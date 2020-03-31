Countdown Clicks Again for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) – The countdown clocks have been reset and are back on for the Tokyo Olympics.

The model outside Tokyo station and others in the Japanese capital were turned on almost immediately after the organizers announced the new dates – from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

The clocks remained 479 days. This sounds far away, but also weak and insignificant compared to the global fallout from the coronavirus.

Again, there is not much time to go back to the first Olympic Games to postpone since the start of the modern games 124 years ago; not for 11,000 Olympic athletes, 4,400 Paralympic athletes – and not for sponsors, broadcasters, fans who have already bought tickets, organizers and Japanese taxpayers who have spent billions and will have to find billions more to pay the downside .

“I think these Olympics are going to be of great historic significance,” said Yoshiro Mori, chairman of the Tokyo organizing committee, after confirming the new dates.

Mori, a 82-year-old former Japanese prime minister, also recalled that there is no guarantee that the coronavirus pandemic will be under control in a year. This includes the new dates for the Paralympic Games which are now set from August 24 to September 7. 5.

“It is a prayer we have and I believe someone will listen to our prayers,” said Mori.

After a brief discussion of the Olympics in the spring, the new summer dates overlap perfectly with the same time slot that has been chosen for 2020. The organizers hope to overlay the old plans with new plans, keep the sites in place, secure thousands of rooms in the Athletes Village, deploying the same volunteers and letting those who bought tickets keep them.

The summer date also avoids conflicts with crowded sports schedules in North America and Europe. But summer in Tokyo also means dealing with intense heat and humidity, the main concern of game organizers before the pandemic.

“Obviously, in the summer, there could be typhoons and heat problems,” said Mori. “However, this situation is the same. We have always had these problems, so we will be ready to deal with them. “

Although international sports federations have accepted the new dates, some, such as the International Triathlon Union, have preferred the cooler spring during the cherry blossom season in Japan. But this was canceled by the simplest way to align the sites.

“We are currently in discussions with all sites,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO of the organizing committee. “At this stage, we have no final decision. However, some problems have already arisen.”

Muto said organizers have yet to hear a venue say that the rescheduled Olympic events cannot be held there next year.

“There are many places that cannot yet make a decision. So we have to negotiate with them, “he said. “If we have to change the venues, we may also have to change the competition schedule.”

“Personally, I don’t think there will be many major changes to the (competition) schedule,” he added. “But our discussions have not yet gone that far.”

David Wallechinsky, president of the International Society of Olympic Historians, said the 2021 Olympics – they will still be officially called the 2020 Olympics – could become a symbol for a world recovering from the pandemic.

“I view this postponement as an opportunity for the Olympic Movement rather than a setback,” he said in an email to the Associated Press.

He said that outright cancellation, rather than postponement, was probably not possible.

“From a financial point of view, the cancellation was not a viable option,” he said. “The repercussions would have been complex and generalized.”

Mori and Muto both recognized that relaunching the Olympic Games would entail “huge costs”. Estimates range from an additional $ 2 billion to $ 6 billion. And Japanese taxpayers will take most of the bills, as they have done for most preparations so far.

Muto has promised transparency in the calculation of costs and test times to decide on their distribution.

“There will be costs and we will have to consider them one by one,” said Muto. “I think it will be the most difficult process.”

Japan officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics. However, an audit office of the Japanese government says the costs are already twice as high. When it won the tender in 2013, Tokyo said the Olympics could cost $ 7.3 billion.

All expenses are public money, with the exception of $ 5.6 billion from an operating budget funded by private funds. About $ 3.3 billion of this budget was raised through local sponsorship deals led by Dentsu Inc., the Japanese advertising and public relations giant.

This amount is almost three times higher than any previous Olympic Games.

“The current sponsorship contracts will expire this year,” said Muto. “And since the games will be extended until next year, we would like to ask them for extensions. I do not hear that they have specific objections to this. And if we would like to ask them for more contributions – nothing has been decided. “

The Swiss-based International Olympic Committee is contributing $ 1.3 billion to the Tokyo Olympics, according to documents from the organizing committee. The IOC contribution is allocated to the operating budget.

The IOC generated revenues of $ 5.7 billion during the last four-year Olympic cycle, 73% of which came from the sale of broadcasting rights and 18% from the income of long-term sponsors. The American television channel NBC represents half of the IOC’s broadcasting revenues and contributes more than a billion dollars for the rights to each of the Olympic Games.

The IOC also has nearly $ 2 billion in reserve and insurance funds to cover emergency situations.

“NBC, in particular, has a lot to say,” said historian Wallechinsky. “This is why the games are scheduled for the summer, which is not ideal for athletes who participate in outdoor sports. The Tokyo Olympics in 1964 took place in October, when the weather was more favorable. “

The 1940 Tokyo Olympics were canceled due to Japan’s war with China. The same was true for the 1916 and 1944 Olympics. The Olympics had a bumpy period, which included the resignation of the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee last year amid a corruption scandal.

“Even the 1940 Tokyo Olympics were scheduled for September-October,” said Wallechinsky. “For 2020-2021, you see the power of television.”