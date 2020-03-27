Coronavirus “will define my generation,” says New York hospital nurse

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

“We are following as best we can, but it is like nothing we have ever seen before,” said a New York nurse – who was not allowed to speak to the media and wanted to remain anonymous – said Fox News.

It seems like a refrain among health care experts grappling with the severity of coronavirus pandemic. “The temperature is definitely going up,” said the health care provider, whose hospital is located about 30 miles north of New York.

NYC EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN: CORONAVIRUS CASES ARE ON THE RISE, WE NEED “MORE OF EVERYTHING”

“It is illness that will define my generation of nurses,” said the nurse.

Working in the hospital’s specialized cancer treatment facility has done little to alleviate the fears of healthcare professionals or those who depend on healthcare workers for treatment.

“Coming to work, even in my isolated workplace, is worrying,” said the nurse. “[Our patients] are afraid, and rightly so. They literally risk their lives coming for treatment and apart from eliminating visitors, imposing masks and taking everyone’s temperature at the front door, there is nothing more we can do to keep them safe. “

Nevertheless, the nurse argued that the most frightening of seeing this crisis from the inside, whether from the specialist unit or on the front lines like the nurse’s colleagues, is the apparent lack of preparation.

New York City has seen more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19.

“Never in my nursing career have we (I) been able to [patient] an answer as to what will follow so far, “said the healthcare professional. “I think we all thought we were better prepared for an event like this, but the reality was sobering.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

It’s not just a local problem, suggested the nurse.

“I am frustrated with both our federal leadership and our health care delivery system. The lack of available tests and equipment is inexcusable given the financial resources available in this country, “said the nurse.

“Never in my nursing career have we (I) been able to [patient] an answer as to what will follow so far. “ – Anonymous nurse working just north of New York

“We have been blind to the real and more likely threats that threaten us. Now, unfortunately, many innocent people will pay dearly for the inexcusable ignorance of our leaders. “

Friday morning, the new coronavirus had infected more than 542,000 people in 175 countries and territories, causing more than 24,361 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.