Coronavirus: WHO officials urge global cooperation, saying that spread cannot be “assumed” in warm climates

World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday about ongoing global cooperation. COVID-19 As the number of confirmed cases approaches 100,000, outbreaks are essential to stop the spread of coronavirus spread.

In a Friday briefing from Geneva, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged all countries to “ contain their highest priorities ” and delay the spread of COVID-19 to hospitals, civilians, and Development of treatment.

“every day [the epidemic is slowed] We are approaching another day to get vaccines and treatments, “said Tedros.

In addition to encouraging containment, Tedros said WHO will publish a set of protocols or “roadmaps” for countries studying new coronaviruses, with France and South Africa already using protocols clinically. Trials added that show plans.

The WHO Secretary-General urged all countries to “do the same thing,” stating that “it is important for countries to coordinate.”

“In a globalized world, the only option is to stand together,” Tedros said. “Every country needs to make sure we stand together.… COVID-19 is a common enemy and the only way we can win [it] Standing together. “

Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and technical leader in the WHO Health Emergency Program, added that, like previous outbreaks such as MERS, “focus” should be on countries that help each other.

During the briefing, Michael J. Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergency Program, responded to questions as to whether the coronavirus could slow down in warmer climates and at this point “ don’t make that assumption ” Said that is the best.

“We still don’t know what the activity and behavior of this virus would do in different climatic conditions,” Ryan said. “[There is] There is currently no evidence to suggest that it will happen. “

Authorities also discussed the possibility of re-infection, but it is unclear whether those who reported re-infection of COVID-19 actually re-infected the virus or remained on the system after a failed test. Kerkhove added that additional research is needed to determine the exact time frame in which infected individuals may be “lost” or remain infectious Was.

She also practices appropriate protection and prevention practices in outbreaks, including hand washing, “breathing etiquette” (eg, elbow coughing and sneezing), and educating family and friends about such practices is ” Important “.

During the briefing, Tedros also stated that it was looking at new therapies and test methods, including 40 diagnostic tests, 20 vaccines under development, and “many” clinical trials of therapeutics. He did not give a timeframe for the release or implementation of these methods.

“We are all together and we all have a role to play,” Tedros emphasized. The reason is not rumors, but solidarity, not stigma. “