Ivan Pisarenko / AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutch operator said on Saturday that it will transfer asymptomatic people to Holland America’s sister ship, the Rotterdam, which has also been cleared through the Panama Canal.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he has coordinated with his Panamanian counterpart and will continue his efforts to bring back all uninfected Canadians after the ship has docked in Fort Lauderdale.

BEFORE CHRIST. resident of Erin Leigh, 38, is recovering from the new coronavirus in the hospital. She told CBC News that she had never suffered from a disease like COVID-19. 7:00 a.m.

The number of respiratory disease cases stands at 663,740 worldwide, with more than 30,000 deaths. Canada now has 5,655 confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, and at least 61 deaths, with 508 people recovered, according to figures compiled late Saturday.

Premier Ontario Doug Ford on Saturday announced tough new measures to prevent the price of important products from rising during the COVID-19 crisis. He said individuals convicted of price increases could be fined $ 100,000, while business leaders could be fined $ 500,000 and a year in jail. Companies can be fined up to $ 10 million.

Canada’s most populous province also prohibits gatherings of five or more people, replacing an order banning public events of more than 50 people. The new ordinance does not apply to households of five. Child care centers that support health care workers and first responders are exempt. Funerals will be allowed for up to 10 people at a time.

A woman arrives at the COVID-19 Assessment Center at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on March 24. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Transport Canada unveiled on Saturday new rules, effective Monday, for domestic travel, which means that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board a domestic flight or an intercity passenger train.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. But for others, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, the virus can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and lead to death.

Over 130,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins’ tally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she has recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the disease while traveling to the UK earlier this month.

In a series of videos on Instagram, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says that she has received a “clear health check” from health officials. She thanked Canadians for their support and encouraged her to overcome the pandemic. 2:08

As the pandemic continues to move west, the situation has calmed down in China, where certain restrictions on people’s lives have now been lifted. Six metro lines have re-established limited service in Wuhan, where the virus first appeared in December.

China reported 45 new cases of coronavirus in mainland China on Saturday, up from 54 the previous day, all except one involving overseas travelers, the local public health authority said on Sunday. China also reported five new deaths on Saturday, all in Wuhan, Hubei Province, where COVID-19 respiratory disease was first identified. A total of 3,300 people died in mainland China, with 81,439 reported infections.

The Chinese Embassy in Canada said on Twitter on Saturday that the Bank of China has donated medical supplies to Canada, including 30,000 medical masks.

On March 27, the Bank of China donated medical supplies (including 30,000 medical masks, 10,000 sets of protective clothing, 10,000 glasses and 50,000 pairs of gloves, followed by N95 medical masks) to Canada to fight COVID-19.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Champagne welcomed the donations, saying on Twitter: “Faced with a global pandemic, helping each other is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

In February, Canada Donated 16 Tons of Personal Protective Equipment to China as he struggled with the peak of his epidemic.

The airline crews told the CBC that they did not feel adequately protected from COVID-19 after several employees tested positive for the disease. 2:01

In the United States, New York remains the most affected city, but Americans are preparing for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrying figures of infection reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit. In New York, where more than a third of the country’s cases reside, the Javits Convention Center has been turned into a temporary hospital and will begin treating patients on Monday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he wants four more temporary hospitals to respond to the growing number of coronavirus cases – more than 44,000 cases across the state and more than 500 deaths. The United Nations donated 250,000 protective masks to New York and Cuomo postponed the state’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 23.

Rhode Island National Guard members search for passengers alighting from a train from New York upon arrival Saturday in Westerly, R.I. (David Goldman / Associated Press)

US President Donald Trump has opposed the call to quarantine coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, rather ordering Saturday night that a “strong travel advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the epidemic.

Trump told reporters earlier that he had spoken with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, among others, who wanted the federal government to limit travel from the New York metropolitan area to their states.

“They have problems in Florida. Many New Yorkers are falling. We don’t want them,” Trump told reporters.

The notion of quarantine has been strongly criticized by Cuomo and Connecticut governor Ned Lamont.

Trump later said on Twitter: “I asked @CDCgov to issue a strong travel advisory, which will be administered by the governors, in consultation with the federal government. Quarantine will not be necessary.”

The United States now has approximately 122,000 confirmed cases, the highest in the world. The number of deaths in the United States exceeded 2,100 on Saturday, more than double the level of two days ago.

Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said that the fight against the pandemic was far from over and that it could include a second wave.

We have now tested more than 184,000 people in Canada, representing an additional 84,000 people tested since Monday, “said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, on Saturday.

Air Canada prepares additional flights

Since March 21, Air Canada has operated nine special flights in collaboration with the federal government to bring Canadians home from various countries – three flights from Morocco, three from Peru, two from Ecuador and one from Spain. The airline released a press release on Saturday announcing the following flights for Canadians:

Here’s what’s happening in Canada’s provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the provincial government reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 884. On a more positive note, the provincial health worker, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said that 396 people have recovered from the disease in British Columbia. Read more in this analysis on how the curve might flatten in British Columbia, but no definitive statement of “turning the corner” can yet be made.

Mandatory curfews have been put in place in an Aboriginal community in northeastern Alberta, and residents are warned that member benefits could be lost – and even stricter provisions could be introduced – if they do not comply. Determined to keep COVID-19 out of the community of approximately 750 people, Fort McKay First Nation and Métis McKay had erected a barrier near the entrance to the community. Members must log in and log out, and visitors are not allowed to enter. Find out more about what’s going on in Alberta, including a story of Edmonton on a laptop reader aimed at connecting marginalized people during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH | Canmore, Alta., And other small towns worried about the influx of visitors:

Saskatchewan said there had been a sharp increase in the number of cases related to a snowmobile rally held earlier this month. Health officials are now saying that a total of 18 cases have been linked to the event, and all of them self-isolate at home. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba is expanding its COVID-19 tests to include symptomatic health workers, people living in group care settings (including long-term care and remote work camps), inmates and more. The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, also said that everyone living in the province’s First Nations who have respiratory symptoms will be tested. Find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, who recorded his first death on Friday.

Sidewalk messages showing support for healthcare workers are seen in Toronto on Saturday. (Alan Habbick / CBC)

Ontario is suppressing rising prices for essential hygiene and medical supplies. Premier Doug Ford on Saturday announced an emergency order resulting in new immediate fines and potential prison terms. “I have zero tolerance for this kind of nonsense,” he said. The province has also banned gatherings of five or more people, effective immediately, with a few small exceptions. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec Deputy Prime Minister Geneviève Guilbault announces police checkpoints this afternoon in eight regions outside the major cities of Quebec where the population is deemed to be at higher risk. Guilbault says that only essential travel will be authorized in these regions and that the Quebec provincial police have also set up checkpoints near the Canada-US border to intercept snowbirds returning to the province to ensure that they understand that there is a quarantine of 14 days. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

New Brunswick announced a special line for healthcare workers to call if symptoms arise. Public Health in the province is asking health workers who have developed symptoms since March 20 to isolate themselves. Learn more about what’s going on in New Brunswick, including news on how many layoffs are attributed to the pandemic, and how physical distance affects parents of newborns.

In Nova Scotia, the head of the provincial telephone health service says that anyone who receives a referral will receive a COVID-19 test. Dr. Todd Howlett, medical director of 811, said the the service adapts to meet demand created by the epidemic. Learn more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island reported a total of 11 cases of COVID-19, with two new cases, a woman in her 20s and another in her 50s who both traveled abroad. Find out more about what’s going on in Prince Edward Island

As some Canadians across the country travel to a country of cottages to isolate themselves with their families during the COVID-19 crisis, mayors of small towns worry about the stress this will put on local health systems. 1:49

Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities are expressing concern after discovering the first case of community transmission of COVID-19. The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, said that a patient admitted to a hospital in St. Anthony, United States, was one of 18 new cases announced on Saturday. Fitzgerald describes the case as an important development because the patient had no history of travel or exposure to a known case of COVID-19. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

Health authorities of Nunavik region in northern Quebec to have confirmed a case of the new coronavirus. Kativik regional police say a woman is in solitary confinement when she “shares a house with others” in Salluit, a hamlet of about 1,200 people on the Hudson Strait. Residents of this community, as well as Kuujjuaraapik and Whapmagoostui in northern Quebec are under night curfew, imposed on Saturday.

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

From Reuters, updated at 5:00 a.m.ET

In the United States, a 49-year-old prisoner in Oakdale, Louisiana, who was serving a 27-year sentence on a drug charge, became the first federal inmate to die from COVID-19, the Federal Bureau of Prisons ( BOP)) announced on Saturday evening. A total of 14 detainees and 13 staff from US federal prisons fell ill with the virus, according to the BOP website.

Cities like Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans are developing as hot spots of infection, while New York continues to be hit. Nurses are asking for more masks and other equipment to protect themselves from the virus that has so far made more than 52,000 people sick and killed more than 700 in New York State, mostly in the city.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

Health officials in Detroit, where poverty and ill health are long standing problems. The number of infections jumped to 1,381, with 31 deaths, at noon on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, Detroit’s trajectory at that time was even steeper than that of New York,” said Dr. Teena Chopra, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at the Detroit Medical Center.

Trump signed a $ 2.2 trillion relief bill on Friday, just hours after it was approved by the House of Representatives, after being passed by the Senate earlier this week.

He also invoked emergency powers to force General Motors Co. to build much-needed fans after accusing America’s largest automaker of “wasting time” during the negotiations.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 5:00 a.m.ET

Death toll in Italy surpassed 10,000 on Saturday, making it the highest of any country in the world. The death toll jumped from 889 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 10,023, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

Italy has the second highest number of cases, behind the United States. He passed China’s tally on Friday.

Meanwhile, The Vatican said Saturday that tests carried out in the residence where Pope Francis lives have shown that the 83-year-old pontiff and his close associates do not have a coronavirus. Tests were carried out on 170 people in the Vatican and six were positive, including one who lives in the guest house in Santa Marta.

In France The next two weeks will be the most difficult to date in the fight against coronaviruses, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned on Saturday as his government rushed to add intensive care beds and source protection equipment. To free up intensive care beds in the most affected areas, the army and rescuers intensified this weekend the transfer of patients to the least affected regions, using a military helicopter and a specially adapted TGV train.

On Saturday, the coronavirus had killed 2,314 people in France, with more than 37,575 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

The UK, 17,089 people tested positive and 1,019 died of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, the health and social affairs ministry said on Twitter. The British should be ready for a “significant period” of foreclosure, Foreign Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

On Saturday, members of the Quebec provincial police meet with a driver of a vehicle near the American border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

In Germany, the number of confirmed cases rose to 52,547 and 389 people died from the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases showed on Sunday.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that his government will order a ban on all nonessential business starting Monday. In a TV address, he said all workers should stay at home “as if it were a weekend” to “step up” efforts to stem the coronavirus epidemic.

Spain is approaching the end of the second week of home stay rules and the closure of most stores, but workers have been allowed to visit offices and factories if they are not in able to work from home. Spain reported 6,528 deaths on Sunday, compared to 5,690 the day before, and a total of 78,797 cases.

People practice physical distance in front of a grocery store in London on Saturday. (Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)

Ireland reported 14 deaths Saturday, all in the eastern part of the country and the most in a single day so far, bringing the total number to 36, the health ministry said. The country has also reported an additional 294 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 2,415. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday ordered a lockdown until April 12. Travel more than two kilometers from home is prohibited, while anyone over the age of 70 must “cocoon”.

In Russia, the mayor of Moscow on Saturday urged residents to stay home during the week of rest announced by President Vladimir Putin in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Russian authorities said they recorded 1,264 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase from 228, the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic. The government announces that it will close all border crossings on March 30; the country has already grounded all international flights and declared a week of rest next week.

Health workers are seen with a patient at San Pedro hospital in Logrono, northern Spain, on Saturday. (Alvaro Barrientos / Associated Press)

In the south of Finland, police are preparing to apply new regulations to end all unnecessary human trafficking to and from Uusimaa, the region that includes the capital, Helsinki, according to Social Affairs Minister Krista Kiuru. The Nordic country has so far confirmed 958 cases of coronavirus – the vast majority of them in Uusimaa – and five deaths. This exceptional decision, which is due to end on April 19, affects the daily lives of some 1.7 million people, nearly a third of the Finnish population.

Swiss infections have surpassed 11,800, the government injecting money into the economy and army medical units helping hospitals. The Swiss authorities light up one of their most famous monuments, the Matterhorn, to show their solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus.

People are seen on Saturday at a Moscow train station. (Associated press)

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in other parts of the world

Forty-six passengers on board German cruise ship Artania has been reported to have symptoms of COVID-19, according to Western Australia Prime Minister Mark McGowan Saturday. The Artania was cleared to enter Fremantle, Western Australia, on Thursday and sick passengers were abducted for treatment in Perth on Friday. The state government initially did not want the ship to dock and attempted to divert it to a military base. There are over 800 people on board the ship.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi apologized to the public on Sunday for imposing a three-week national lockdown, calling it severe but “necessary to win” the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented foreclosure order, which went into effect on Wednesday to keep 1.3 billion Indian people at home for all but essential travel to places like markets or pharmacies, aims to prevent the spread of viruses sweep and overwhelm India’s already strained health care system. . Indian health authorities have confirmed 867 cases of coronavirus, including 25 deaths.

The iconic Matterhorn is illuminated in Zermatt, Switzerland. (Valentin Flauraud / Keystone via AP)

In JapanPrime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised an unprecedented package of measures to protect the world’s third largest economy from the pandemic, saying the country was close to a national emergency as infections soared. The size of the package will exceed that compiled in response to the global financial crisis of 2008, which was worth a total of 57 trillion yen (740 billion Canadian dollars), said Abe.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike launched an appeal following a spike in infections this week, which she said has put Tokyo on the brink of emergency. She asked tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding areas to avoid non-essential and non-emergency exits until April 12, especially this weekend.

Japan reported 68 new cases on Sunday for more than 1,700 cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 55 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said on Sunday. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike asked tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding areas to avoid non-essential and non-emergency exits until April 12, especially this weekend.

A security guard checks the temperature of a customer arriving at a supermarket during the partial lockout in Malaysia on Friday March 27 in Penang. (Goh Chai Hin / AFP via Getty Images)

Malaysia reported 150 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia. The number of deaths from the virus epidemic has dropped from seven to 34, the health ministry said.

I ran confirmed another 144 coronavirus deaths and said that thousands more are in critical condition as the military completes work on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital. Iran has reported nearly 2,400 deaths among more than 32,000 cases.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted on containing the epidemic, despite fears that it may overwhelm health facilities in the country. Authorities urged people to stay at home, but did not impose the extensive security restrictions seen elsewhere in the region.

On the African continent, The coronavirus has now spread to dozens of 47 countries in the WHO African region, with 2,650 people infected and 49 dead, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Social distancing & hand washing in a clinic in Kenya: two of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia recorded 99 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to more than 1,200 coronavirus infections – the most in the Arab Gulf region, with four deaths. On Sunday, local time, the Kingdom said it was extending the suspension of international passenger flights and workplace presence in the public and private sectors indefinitely to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa has the most cases in Africa and at midnight went into a three week lockout. Police in Johannesburg fired tear gas at a crowd of Kenyan commuters as the first day of a coronavirus curfew fell into chaos. Elsewhere, police officers were captured on images of mobile phones hitting people with batons.

Workers organize beds on Saturday to prepare a quarantine center at a sports complex in Gauhati, India. (Anupam Nath / Associated Press)

Indonesia Jakarta authorities have extended the state of emergency for the next two weeks. The country has reported 102 deaths and 1,155 infections.

The United Arab Emirates extended a night curfew to sterilize public places to fight coronavirus Saturday, April 5, after neighboring Qatar reported its first death from the disease.

turkey Saturday, all intercity trains were limited and domestic flights limited, the number of cases of coronavirus having jumped of a third in 5,698, with 92 deaths.