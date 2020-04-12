Coronavirus: what’s happening on Sunday in Canada and around the world

The last:

Police are investigating owners of a private nursing home in the Montreal area after learning that 31 patients have died in the facility since mid-March.

At least five of the deceased residents had contracted COVID-19, Quebec Premier François Legault said on Saturday.

He promised a thorough public inquiry into the Herron residence in Dorval, where the nurses spoke on Saturday about the conditions inside the house.

They said residents were left in unsanitary conditions, many without food and water for more than 24 hours, because the staff did not show up.

“It will be a long-term investigation,” with a review of the camera footage, said Montreal police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The news came at a time when nursing homes were in the spotlight due to disturbing reports in Quebec and Ontario regarding elderly residents contracting COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

These epidemics are a “sad shame, occurring in homes where the” most vulnerable in our society “are in need of expert care, said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto.

COVID-19 may enter long-term care homes and spread in part because of staff who cannot always get a full-time position and have to work in more than one facility, he told CBC News Sunday .

He is asking many of these workers to be exposed to the risk of COVID-19 themselves, he said.

“When you work at minimum wage, when you don’t have sickness benefits, you can to some extent understand why some workers don’t want to be in the line of fire.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a touching speech in the House of Commons on Saturday, said the crisis was most devastating for the elderly. He said that the last members of the “larger generation” who experienced the Great Depression and the Second World War are now most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

Parliament adopted federal wage subsidy legislation Saturday evening after an emergency session. The bill aims to provide financial support to companies reporting large losses of income caused by the pandemic. Eligible businesses and charities will receive money to pay employees up to 75% of their salary.

Members of Parliament, present in limited numbers and seated apart to practice physical distance, are seen on Saturday in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

As of Sunday morning, more than 23,700 Canadians had tested positive for COVID-19. The total death toll is now over 700.

With outbreaks in dozens of facilities, Ontario long-term care homes are suffering the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, which accounts for almost half of all coronavirus deaths in the province. .

Workers at a residence for the disabled in Markham, Ontario, were released on Thursday when they learned of an epidemic there.

Laura Meffen said she removed her daughter Emily Kerr from the nursing home after learning of a “possible epidemic” on Tuesday, which was later confirmed.

Participation House has seen many of its employees abandon their jobs after being informed of the epidemic.

Confirmed infections have reached around 1.7 million worldwide, including more than 100,000 deaths, while the number of cases has exceeded half a million in the United States, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

Health officials have predicted that 11,000 Canadians would die during the pandemic if 2.5% of the population were infected, a figure that could reach 22,000 if the infection rate reached 5% of the population. All projections are “very sensitive” to behaviors, said Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, while health officials describe models with strict measures and provide insight into what would have been could happen without control.

Public health officials have urged people to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and maintain physical distance, hand washing and other measures.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which has released updated information on the virus, says COVID-19 is a “serious health threat”. The agency says the risk varies by community, but notes that the overall risk to Canadians is “considered to be high.”

Trudeau congratulates Canadians on their stay at home over Easter

Spread of new coronavirus, first reported in China in late 2019, continues as Christians around the world celebrate Easter Sunday, church leaders providing online services amid restrictions gathering on the benches.

Prime Minister Trudeau and other leaders across the country take a rare day off to inform the country of the pandemic as Canadians celebrate Easter.

In a written message marking the day, which comes nearly a month after the country began closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Trudeau commemorated the personal sacrifice and compassion that many Canadians displayed during the pandemic .

“We are witnessing tremendous displays of personal sacrifice and compassion during this pandemic. Canadians protect their friends and families by staying at home. Others donate to food banks, shop for friends and relatives, and go to work so that we can continue to get the essential goods and services we need. In doing so, Canadians are showing the true meaning of loving our neighbors like ourselves, “he said.

Read on to see what’s going on in Canada and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

As of Sunday morning, Canada had 23,719 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases have identified more than 6,600 resolved cases. A CBC News death toll, based on public health information and reports, lists 709 deaths from COVID-19 in Canada, as well as two deaths from Canadians linked to a coronavirus abroad.

The best doctor in British Columbia says the province is working closely with federal counterparts to deal with an outbreak in a federal prison in Mission, British Columbia. Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced 35 new cases and three deaths on Saturday, urging residents to stay home over the long weekend and avoid “unnecessary travel”. Find out more about what’s going on in British Columbia

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province will send equipment to other provinces experiencing COVID-19. Kenney said that Alberta had surplus equipment thanks to planning that started at the start of the pandemic.

Ontario will receive 250,000 N95 masks, five million procedural masks, 15 million gloves, 87,000 glasses and 50 respirators; Quebec will receive 250,000 N95 masks, two million procedural masks and 15 million gloves; while British Columbia is slated to receive 250,000 N95 masks. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta.

Paramedics are transporting a patient away from CHSLD Herron on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Saskatchewan recorded its fourth death. A provincial press release stated that the deceased is a Saskatchewan resident in his 60s and died from complications related to COVID-19. Find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan.

In Manitoba, a Winnipeg medical team has designed a new mask for healthcare workers that could help replace the N95 masks – but the province has yet to find someone to make them. Manitoba is seeking quotes from local manufacturers who could begin manufacturing the new masks as soon as possible. Learn more about what’s going on in Manitoba.

Government of Ontario Saturday said has extended until April 23, all emergency orders in effect under a section of the province’s Emergency Management and Emergency Preparedness Act, declared on March 17, to help slow the spread of the infection.

This means the continued closure of amenities in parks and recreational areas, non-essential workplaces, public places and bars and restaurants, as well as restrictions on social gatherings and the prohibition of price gouging. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford unloads personal protective equipment from his vehicle during a donation drive in Toronto on Saturday. (Tijana Martin / Canadian Press)

Premier of Quebec François Legault According to provincial health officials, the discovery of the death of 31 residents of a nursing home in Dorval since mid-March only occurred at the weekend and at least five of them have contracted COVID-19. He said the owners of the house kept information from the government when he contacted to investigate the personnel difficulties.

The nurses say that the residents of the CHSLD Herron were left without food and care, with full diapers and soiled beds. Legault said the homeowner refused to provide government patient records until Friday evening. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec.

Prince Edward Island reports no new cases for third consecutive day. Despite this, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Heather Morrison, urges Islanders to “stay the course” over Easter weekend and to practice physical distance. Learn more about what’s going on on P.E.I.

New Brunswick reported no new cases today. In addition, the government says recoveries have now overshadowed active cases. Learn more about what’s going on at N.B.

Nova Scotia has 21 new cases – including a Halifax Regional Police officer – bringing the province’s total to 428. Learn more about what’s happening in N.S.

People are training to distance themselves physically when they line up outside a store in Halifax on Saturday. (Jeorge Sadi / CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Reports Two New Confirmed Cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the province to 241. Health officials say 120 people have recovered from the virus while there have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province. Learn more about what’s going on at N.L.

In Canada’s North, Yukon government offers financial assistance to eligible businesses who have been affected by COVID-19 and the measures to combat it. In the northern region of Quebec in Nunavik, authorities have reported a sixth case. Nunavut is the only province or territory in Canada to have reported no cases. Learn more about what’s going on in Canada’s North.

Here is an overview of what is happening in the United States

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States overshadowed Italy for the highest level in the world on Saturday and surpassed 20,000 as Chicago and other cities in the Midwest prepared for a potential increase in the number of victims and moved to smothering the smoldering hot spots.

The death rate – that is, the number of deaths relative to the population – is still much higher in Italy than in the United States, which has more than five times more people. And worldwide, the actual number of dead and infected is said to be much higher due to shortages of tests, different counting practices and cover-up by some governments.

While the New York region is still in the midst of a crisis, fear has mounted on the spread of the plague in the heart of the country.

(CBC)

About half of all deaths in the United States occur in the New York metropolitan area, where hospitalizations nevertheless slow down and other indicators suggest that blockages and physical distances “flatten the curve” of infections and escape the apocalyptic scenarios.

New York State reported an additional 783 deaths on Saturday, for a total of more than 8,600.

In the Midwest, pockets of contagion alarmed state and city leaders and led to tighter enforcement.

Twenty-four residents of an Indiana nursing home struck by COVID-19 died, while an Iowa nursing home killed 14. Chicago’s Cook County has set up a temporary mortuary that can accommodate more than 2,000 bodies. And Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot told groups of people to “break up.”

A member of the United States National Guard checks people at a COVID-19 driving test site in New York on Saturday. (Mary Altaffer / The Associated Press)

Nearly 300 inmates from Cook County jail tested positive for the virus and two died.

In Wisconsin, health officials expect an increase in cases of coronavirus after thousands of people went to the polls during the state’s presidential primary on Tuesday.

The governor of Michigan has extended his state’s home stay order with new provisions: people with multiple homes can no longer travel between them.

And in Kansas, the state’s Supreme Court heard arguments on Saturday in a dispute between Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican lawmakers who overturned his decree banning religious services and funerals with more than 10 people.

People wearing protective masks walk past a wall with a chalked message in Chicago on Saturday. (Nam Y. Huh / The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, defense officials say the White House has approved the production of N95 masks.

According to a press release, US $ 133 million will be used to increase mask production capacity to more than 39 million over the next 90 days. Officials say the names of the companies that have been chosen to make the masks will be made available in the coming days when the contract is awarded.

The masks will be manufactured under the Defense Production Act. President Donald Trump has invoked the law, which gives the federal government broad powers to run private companies to meet the needs of national defense, to help provide medical supplies.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s going on in the world

Nearly 80,000 people in Great Britain have tested positive for the virus, among them Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was discharged from London hospital after a week’s stay, with three nights spent in intensive care.

On the advice of his medical team, Johnson will not immediately return to work while he continues to recover at Checkers, the Prime Minister’s country house, his office said on Sunday.

“I owe them my life,” said Johnson, 55, of the National Health Service staff.

Britain reported more than 10,000 deaths from the pandemic on Sunday, with 657 more people dying from the disease. The number of new deaths in one day was lower than the previous two days, with more than 900 deaths from the virus on Friday and Saturday.

Protective masks are hung on Saturday in a decontamination unit at the Battelle N95 decontamination site in Somerville, Massachusetts. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Iran has started reopening Government offices on Saturday after a brief nationwide foreclosure to help contain the worst epidemic of coronavirus in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country out of a total of 68,000 cases.

Authorities ordered most government agencies and all non-essential businesses to remain closed for a week after the vacation in Nowruz ended on April 4.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested that mass gatherings may be banned during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April to most of May.

There are more than 134,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Middle East, including more than 5,300 deaths.

Staff from a medical company work in a laboratory on coronavirus test kits just outside of Tehran on Saturday. (Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

South Korea announced its intention on Saturday to attach tracking bracelets to people who challenge quarantine orders. Authorities say tighter controls are needed because some of the 57,000 people who have been ordered to stay at home have slipped away, leaving smartphones with tracking apps behind. Plans for wider use of the bracelets have been curtailed after objections from human rights activists and lawyers.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that it is examining reports that some patients with COVID-19 in South Korea are positive again after being initially negative for the disease.

Italian carabinieri carry a cross in Saint Peter’s Square while Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass inside the empty Saint Peter’s Basilica on Sunday. (Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

South Korean authorities said on Friday that 91 patients who had been cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the reinfected patients.

People practice physical distance while they wait in line to enter a supermarket in San Donato, on the outskirts of Milan, on Saturday. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP)

Italy has exceeded 19,000 deaths and 150,000 cases of coronavirus. Milestones were reached on Saturday, even as the country continued to see a slight decrease in the number of people hospitalized and in intensive care.

Authorities have warned Italians not to lower their guard, even if the number of new cases and deaths is decreasing, especially on the Easter holiday weekend, when many are tempted to go to the countryside or to the edge of the sea.

Checkpoints have been set up around the main arteries of Milan, the capital of the most affected region of Lombardy – with 38% of all cases and more than half of all deaths.

Health care workers transport two elderly residents of a nursing home who tested positive for COVID-19 in Barcelona on a stretcher on Saturday. (Felipe Dana / The Associated Press)

Spain announced that it would distribute 10 million face masks at major train and metro stations, with the country recording its lowest number of daily deaths in nearly three weeks with 510.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska made the announcement on Saturday, two days before factory and construction workers were allowed to return to work. This comes after a two-week ban on commuting for all workers who are not involved in health care or the production and distribution of food. Grande-Marlaska says the police and civil protection officers will distribute the masks to the “main public transportation hubs” from Monday to Wednesday for these workers.

Spain has confirmed 161,852 infections and 16,353 deaths.

Mounted police check the documents as they patrol the streets of the coastal city of Cancale, France, on Saturday. (David Vincent / The Associated Press)

In France, intensive care units across the country saw fewer patients for the third consecutive day. However, deaths continue to increase. More than 13,000 people have died.

Meanwhile, some 160,000 French security forces were deploying across the country to ensure that people followed the mantra “stay at home” over the Easter weekend. Police have been stationed at highway entrances and other critical transit locations for people trying to escape urban life; officers on horseback painted the beaches and parks along the northern coast of France; and drones have been used in other regions to locate people defying strict confinement rules. These rules end Wednesday after a month, but should be extended.

In Liberia, the first day of a lockdown on COVID-19 was marked by police using sticks and batons to separate people from a market on Saturday. Few physical distancing measures imposed by the government are applied. Liberia on Saturday registered 48 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus with five deaths.

turkey has reported more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 50,000 since the registration of his first confirmed infection exactly one month ago.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said there had been 5,138 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 52,167. The death toll rose to 1,101 with 95 dead.

The minister says the increase in the number of cases reflects a greater number of tests in progress – 33,170 over 24 hours to bring the total number of tests to 340,380.

Mainland china reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 11, including 97 involving overseas travelers, compared to a total of 46 new cases a day earlier, the Chinese National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The commission said in a statement that 63 new cases of asymptomatic coronavirus were reported on Sunday, compared to 34 on Saturday.

The number of infections in mainland China now stands at 82,052, while the death toll stands at 3,339.

Shanghai, China’s commercial hub, contributed to more than half of the imported cases. The city reported 52 new cases of coronavirus on April 11, all involving Chinese nationals from abroad, the municipal health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new Shanghai cases, 51 flew the same flight from Russia on April 10. The 52nd case concerns a Chinese national arriving in Shanghai from a trip to Canada.

Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society of Emergency Medicine warned of an “emergency medicine collapse” due to an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus.

友 達 と 会 え な い。 飲 み 会 も で き な い。

た だ, 皆 さ ん の こ う し た 行動 に よ っ て, 多 く の 命 が 確 実 に 救 わ れ て い ま す.そ し て, 今 こ の 瞬間 も, 過 酷 を 極 め る 現場 で 奮 闘 し て 下 さ っ て い る, 医療 従 事 者 の 皆 さ ん の 負担 の 軽 減 に つ な が。お 一 人 お 一 人 の ご 協力 に 、 心 よ り 感謝 申 し 上 げ ま す。 pic.twitter.com/VEq1P7EvnL & mdash;@AbeShinzo

Their statement said that many hospitals were pushing people rushed by ambulance, including those who suffered from stroke, heart attacks and external injuries. Some of those who were subsequently turned back tested positive for the coronavirus.

Masks and surgical gowns were missing, the statement said. Japan has nearly 7,000 cases of coronavirus and about 100 deaths, but the number is increasing. The government declared a state of emergency, asking people to stay at home.