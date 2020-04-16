Coronavirus wreaks havoc on US local governments as layoffs and wage cuts loom

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

As thousands of people fight for their lives, the next COVID-19 victim may be closer to home. Cities, counties and states deal with layoffs, wage cuts and hiring freezes as sales, income, corporate and tourism taxes plummet.

“We will pick up your trash. Your lights, your water will be there,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, said on Wednesday. “But make no mistake, there will be big cuts.”

Los Angeles was hardly alone. According to a study by the Brooking Institute, the most affected cities include Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, cities that derive more than 67% of their general income from income tax. Tulsa, Okla., Denver and Lincoln, Neb., Collected more than half of their sales tax revenues, which are almost zero.

The grocery store in most places is not taxed. Budgets in other cities such as Birmingham, Alabama, Lexington, Kentucky, Kansas City and Fayetteville, Arkansas, have also relied heavily on volatile taxes and individual industries are now closed. Cities that depend on property taxes have been less exposed.

“Property taxes are very stable compared to other forms of taxes, especially during a recession,” said director of tax policy for the Tax Foundation, Jared Walczak. “Many projects can be delayed. You may be able to postpone this to a later year, but there are some services that you really can’t do much about. You have to meet those needs. ”

More than 1,100 cities told the Conference of Mayors of the United States that they needed to cut public services. Nearly 600 people predicted that they would fire workers, including firefighters and police.

Tourist taxes have also dried up. Florida, Arizona, New York and California were particularly affected. San Diego forecasts a loss of $ 100 million, 75% of hotel taxes. Los Angeles has predicted a 70% drop in tourism taxes. San Francisco faces a shortfall of $ 800 million. Mayor Bill de Blasio said today that New York City is facing major budget cuts and a hiring freeze.

“We will lose $ 7.4 billion in taxes over the next two years,” said the Democrat on Thursday. “Sales taxes are going down because people are not going out. They are not buying. Income tax, obviously, down, people have lost their jobs, lost their income.”

Counties and states have experienced similar effects. California County Counties Executive Director Graham Knaus said the virus had sparked an “unprecedented emergency”.

“Tourism has almost disappeared at the moment,” said Walczak. “We can all hope that he will return soon enough, but at the moment almost no one is traveling for pleasure and very few people are traveling for business. So these taxes have almost disappeared.”

States faced layoffs and lower wages during the 2001 and 2008 recession. California had a particularly severe impact, with 50% of its tax revenue coming from the wealthiest 1% of taxpayers. Without their capital gains taxes and with massive market losses offsetting their revenues, the state faced a shortfall of up to $ 50 billion, according to public finance officials who said the “slowdown” is unlike anything we’ve seen. “

“State and local governments need broad federal support to respond at this time,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, in California. “Without substantial economic intervention from the federal government, many of these middle-class households are at risk of falling into poverty.”

Most worrying: unemployment benefits and health care. Medi-Cal, the state’s free health care for its poorest residents, has already enrolled some 13 million Californians. The COVID-19 crisis could add up to 1 million more. On Wednesday, Newsom announced plans to provide illegal immigrants with $ 500 to $ 1,000 per family as they did not qualify for unemployment benefits or a federal stimulus check.

Although each state has faced its own deficit, Nevada is probably among the worst.

Sales and gambling taxes accounted for more than 46% of Nevada’s general fund revenue. When home stay orders are lifted, many analysts have said they don’t expect travelers to return on planes, especially casinos, without social distancing.