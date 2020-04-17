Coronaviruses Could Hinder Longer Fight Against Diseases Like AIDS And Tuberculosis, Warn Medical Experts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

As the world focuses on coronavirus pandemic experts fear losing ground in long fight against other infectious diseases AIDS, tuberculosis and cholera who kill millions every year.

The decades of effort that have enabled the World Health Organization to set target dates for eradication malaria, polio and other diseases.

With the coronavirus invading hospitals, redirecting medical personnel, causing supply shortages and suspending health services, “our greatest fear” is that resources for other diseases will be diverted and exhausted, said Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This situation is exacerbated in countries with already overburdened health systems, such as Sudan. Doctors at Al-Ribat National Hospital in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, shared a document detailing national measures: fewer patients admitted to emergency rooms, elective surgeries postponed indefinitely, primary care cut for non-critical cases and qualified physicians transferred to COVID-19 patients.

Similar scenes are taking place around the world. Even in countries with highly developed health care systems, such as South Korea, patients seeking treatment for diseases like tuberculosis have had to be denied, said Hojoon Sohn, of the South Korea-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

About 30 percent of the world’s TB cases – out of 10 million each year – go undiagnosed, and gaps in care are concentrated in 10 countries with the most infections, said Sohn.

“These are people who are unlikely to seek care, even under normal circumstances,” he said. “So, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing overload on health systems and governments issuing home support orders, it is very likely that the number of undetected TB patients will increase.”

In Congo, already overwhelmed by the latest outbreak of Ebola and years of violent conflict, the coronavirus comes after a measles epidemic has killed more than 6,000 people, said Anne-Marie Connor, National Director of World Vision, a humanitarian aid organization.

“It is likely that we will see many” indirect “deaths from other illnesses,” she said.

The cascading impact of the pandemic is not limited to treatment. Other factors, such as access to transportation during a closure, threaten India’s progress in the area of ​​tuberculosis. Patients and doctors cannot go to clinics, and it is difficult to send samples for testing.

India accounts for almost a third of tuberculosis cases worldwide and patient diagnosis has been delayed in many areas. Dr Yogesh Jain in Chhattisgarh – one of the poorest states in India – and other doctors fear that this means “tuberculosis cases would certainly increase”.

Blockages related to coronaviruses have also interrupted the flow of supplies, including essential drugs, protective equipment and oxygen, said Dr. Marc Biot, director of operations for International Aid Group Doctors Without Borders.

“These are hard to find now because everyone is rushing for them at the same time,” said Biot.

Fear of the resurgence of certain diseases is further compounded by delays in the vaccination efforts of more than 13.5 million people, according to the vaccine alliance GAVI. The international organization has said that 21 countries are reporting vaccine shortages as a result of border closings and airline disruptions – mainly in Africa – and 14 vaccination campaigns against diseases like polio and measles were postponed.

the Measles and Rubella Initiative said measles vaccination campaigns in 24 countries are already delayed, and he fears that more than 117 million children in 37 countries are missing out.

Dr. Jay Wenger, who leads polio eradication efforts to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said that it was difficult to recommend the suspension of polio home vaccines and that, although it could lead to an increase in cases, “this is a necessary measure to reduce the risk of increased the transmission of COVID-19 ”.

Mosquito-borne disease prevention programs have also been hampered. In Sri Lanka, where dengue fever cases almost doubled in 2019 compared to the previous year, health inspectors are tasked with locating COVID-19 suspected patients, interrupting their “routine work” of site destruction mosquito breeding home, said Dr Anura Jayasekara, director of Sri Lanka National Dengue Control Unit.

During a pandemic, history shows that other diseases can make a strong comeback. During the Ebola epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2014-2016, almost as many died from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria due to reduced access to health care.

Rashid Ansumana, a community health expert in Sierra Leone who studied the Ebola epidemic, said that “the impact of the coronavirus will certainly be higher.”

Health care providers are trying to ease the crisis by giving months of supplies to people with hepatitis C, HIV and tuberculosis, said Biot from Doctors Without Borders.

As countries face difficult healthcare choices in the midst of the pandemic, Nkengasong of CDC Africa warns that efforts to fight other diseases cannot be abandoned.

“The time to advocate for these programs is not when COVID is finished. The time has come, ”he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.