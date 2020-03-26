Cotton: “It’s crazy” to count on “an enemy of the United States” for its “basic pharmaceutical products”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Said Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic highlights importance of securing America medical supply chain and increase production of vital medicines to end long-standing dependence on the Chinese government.

“The Chinese Communist Party has unleashed this plague on the world which has turned what could have been a local health problem in Wuhan into a global pandemic,” said Cotton.Hannity.” Wednesday.

“But,” he continued, “that is exactly what the Chinese Communist Party has always done. It is dishonest, it is corrupt and it is an enemy of the United States.”

THE DRUG INDUSTRY FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST THE MANUFACTURE OF CHINA

The spread of the virus has highlighted long-standing concerns by some experts about the United States’ “overdependence” on Chinese pharmaceutical production. America essentially ceased domestic production of penicillin around 2004 – a move that has been applauded as a way to save money on generic drugs, but has been the subject of much concern in recent years.

“It’s one thing to have jobs making garden chairs or trinkets in China. It’s another thing to make basic pharmaceuticals that we need, like antibiotics or penicillin, buprofen, from the advil. It’s crazy that we depend on China, a country that at this time still threatens to withhold these essential medical supplies from the United States, “said Mr. Cotton.

CHINA ADVISES REFUSING AMERICANS WHO SAVE CORONAVIRUS MEDICINES

“That’s why it has to stop and we have to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity back to the United States.”