Cotton, Chinese government “still lies” about coronavirus as evidence points to increased deaths

Sen. Tom cotton, R-Ark., Calls on Chinese Government to Continue Lying coronavirus, after their initial response – he said – made it become the global problem it is.

Cotton pointed to facts on the ground in China that directly contradict messages from the country’s leaders.

“The Chinese Communist Party is still lying,” said Cotton, saying he knew in January that the virus could be a global pandemic due to the Chinese government’s response. They had downplayed its seriousness from the start, despite the foreclosure of tens of millions of people, and now Cotton says they continue to make statements undermined by the facts.

“You see him again today. So, for example, China says it has no more new cases, no more new deaths, but it has just closed all cinemas in the country just days after opening them, “he told “Sunday Morning Futures” by Fox News. that the Wuhan morgues also tell a different story from government officials.

“They say they only had 2,500 cases that resulted in death, but a single morgue ordered more than 5,000 urns. You can look at these basic facts to know that the Chinese Communist Party is still lying today, as it was in December and January, and that is why what could have been a local problem in Wuhan turned into a global pandemic from which more than 2,000 Americans have now died. “

In February, Cotton spoke of a “Chinese level 4 super biosafety laboratory that studies human infectious diseases” in Wuhan. In light of this, plus China’s ban on the CDC and the expulsion of journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post, Cotton said there was evidence that China was “trying to cover the greatest history in the world. ” . “

Cotton said China has recognized that the first story that the virus first appeared in a market in Wuhan was not true, although the market population was used to spread it.

“As for what happened in this level 4 biosafety laboratory, this super laboratory in Wuhan, we still do not know because the PC Chinse refuses to clean itself,” he said.

Cotton noted that China is looking for coronaviruses. If he recognized that there were “legitimate reasons” to do so, such as the development of vaccines or therapeutic drugs, “we do not yet know the origin of this virus to date”.

Cotton, meanwhile, discussed the United States’ dependence on China for the production of antibiotics and pharmaceutical ingredients, which is why it is pushing for legislation to reduce this dependence by encouraging manufacturing And asking the federal government to buy products made in the United States.

Finally, said Cotton, China will be held accountable for its actions “when it loses things like the manufacturing capacity we have outsourced to it or when other democratic governments around the world respond to their people who know that the China is responsible for this virus. “