Coronavirus: what’s happening on Sunday in Canada and around the world

The official national count of confirmed cases is close to 300.

Ontario announced 39 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total number to 142.

Nova Scotia has its first suspected cases, three in all.

The discussion on return travelers will be part of the Trudeau cabinet meeting.

Nike is closing stores in several countries, including Canada.

American Airlines does away with the majority of international flights.

Alterra Mountain Co. ski resorts, including Tremblant in Quebec, have temporarily closed.

CBC / Radio-Canada and television distributors make 24-hour news channels widely available.

Ontario Reports 39 New Cases of COVID-19, Infection Caused by New Coronavirus, Amid Growing Number of Travel Restrictions Around the World and Canadian Government Pressure to Urge Citizens to stranger to go home.

The province now has 142 cases, five of which are classified as resolved. Most infections have been reported in southern Ontario.

The first case of COVID-19 in Ontario related to a long-term care home for the elderly has been confirmed by the Niagara Region Medical Officer of Health. Dr. Mustafa Hirji says that a man in the 1980s from the Ina Grafton Gage village in St. Catharines tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Ontario and Quebec announced new measures on Saturday restricting who is allowed to visit long-term care facilities in those provinces.

In Ontario, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, urged long-term care homes to prohibit access for everyone except “essential visitors”. This group was defined as the parent of any dying or seriously ill person, as well as the parent or guardian of a sick child or adolescent.

The Premier of Québec, François Legault, went even further by advising anyone over the age of 70 to stay at home until further notice and by implementing a provincial ban on visitors to hospitals and residences for the elderly.

A customer walks an empty aisle of pasta, rice, beans and soup at a Loblaws supermarket in Toronto on Saturday. The number of coronavirus cases in Canada has reached 250. (Chris Helgren / Reuters)

Legault also urged the 300,000 “snowbirds” in Quebec who spend winters in warmer climates, especially Florida, to return home “as soon as possible”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that he had a phone call with US President Donald Trump following a press conference during which US officials discussed the possibility of immobilizing all domestic flights to south of the border.

Some international flights will be diverted

Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office said on Sunday that no Canadian airport will close its doors to domestic flights, but that some international flights will be diverted to certain airports. The list of flights and airports concerned will not yet be finalized.

Trudeau told CTV Question period that a discussion on closing borders or mandatory screening of all returning travelers will be part of a cabinet meeting on Sunday. He said officials “don’t get anything off the table”.

In Ottawa, Global Affairs Canada asked Canadians currently abroad to expedite their return home while they still have the opportunity. The advice marks an escalation for the government, which previously urged Canadians to cancel or postpone non-essential travel.

“Airlines have canceled flights. New restrictions may be imposed with little warning. Your travel plans may be seriously disrupted and you may be forced to stay outside Canada longer than expected,” said the department in an email to Canadians registered abroad.

If you are traveling abroad, you can register with government here.

“Find out what trade options are still available to return to Canada. Consider returning to Canada sooner than expected if these options become more limited.”

John Cordina and his wife want to leave Nerja, Spain, and return home to Toronto, but cannot afford to pay what he says are Air Canada price tickets. He said they had to return on March 31, but would like to leave earlier because his wife has breathing problems.

Travelers returning to the United States have been greeted with hours of waiting for required medical exams at airports, despite assurances from the Department of Homeland Security that it is trying to add more screening capacity.

US chief infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he did not expect the United States to limit domestic travel in the near future.

Over 150,000 people infected worldwide

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 9, as cases began to increase in countries around the world.

But Canadian public health officials continue to describe the risk to the public as relatively low, as they advocate for hygiene measures such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

Speaking of isolation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures to combat COVID-19, warning against international travel. 2:27

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,600 people worldwide, including one in British Columbia.

Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of those who get the virus recover. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the general population is low.

However, for some, including Canadians 65 and older, those with weakened immune systems, and those with pre-existing conditions, the disease can be much more serious. To date, less than 15% of Canadians diagnosed with the disease have had to be hospitalized.

The growing number of cases has resulted in the widespread closure of schools and universities, the massive cancellation of large-scale events, multi-million dollar economic stimulus packages from governments and the suspension of Parliament until ‘to April 20.

Here’s how Canada’s provinces and territories are managing the COVID-19 epidemic

For more details on what is happening in each province – including those that do not yet have a case – visit your local site.

Ontario Remains At The Epicenter Of The National Epidemic, with 142 confirmed cases, including 39 announced on Sunday. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health urges all long-term care homes to allow only essential visitorsand the authorities have personal visits suspended in provincial and federal prisons. Ontarians are also invited to stay away from hospital emergencies unless they are very sick. Find out more about what’s happening in Ontario.

A ticket agent helps travelers arriving on a flight from Frankfurt to Denver International Airport outside Denver, Colorado on Friday. (Jim Urquhart / Reuters)

Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s top public health official, said her province is struggling with unnecessary testing as the number of cases continues to increase. She reported nine new positive tests on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 73. “For most people, you don’t need a test,” said Henry during a briefing in Vancouver. “We want to make sure the tests are available to everyone who needs them.” Learn more about what’s going on in British Columbia here.

Alberta’s top public health official, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said 10 new cases were reported in the province on Saturday, bringing the total number to 39. Among the new cases, she said that one patient in Edmonton and one in Calgary are in intensive care. Learn more about what’s going on in Alberta here.

Quebec authorities have reported seven new cases in the province, bringing the total to 24. Learn more about what’s going on in Quebec here.

Medical personnel prepare to receive patients for coronavirus screening at a temporary evaluation center at the Brewer hockey arena in Ottawa on March 13, 2020. (Patrick Doyle / Reuters)

Manitoba confirmed his fourth case on Saturday and announced that his students would also be out of school for two more weeks. No new cases were announced on Saturday and the four confirmed cases were reportedly contracted during travel. To find out more about what’s going on in Manitoba, click here.

P.E.I. had his Saturday first confirmed case of COVID-19, a woman who has just returned from a cruise and who is currently isolated at home. The province has posted signs on its Confederation Bridge and at Charlottetown Airport, urging all international travelers to isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return. Learn more about what’s going on in Prince Edward Island here.

The chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories said the territory started planning for a pandemic a few weeks ago, basing its strategy on lessons learned from the spread of the H1N1 virus in 2009. As the territory’s health systems can be overloaded at best, there are plans for “alternative sites” for care, such as school gymnasiums, community halls and “isolation tents”. Learn more about what’s going on in the N.W.T. here.

Saskatchewan has announced four other suspected COVID-19 cases, bringing the province’s current total to six. The Ministry of Health announced the new cases on Saturday. Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health is expected to speak about the new cases on Sunday. As of Monday, events with more than 250 people will not be allowed, nor will events with more than 50 people where someone present recently traveled abroad. To find out more about what’s going on in Saskatchewan, click here.

New Brunswick announced his second suspected case on Saturday to rally behind his only confirmed case, which was announced on Wednesday. The province has also decided to close schools for two weeks, with an exemption for daycare centers. “I want to be proactive,” said Prime Minister Blaine Higgs. Learn more about what’s going on in New Brunswick.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced its first suspected case of COVID-19 on Saturday. Province launched a website on Saturday present information to COVID-19 to the public. The province has seen a number of event cancellations, but others have progressed as planned, such as the St. John’s farmer’s market. To find out more about what’s going on in Newfoundland and Labrador, click here.

Nova Scotia has three suspected virus cases, all related to travel. The individuals were informed and isolated, the province said on Sunday in a statement. To find out more about what’s going on in Nova Scotia, click here.

The Government of Nunavut has canceled all non-essential duty travel for its employees and has asked residents to avoid international travel and non-essential travel to Canada. All short circuits have been canceled, which means that all courts in communities outside of Iqaluit will be postponed, while stores have introduced purchase limits to reduce panic purchases. There have been no cases of illness on the territory, although the government said in a press release that it has a plan to fight the pandemic and that health centers have the resources to respond COVID-19. To find out more about what’s happening in Nunavut, click here.

Politicians in the Yukon have discussed how the tourism industry in the territory would be affected by COVID-19. Tourism operators asked on Thursday $ 2.5 million stimulus package to compensate for the expected losses, while the government under fire from opposition parties to minimize the threat to the Yukon economy. No cases were found in the territory, but health officials said they were ready. To find out more about what’s going on in the Yukon, click here.

Canada reported nearly 300 cases on Sunday. To date, the death of a B.C. resident is the only known COVID-19 death in Canada.

Ontario: 142 confirmed (five cases resolved).

British Columbia: 73 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved).

Alberta: 39 confirmed.

Quebec: 24 confirmed.

New Brunswick: two confirmed.

Nova Scotia: three presumptive.

Manitoba: four confirmed.

Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: four confirmed.

Saskatchewan: Six presumptive.

Prince Edward Island: a confirmed one.

Newfoundland and Labrador: a presumption.

Friday, people are lining up to get supplies outside a Costco store in Boisbriand, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Here’s what’s going on in the U.S.

Trump announced on Saturday that the United States would extend travel restrictions to Europe to include Britain and Ireland.The United States, armed with new pandemic tools, prepared for it to get worse before improve. The government’s main infection expert has warned that COVID-19 could explode within the country in the coming days.

Under the restrictions on travel to Europe, U.S. citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be directed to 13 airports and subject to screening. health and quarantine orders.

“If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t,” said Trump.

The House approved legislation early Saturday to directly relieve Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate has yet to vote on the package. Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, freeing up to US $ 50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

The United States has recorded at least 51 deaths and approximately 2,500 confirmed infections.

The city of Hoboken in New Jersey is implementing a curfew, starting Monday evening, from 10 p.m. until 5:00 am Bars and restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery.

Here’s what’s going on in business, entertainment and sports

Toronto-based theater titan Mirvish Productions announced Saturday that it will suspend live performances immediately until at least April 12. Cancellations include representations of Hamilton, One of the most anticipated shows of the year. Refunds will be available to affected ticket holders.

Cirque du Soleil, creator of several of Las Vegas’ most popular shows, said on Saturday that it is temporarily suspending production in Las Vegas and around the world due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

The World Curling Federation has announced that it will cancel the world men’s curling championship in Glasgow, Scotland, which Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador is scheduled to participate in on March 28.

American airlines plans to cut 75% of its international flights until May 6.

Nike closes all of its stores in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Australia and New Zealand, March 16-27, to curb the spread of coronavirus. The company asked all of its American employees to work from home from Monday to March 31.

Vail Resorts has announced that it will close its 37 ski resorts for at least a week, including Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia.

Alterra Mountain Co. said it has suspended operations at its 15 North American ski resorts until further notice. The company’s Canadian activities on this list include Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario. CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia will continue to operate until Tuesday.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens have all announced they will close on Monday.

Empty stadium for the Olympic flame ceremony

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games flame transfer in Athens next week will be in an empty stadium. Greece canceled the rest of the national Olympic torch relay across the country on Friday to avoid attracting crowds.

Rugby Canada joined her hockey and soccer counterparts by suspending “all nationally sanctioned rugby activities” until at least April 10 due to COVID-19.

Here’s what’s going on in Europe

From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, updated at 12:00 p.m. ET

Spain declared a two-week state of emergency Authorities locked the country on Saturday, ordering people to leave their homes only if they need to buy food, medicine, or go to work or the hospital. On Sunday, the number of deaths from the virus more than doubled in the past 24 hours to 136, while the total number of infections approached 8,000.

France, reporting 4,469 cases and 91 deaths on Sunday, has ordered the closure of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, cafes and restaurants.

In a national television address on Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez detailed the battery of exceptional measures put in place as part of a two-week state of emergency to combat the sharp increase in infections.

Later Saturday, the Spanish government said that Sanchez’s wife had tested positive for the coronavirus. Begona Gomez and the Prime Minister are in good health, the government said.

Two ministers from Sanchez’s cabinet, the Minister of Equality and the Minister of Regional Affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week. The rest of the cabinet was negative.

In a containment zone similar to that already imposed in Italy, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, go to work, go to hospitals and banks or make related trips to the care of the young and the elderly. . All schools and universities have been closed, as well as restaurants, bars, hotels and other non-essential retail businesses.

The Spanish cabinet meets on Saturday to declare a two-week state of emergency, while 1,500 new cases are reported. 2:41

“From now on, we are entering a new phase,” said Sanchez after a cabinet meeting that lasted more than seven hours. “We will not hesitate to do what we have to do to defeat the virus. We are putting health first.”

Spanish authorities have declared that the number of infections has exceeded 5,700, half of which in the capital, Madrid. This represents a national increase of over 1,500 in 24 hours. The country recorded 136 deaths, against 120. Spain has the fifth largest number of cases, behind China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Paris followed other cities by closing the main tourist attractions, and France has announced the closure of all restaurants, cafes, theaters and non-essential stores from Sunday. France has registered at least 3,600 infections. He banned all gatherings of more than 100 people, ordered the closure of all schools and asked companies to allow workers to stay at home.

On Sunday, France continued its plans for municipal elections at the national level, but ordered special measures to keep populations at a distance and to disinfect the surfaces.

In Italy, the most affected European country, the number of deaths has exceeded 1,400 and infections have increased from about 20% overnight to more than 21,000 due to what authorities have described as irresponsible behavior on the part of people still socializing despite blocking nationwide. Many Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, have also decided to close the playgrounds and parks.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said production – especially of food and health products – should not stop. On Saturday, union and industrial leaders reached an agreement to keep the factories running.

At noon, people all over Italy stepped out onto their balconies, terraces or gardens or leaned out of the windows to applaud for several minutes as a thank you to the medical workers.

Britain’s death toll almost doubled from yesterday to 21, and the number of people infected rose to more than 1,100. Ireland recorded 90 confirmed cases and one death on Friday. People over 70 in the UK will have to isolate themselves “in the coming weeks,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News on Sunday.

Total infections in Greece approached 230 with three dead, and police arrested 45 traders on Saturday for violating a trading ban.

Denmark has closed its borders and interrupted passenger traffic to and from the country. Travelers will be turned back at the border if they are unable to prove that they have “a legitimate reason” to enter – for example, if they are Danish citizens or residents.

Poland plans to close borders at midnight and refuse entry to all foreigners, unless they live in Poland or have personal ties there. Czech Republic and Slovakia has taken similar action. Lithuania said he was introducing border controls at the borders with Poland and Latvia.

Austria has introduced significant movement restrictions Sunday in public places, urging the Austrians to isolate themselves, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people and further reducing entries from other countries. Visitors from Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine will not be allowed into the country, the office of the chancellor said in a statement, unless they undertake two weeks of operation in home quarantine or they have a current health certificate.

Russia said its borders with Norway and Poland will be closed to most foreigners from Sunday.

Here’s what’s going on in China and South Korea

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 8:30 a.m.ET

The spread of COVID-19 in China has slowed considerably, according to the National Health Commission. After reporting thousands of new cases a day just a month ago, the commission said on Sunday that there were 10 new deaths and 20 new cases.

Wuhan is now the only city in Hubei still designated “high risk”. Several Hubei municipalities are gradually resuming public transport and reopening their activities. Parks, museums and art galleries have reopened in Shanghai.

Anyone arriving in Beijing from abroad will be transferred directly to a central quarantine center for 14 days for observation from March 16, an official with the city government said on Sunday.

A family wearing protective masks takes a selfie at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, on Saturday. (Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images)

South Korea’s war on coronavirus widens despite a notable drop in the number of new cases. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun calls for vigilance after the emergence of clusters of infection in regions such as Seoul and warns of the possibility of the virus entering the country from abroad as epidemics multiply in the West .

Chung’s comments at a government meeting on Saturday came as infections continued to slow in the most affected city of Daegu, which reported daily increases of 60 to 70 cases in the last three days after reaching on average about 500 new cases a day a week ago.

South Korea has reported 76 new cases, bringing the total to 8,162 cases.

